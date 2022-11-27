Read full article on original website
Supreme Court ruling boosts medical marijuana user employment protections
The Nevada Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday allowing a convention worker to proceed with his wrongful termination lawsuit against an Freeman Expositions LLC.
Florida targets BlackRock for its climate and social policies
Florida's top financial officer said Thursday he would bar BlackRock, a major Wall Street investment firm, from managing about $2 billion of state treasury funds because of what he called the firm's "campaign to change the world" with policies mindful of the environment and other concerns. In targeting BlackRock, the...
Naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court...
