1011now.com
Hour of Code on Saturday
75 local vendors will be set up under the O Street viaduct Sunday Noon-6 p.m. $10 to attend the event.
1011now.com
Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
1011now.com
Saunders county farm-to-plate business
ASHLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - If you travel to Ashland, you’ll have to pay a visit to Raikes Beef, where you’ll find beef products direct from the family farm. “We’ve been on the same spot since about 1900,” Justin Raikes said. “I’m the 5th generation of the family to manage the farm. We produce American Wagyu cattle, which is a cross between a Japanese Wagyu cow and one of American Angus background. The Wagyu breed is known for quality, with great taste and texture. We wanted to bring this product to the area. We are really happy with the market options that are out there for producers. What we do that’s unique is, we do our cow-calf operation here locally in Saunders County, which is much less common than it used to be. We feed and finish our cattle all the way out, we use our row crop operation as well, to help feed the system. We graze cattle on winter stalks and cover crops, and it’s a fairly tight loop within Saunders County and within the state.”
1011now.com
YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Giving Tuesday, the YMCA of Lincoln is contributing to their Annual Fundraising Campaign, Strong Kids. Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families in need. Strong Kids offers financial assistance for YMCA memberships, after school activities and...
Omaha man donates to wrong kettle; man pretends to be red kettle bell ringer
The season of giving is here and you've probably seen red kettles and volunteers from the Salvation Army ringing the bells, but make sure they have the official signage.
KETV.com
Scooters Coffee responds to resurfaced social media allegations
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha-based coffee chain Scooters is responding to a social media post that's resurfaced from nearly two years ago, yet getting sudden attention online. You may have come across the post that claimed a franchise owner didn't allow drive-thru workers to wear coats. Scooters said it was...
1011now.com
$500K raised during No-Shave November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The month of December brings holiday cheer as families celebrate the season, but it also means those winter beards are coming off and No-Shave November officially comes to an end. While a lot of people put down the razor in November and grew beards or mustaches,...
1011now.com
Thief swipes $1,000 worth of inventory from Lincoln vape shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating another vape shop burglary. At 4:27 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a security alarm at Generation V at 1501 N. Cotner Boulevard. It appears the thief gained access to Grateful Green Hemp & THC Dispensary, which is connected to Generation...
1011now.com
November Golden Apple: Roper teacher making connections
“The lady who I helped into the ambulance - and she was the one (in the apartment) in the fire, said she has no idea what happened. She said they just came out into the living room and the whole place was just completely engulfed in flames,” said Tori Moore, who lives in the the building where the fire started.
KETV.com
Jimmy Kimmel on the Durham Museum's creative way of transporting the annual Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum's massive Christmas tree has gone national. Omaha's annual tradition, which will be on display throughout the holiday season, was mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night. In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel showed how the Durham Museum and Union Pacific transported the tree...
News Channel Nebraska
River bridge out...causing headaches for DeWitt-area farmer
BEATRICE – Gage County will receive bids December 21st on a bridge repair project that has caused headaches for a nearby landowner for months. The bids will be received for a Big Blue River structure county officials commonly refer to as the “Buss Bridge”….located on Dogwood Road just west of Southwest 100th Road.
1011now.com
New mid-sized concert venue making progress in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s music scene is preparing to get a boost, and hopefully welcome even more musical talent to the city. Steelhouse Omaha on the corner of 11th and Dodge streets in the heart of downtown is taking shape, and is on track to open on May 12, 2023.
1011now.com
Historic Pershing mural finds new home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
On this Giving Tuesday Lincoln nonprofits are asking for the city’s help. That includes places like Community Action Network, which is working to create a learning environment for children who live in poverty.
1011now.com
Lincoln area schools monitoring slowing enrollment growth amid recovery from pandemic drop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each day, 41,784 early childhood to twelfth-grade learners attend Lincoln Public school. That’s just 37 more than last year, but new Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said he’s just happy to see positive growth. “We actually projected as part of our budget we would lose...
1011now.com
Neighbors file lawsuit in attempt to stop solar farm slated for eastern Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of neighbors in eastern Lancaster County have filed a lawsuit, looking to halt a solar farm slated for construction near their homes. In December of 2021, that project cleared its final major hurdle, getting a green light from the county. This allowed for Ranger Power to put up solar panels in those subdivisions.
1011now.com
Oil prices in the U.S. have hit a low not seen in nearly a year
Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families who need additional help.
1011now.com
$36,000 in tools and copper wire stolen from northeast Lincoln construction site
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for suspects who stole roughly $36,000 in tools and copper wire from a construction site. Monday around 7:36 a.m., LPD said officers were dispatched to a construction site on Northwoods Drive, off 84th and Holdrege Streets, for a report of a belated theft.
1011now.com
Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correction Services, 37-year-old Richard Reynolds, or Richard Meyer, is listed as being on ‘escape’ status. Reynolds left his work location in Waverly early...
