ASHLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - If you travel to Ashland, you’ll have to pay a visit to Raikes Beef, where you’ll find beef products direct from the family farm. “We’ve been on the same spot since about 1900,” Justin Raikes said. “I’m the 5th generation of the family to manage the farm. We produce American Wagyu cattle, which is a cross between a Japanese Wagyu cow and one of American Angus background. The Wagyu breed is known for quality, with great taste and texture. We wanted to bring this product to the area. We are really happy with the market options that are out there for producers. What we do that’s unique is, we do our cow-calf operation here locally in Saunders County, which is much less common than it used to be. We feed and finish our cattle all the way out, we use our row crop operation as well, to help feed the system. We graze cattle on winter stalks and cover crops, and it’s a fairly tight loop within Saunders County and within the state.”

ASHLAND, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO