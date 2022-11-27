Read full article on original website
Related
talbotspy.org
Opinion: Talbot County Council Moments of Gratitude and Transition
We may have always appreciated the opportunity of living in Talbot County; but we might appreciate it more during such contentious, divisive times. Our county government is working for us; and our current county council’s last meeting, two days before Thanksgiving, was an inspirational and gratifying launch into the holiday.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a busy few days here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, and throughout the region, as a wide selection of Christmas-themed events are scheduled in pretty much every town and city in the area. There's certainly no shortage of things to see and do during this...
talbotspy.org
Success! Sixty Forested Acres Added to Pickering Creek
More than 130 people stepped forward in support of our recently concluded “More Acres, More Trails, More Space to Explore” campaign, exceeding the campaign’s 2.5 million dollar goal. This September Pickering Creek was able to acquire 63 acres of woods adjacent to the Center’s 400-acre main campus and allocate money for trail creation as well as trail maintenance and improvement across the campus. Together we were also able to add to the Center’s endowment to ensure our ability to care for these new acres and trails and seed future land protection efforts around the Center. This marks the Center’s second acquisition of land in the last ten years, preserving invaluable undeveloped land in Talbot County for the entire community to benefit from- both wild and human.
talbotspy.org
Santa Comes to Christmas in St. Michaels this December
Santa will be helping Christmas in St. Michaels celebrate its 36th year of weekend festivities with several appearances in St. Michaels during the December 9 -11 slate of events. The highlight for children and families is Saturday’s Breakfast with Santa, which takes place from 8-10:00 a.m. on Dec. 10 at...
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
Business Monthly
Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center
Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
talbotspy.org
Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass Book Signing at The Trippe Gallery
Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass Book Signing at The Trippe Gallery Friday December 2 from 5-7. The Trippe Gallery is kicking off the holiday season with a festive reception Friday December 2 featuring a book signing with author Jeff McGuiness and his newly released book Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederic Douglass. In the words of McGuiness- “To fully understand Frederick Douglass, it is essential to have a pictorial sense of the unusual place that gave rise to one of America’s most consequential figures. Douglass and his biographers have written hundreds of thousands of words describing his time in Talbot. The county, half water and half land, is like no other in America. Riddled with streams, creeks, rivers, and bays, its unique geography was the source of his fervent belief that Talbot’s waters would one day bear him into freedom. Bear Me Into Freedom is the first attempt to marry imagery with Douglass’s words to picture what Talbot County may have looked like when Frederick Douglass lived there two centuries ago.”
Cape Gazette
Atracare celebrates new Ocean View clinic with ribbon cutting
Atracare celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Ocean View by hosting a Nov. 16 ribbon cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. This new walk-in facility will provide healthcare access to more residents in Southern Delaware. Owned and operated by Delaware locals Dr. William Albanese and...
Rising Sun to hold inaugural Holiday Tractor Parade
One Cecil County town will be using the holidays to showcase its agricultural heritage this year. The town of Rising Sun is launching its inaugural Holiday Tractor Parade
talbotspy.org
Art Exhibit and Demos at Easton Library
The public is invited to an Art Show with FREE demonstrations by the Working Artist Forum (WAF). Members will exhibit paintings from December 1, 2022 through January 30, 2023 at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library. There will be demonstrations by members, and they are free to the public.
hwy.co
The Best Beaches Near Dover, Delaware
Delaware is a state rich in history and full of adventure opportunities. However, sometimes you’re craving a more relaxing vacation full of sand, surf, and sunbathing. For that, we’ve found some great beaches in Dover, Delaware, that provide a fun and relaxing escape. Today, we’re diving into these...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Concerned about Environmental Concern Plans
For the past decade my husband and I have enjoyed walking on the St. Michaels Nature Trail. Like thousands of residents and visitors, we have been fortunate to make many friends and acquaintances, and we all have been blessed to be able to see the natural bounty of the Chesapeake at its finest. We have all applauded the Town and State commitment to the Nature Trail, Back Creek Park and the Watermen’s Dock. These improvements just add to the wonderful nature of St. Michaels.
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
talbotspy.org
Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents The Member Textile Exhibit
The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore is excited to announce a very special upcoming exhibit. FACES will be showcasing the textile work of many of its very talented members from November 2 to December 31. You will see lovely works of art including a lovely Baltimore Album quilt,...
WMDT.com
Expressions of interest roll in for Cambridge waterfront redevelopment project
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – For several years, the City of Cambridge has had its sights set on revitalizing its waterfront. Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. (CWDI) recently announced that dozens of interested parties have submitted their proposals for the site. “We were struggling to get businesses interested [when we started]. I...
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
Broad Street Hockey
JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: The Bobbie
Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s sixth official entry comes from the great state of Delaware. When you aren’t visiting Wilmington or the screen door factory, you should pick up a Bobbie!. Food History!. Perhaps in your...
Cape Gazette
Lewes council updates recreational policy
The City of Lewes is welcoming commercial activity into its parks and beaches. While a restaurant won’t be coming to Canalfront Park anytime soon, officials have been working on an update that could pave the way for increased commercial recreation. Parks and recreation commission Chair Janet Reeves presented mayor and city council with the finalized proposal Nov. 14.
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Taking Issue with Philip Logan’s Views on Development
Regarding Philip Logan’s interview with the Spy, entitled Spy Chats A Mid-Shore Place in Transition: A Chat with Architect Philip Logan on Bellevue and Good Subdivisions. Unfortunately Mr. Logan is not aware of the growth or development emphasis in Maryland and Talbot County. The only criteria is the environment. There is no thought about the fabric of the community.
Comments / 0