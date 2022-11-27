ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air. Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale

One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local man celebrates 101st birthday alongside family

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is celebrating his 101st birthday on Dec. 1! Mr. William Potter was born in 1921. Back in 1921, gas was $0.26 per gallon, a household income was $3,269 per year, and an 8-room farmhouse with 25 acres was only $12,000!. The Schertz Police...
SCHERTZ, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two women dead after a 2-alarm fire at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Two women are dead following a two-alarm fire at a West Side apartment complex. The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off Eldridge Avenue near Old Highway 90. Officials say an upstairs neighbor who had a key to the apartment below here ran...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Love triangle leads to shooting at Northwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police say a love triangle has led to a shooting on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home off Stonebridge near Huebner Road. Police said while a woman was away from her home her ex-girlfriend broke in. The woman's new...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio

We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Homeless woman dies after being shot in the face on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A homeless woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside an abandoned building along Glen Ridge Drive near Wurzbach Road. Police when they arrived they found the woman with gunshot wound to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Council members trying to ban horse-drawn carriages from downtown streets

SAN ANTONIO – Some members of San Antonio City Council want to ban horse-drawn carriage rides, a popular San Antonio attraction, from the streets of downtown. Some worry that could hurt tourism. A ‘Council Consideration Request’ establishes a plan to phase out horse-drawn carriages in San Antonio, proposing that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Doctor says San Antonio is in a crisis

"Things are really bad, as bad as they were a year, two year ago in COVID," says Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO of IPHA Physician Group. Dr. Khan says he doesn't want to scare people but that it's the reality hospitals in San Antonio are facing right now. He says due to RSV, flu and the newer strain of COVID, people are filling up the city's hospitals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CPS Energy hosts 'open house' to gather input for San Antonio's future

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy hosted a couple of open houses Thursday to show the public its long-term plans. CPS Energy is moving away from coal-burning power plants and investing in more renewable energy. The utility's board of trustees will vote on a plan by January. So, they're hoping for your feedback to help them make these important decisions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy