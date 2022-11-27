ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Florida targets BlackRock for its climate and social policies

Florida's top financial officer said Thursday he would bar BlackRock, a major Wall Street investment firm, from managing about $2 billion of state treasury funds because of what he called the firm's "campaign to change the world" with policies mindful of the environment and other concerns. In targeting BlackRock, the...
Naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court...
