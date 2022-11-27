Effective: 2022-12-01 18:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING The strongest wind gusts have subsided, therefore the advisory has been allowed to expire.

