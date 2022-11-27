Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington County was identified Tuesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was the victim in the Nov. 26 crash. Turner was driving on Emmanuel Church Rd at around 8:00 p.m....
wach.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died after a motorcycle accident in the 2700 block of Emmanuel Church Road, West Columbia in Lexington County shortly after 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to Coroner Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of...
wach.com
1 dead, 1 inquired in crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Hard Scrabble Road in Richland County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Officials say there were two occupants of a Moped. Both the Moped and Honda...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found in the Eutawville area earlier this month. The remains were those of Cyrstal Nicole Turner, 39, of Church Hill, Tennessee, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says. Turner’s remains were found on Nov. 12 on Cement...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
WMBF
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident on Hardscrabble Road in northeast Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — SC Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says SCHP is investigating a fatal traffic incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, on Hardscrabble Road near Clemson Road, about 6 miles north of Columbia. Two vehicles – a driver in 2016 Honda Accord and a...
wach.com
Two people safe, one pet dead after Richland County house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says a heavy house fire Thursday afternoon left two people without a house and one pet dead. The fire happened at a house on the 5900 block of Conveyer Street. When fire crews arrived around 2 p.m., officials say the fire...
coladaily.com
23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident
One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested in Aiken aggravated assault case
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After days of disturbing a local vape shop employee, loitering turned violent this week when a man was asked to leave, authorities said. The Aiken Department of Public Safety said an employee of the store in the 3000 block of Richland Avenue asked the man to leave on Monday because he had made remarks that made her uncomfortable during days of loitering.
abccolumbia.com
Missing 25 year-old woman found say Orangeburg authorities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says 25 year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes was found. She was last seen at 1504 Wingate Street on Nov. 11. Holmes requires daily medication for Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder, say authorities. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket.
kool1027.com
Stabbing in Lugoff on Tuesday Night
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, a stabbing occurred on Tuesday night on Medfield Drive (West Haven) in Lugoff involving a female that was stabbed multiple times by another female. The suspect is in the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victim was transported to the hospital with very serious wounds. The sheriff’s office added that they have no reason to believe any other threat exists in the area.
wspa.com
2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has announced the name of the victim who died in a single-vehicle incident. The collision occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road. According to the highway patrol, the victim was...
abccolumbia.com
Cause of Orangeburg mother’s death released, search continues for 5 yr old daughter, father
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Wednesday announced the autopsy results from a woman found shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day. Ravenell says the 46 year old woman was found in a home on Louise Dr. According to an incident report the woman was in “an advanced state...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
Driver leaves scene after hitting person walking down road, SC Highway Patrol says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that occurred Monday evening in Lee County. According to the report, at approximately 7:35 p.m. November 28, an unknown vehicle heading east on Browntown Road, near Springvale Road in Bishopville, struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
wach.com
Richland County announces traffic enhancements to busy downtown Columbia intersection
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Changes are coming to one downtown Columbia's busiest intersections, as Richland County officials are set unveil new traffic flow enhancements to the Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue area. In a press release by the County, leaders say the project will add a new lane...
WIS-TV
Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man. Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen. EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, whose name has not yet...
Comments / 1