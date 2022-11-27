Read full article on original website
Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in...
New 4.5 mile route opened to view Mauna Loa eruption
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — In response to safety concerns along Saddle Road/Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth announced the opening of a new route to allow for safer viewing of Mauna Loa. The 4.5 mile route will use the old saddle road, whose entrance is directly across from the Gilbert Kahele […]
Earliest time lava may reach Saddle Road later than first predicted
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.
What to expect if closure forces drive along Hamakua coast
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — If the Saddle Road is closed, one of the alternative routes between Hilo and Kona is along the Hamakua Coast. Gina Mangieri took a test drive to see what people are in for. It’s a long and winding road to say the least, sure to add a lot of time, […]
bigislandnow.com
Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade to have new, longer route
The 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade is scheduled this weekend and the Big Island is invited to experience the holiday with a child’s cheer. This year’s parade theme is ‘He Kalikimaka Ho‘oli Keiki’ – A Children’s Christmas Cheer. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and will feature a new, longer route. The new route is intended to allow spectators to be able to safely spread out. Those who plan to attend are urged to find a watching spot early.
Reminder of safety rules after accident on Saddle Road
Everyone is out here along Saddle Road trying to get a glimpse of Mauna Loa lighting up the night sky behind us, but Mayor Mitch Roth is reminding the public about the safety rules.
A Saddle Road closure could add delays and impact couriers
According to the United States Geological Survey, if the lava from Mauna Loa continues on its path it has a high probability of hitting Saddle Road, a key transit route for some Big Island residents.
Big Island officials with updates on overnight eruption
Hawaii County Officials continue to monitor the eruption of Mauna Loa overnight. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth joined Wake Up 2Day with an update.
bigislandnow.com
Public invited to experience a World of Magic at Hilo’s historic Palace Theater
The Big Island is invited to discover a magical world this weekend at Hilo’s historic Palace Theater. Hilo Elks Lodge 759 presents the 20th annual World of Magic at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palace. The free performance will feature magician Alexander the Amazing, contortionist Artemis and young music talents from Puna Taiko. A jolly visit from Santa, who will distribute small gifts to the youngsters in the audience, will conclude the show.
thenationalnews.com
Today's best photos: from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano to stowaways on a ship's rudder
In this long camera exposure, cars drive down Saddle Road near Hilo, Hawaii, as Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in 38 years in the distance. AP Photo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory
Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
bigislandnow.com
VIDEO: Watch Mauna Loa Erupting
Val Dean from Hilo was in the middle of her morning workout around 4:30 a.m. Monday when she looked out the window and saw a red glow and said “Uh oh, she’s erupting.”. Dean has lived on the Big Island her entire life and seen multiple lava flows, but Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted since March of 1984.
BEAT OF HAWAII
WhyThis Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel
According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
bigislandnow.com
The Food Basket wants to help alleviate some holiday stress by feeding the community
The Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s food bank, wants to make the holidays better for those in need. The food bank will host four emergency food distribution events islandwide in December to help alleviate some of the holiday stress and feed the Big Island community. ‘Ohana Food Drops are...
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HI-EMA offering support for Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii State Emergency Management Agency has been coordinating with Hawaii County officials, preparing for a possible eruption at Mauna Loa. HI-EMA Administrator Luke Meyers joined Wake Up 2Day with details at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday. The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities.
Pahoa house fire causes thousands of dollars in damage
Officials opened an investigation to try and determine the cause of this fire in Pahoa.
High surf closes Bayfront Hwy., Kamehameha Ave.
Hawai'i Police Department has said that portions of Bayfront Hwy. and Kamehameha Ave. have been closed due to high surf in the area.
