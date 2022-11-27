Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass Book Signing at The Trippe Gallery Friday December 2 from 5-7. The Trippe Gallery is kicking off the holiday season with a festive reception Friday December 2 featuring a book signing with author Jeff McGuiness and his newly released book Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederic Douglass. In the words of McGuiness- “To fully understand Frederick Douglass, it is essential to have a pictorial sense of the unusual place that gave rise to one of America’s most consequential figures. Douglass and his biographers have written hundreds of thousands of words describing his time in Talbot. The county, half water and half land, is like no other in America. Riddled with streams, creeks, rivers, and bays, its unique geography was the source of his fervent belief that Talbot’s waters would one day bear him into freedom. Bear Me Into Freedom is the first attempt to marry imagery with Douglass’s words to picture what Talbot County may have looked like when Frederick Douglass lived there two centuries ago.”

