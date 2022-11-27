Read full article on original website
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA hold off Stanford to win Pac-12 opener
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points to help No. 21 UCLA open up Pac-12 play with an 80-56 win over Stanford on Thursday in Palo Alto.
Huskies Lose Both Big Men, Rally from 18 Down Only to Fall to OSU
The UW made a valiant effort in the face of all kinds of hardship, but couldn't pull out the game at the end.
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
Watch Kansas vs. Seton Hall: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #9 Kansas Jayhawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Kansas took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging an 87-55...
Kennedy Brooks: Leaving Eagles' practice squad
Philadelphia cut Brooks from its practice squad Tuesday. After joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent ahead of Week 1, the rookie will now have to seek another opportunity elsewhere. The back was very productive in three seasons at Oklahoma, so he should draw at least some interest around the league.
Late heroics lead Oregon St. past Washington in Pac-12 opener
Dexter Akanno converted a three-point play with eight seconds remaining Thursday night, allowing Oregon State to match last season’s Pac-12
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Limited impact in win
Gobert notched nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over the Grizzlies. Although the Timberwolves were playing without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) during Wednesday's win, Gobert was held to a season-low one rebound against the Grizzlies, who have allowed the fewest rebounds per game to opposing centers this year. Over his 11 appearances since returning to the court, Gobert has averaged 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. With Towns facing a multi-week absence, Gobert should shoulder an even larger role in Minnesota's frontcourt and should be more productive when the team faces more favorable opponents than Memphis.
Lakers trade rumors: Front office considering three different paths to deals as Dec. 15 looms, per report
When the season began, the Los Angeles Lakers leaked their intent to hold off on making any trades until around Thanksgiving or the 20-game mark. The idea was to evaluate the team as it existed on opening night and make a more informed decision about how many, if any, future assets to invest in improving the current group. Well, the 20-game mark arrived Wednesday. No trades have been made, and fans are starting to get antsy.
Orioles' Seth Johnson: Eyeing late-season return
Johnson (elbow) said Tuesday that he will start his throwing program in mid-January with the goal of pitching in rehab games in the minors in August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "Pretty much I can do everything except for actually throwing a baseball or throwing medicine balls. As far as upper-body lifts, I'm pretty much cleared for all that stuff," Johnson said. "I'm hoping to be able to pitch by next August, maybe in some Complex League games."
Steelers' Najee Harris: Logs another DNP
Harris (oblique) didn't practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Harris, who suffered an oblique injury against the Colts this past Monday, now has missed back-to-back sessions, though a return to practice in any capacity Friday would boost his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Falcons. If Harris ends up out or limited this weekend, though, Jaylen Warren -- a full participant for the second day in a row after being inactive Week 12 -- would be in line for an expanded role versus Atlanta.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season
Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
Giants' Darius Slayton: Picks up illness
Slayton didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Slayton is making a surprise midweek appearance on the Giants' injury report, making him the second member of the team (running back Gary Brightwell) to come down with an illness this week. While Slayton still has a bit of time to improve ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, there's a decent chance he's listed as questionable following Thursday's absence. Friday's report may reveal as much.
Texans' Christian Harris: Limited participant Wednesday
Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Harris was in pads Wednesday after missing the entire second half of the Week 12 loss to Miami. It's a hopeful sign for his chances to play Sunday against Cleveland.
