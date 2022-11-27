ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Mississippi

By Rachel Hernandez, Jeremy Harrell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Russian roulette game reportedly led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah. Jackson police arrested two minors and an adult in connection to his death on Friday, November 25.

Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Nashville hospital

Hearn said the minors are facing murder charges and the adult is facing an accessory after the fact of murder charge.

He said the investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released.

