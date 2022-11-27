ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Hour of Code on Saturday

The Lincoln Police Department has tested roughly 65% of all kits its seen as of November 1st. It’s a sharp jump compared to last year when just 37% were tested. 75 local vendors will be set up under the O Street viaduct Sunday Noon-6 p.m. $10 to attend the event.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Saunders county farm-to-plate business

ASHLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - If you travel to Ashland, you’ll have to pay a visit to Raikes Beef, where you’ll find beef products direct from the family farm. “We’ve been on the same spot since about 1900,” Justin Raikes said. “I’m the 5th generation of the family to manage the farm. We produce American Wagyu cattle, which is a cross between a Japanese Wagyu cow and one of American Angus background. The Wagyu breed is known for quality, with great taste and texture. We wanted to bring this product to the area. We are really happy with the market options that are out there for producers. What we do that’s unique is, we do our cow-calf operation here locally in Saunders County, which is much less common than it used to be. We feed and finish our cattle all the way out, we use our row crop operation as well, to help feed the system. We graze cattle on winter stalks and cover crops, and it’s a fairly tight loop within Saunders County and within the state.”
ASHLAND, NE
1011now.com

YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Giving Tuesday, the YMCA of Lincoln is contributing to their Annual Fundraising Campaign, Strong Kids. Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families in need. Strong Kids offers financial assistance for YMCA memberships, after school activities and...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Scooters Coffee responds to resurfaced social media allegations

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha-based coffee chain Scooters is responding to a social media post that's resurfaced from nearly two years ago, yet getting sudden attention online. You may have come across the post that claimed a franchise owner didn't allow drive-thru workers to wear coats. Scooters said it was...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

$500K raised during No-Shave November

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The month of December brings holiday cheer as families celebrate the season, but it also means those winter beards are coming off and No-Shave November officially comes to an end. While a lot of people put down the razor in November and grew beards or mustaches,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Thief swipes $1,000 worth of inventory from Lincoln vape shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating another vape shop burglary. At 4:27 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a security alarm at Generation V at 1501 N. Cotner Boulevard. It appears the thief gained access to Grateful Green Hemp & THC Dispensary, which is connected to Generation...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

November Golden Apple: Roper teacher making connections

“The lady who I helped into the ambulance - and she was the one (in the apartment) in the fire, said she has no idea what happened. She said they just came out into the living room and the whole place was just completely engulfed in flames,” said Tori Moore, who lives in the the building where the fire started.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

River bridge out...causing headaches for DeWitt-area farmer

BEATRICE – Gage County will receive bids December 21st on a bridge repair project that has caused headaches for a nearby landowner for months. The bids will be received for a Big Blue River structure county officials commonly refer to as the “Buss Bridge”….located on Dogwood Road just west of Southwest 100th Road.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

New mid-sized concert venue making progress in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s music scene is preparing to get a boost, and hopefully welcome even more musical talent to the city. Steelhouse Omaha on the corner of 11th and Dodge streets in the heart of downtown is taking shape, and is on track to open on May 12, 2023.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Historic Pershing mural finds new home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers

On this Giving Tuesday Lincoln nonprofits are asking for the city’s help. That includes places like Community Action Network, which is working to create a learning environment for children who live in poverty.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Oil prices in the U.S. have hit a low not seen in nearly a year

YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids. Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families who need additional help. Updated: 13 hours ago. Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts says there were "hard negotiations" in hiring Matt...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correction Services, 37-year-old Richard Reynolds, or Richard Meyer, is listed as being on ‘escape’ status. Reynolds left his work location in Waverly early...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy