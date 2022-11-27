ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

KHON2

New 4.5 mile route opened to view Mauna Loa eruption

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — In response to safety concerns along Saddle Road/Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth announced the opening of a new route to allow for safer viewing of Mauna Loa. The 4.5 mile route will use the old saddle road, whose entrance is directly across from the Gilbert Kahele […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

What to expect if closure forces drive along Hamakua coast

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — If the Saddle Road is closed, one of the alternative routes between Hilo and Kona is along the Hamakua Coast. Gina Mangieri took a test drive to see what people are in for. It’s a long and winding road to say the least, sure to add a lot of time, […]
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade to have new, longer route

The 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade is scheduled this weekend and the Big Island is invited to experience the holiday with a child’s cheer. This year’s parade theme is ‘He Kalikimaka Ho‘oli Keiki’ – A Children’s Christmas Cheer. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and will feature a new, longer route. The new route is intended to allow spectators to be able to safely spread out. Those who plan to attend are urged to find a watching spot early.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public invited to experience a World of Magic at Hilo’s historic Palace Theater

The Big Island is invited to discover a magical world this weekend at Hilo’s historic Palace Theater. Hilo Elks Lodge 759 presents the 20th annual World of Magic at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palace. The free performance will feature magician Alexander the Amazing, contortionist Artemis and young music talents from Puna Taiko. A jolly visit from Santa, who will distribute small gifts to the youngsters in the audience, will conclude the show.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory

Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI
bigislandnow.com

VIDEO: Watch Mauna Loa Erupting

Val Dean from Hilo was in the middle of her morning workout around 4:30 a.m. Monday when she looked out the window and saw a red glow and said “Uh oh, she’s erupting.”. Dean has lived on the Big Island her entire life and seen multiple lava flows, but Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted since March of 1984.
HILO, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

WhyThis Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel

According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday. The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

