FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle
San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air. Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out...
Mayde Gomez, Alicia Barrera say goodbye to San Antonio TV news
Both showed much love to the 210.
San Antonio Current
Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale
One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
foxsanantonio.com
Local man celebrates 101st birthday alongside family
SAN ANTONIO – A local man is celebrating his 101st birthday on Dec. 1! Mr. William Potter was born in 1921. Back in 1921, gas was $0.26 per gallon, a household income was $3,269 per year, and an 8-room farmhouse with 25 acres was only $12,000!. The Schertz Police...
foxsanantonio.com
Two women dead after a 2-alarm fire at West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are dead following a two-alarm fire at a West Side apartment complex. The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off Eldridge Avenue near Old Highway 90. Officials say an upstairs neighbor who had a key to the apartment below here ran...
foxsanantonio.com
Love triangle leads to shooting at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a love triangle has led to a shooting on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home off Stonebridge near Huebner Road. Police said while a woman was away from her home her ex-girlfriend broke in. The woman's new...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
KTSA
Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny’s restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are looking for a woman who broke into a Denny’s restaurant over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say the burglary happened while the restaurant on Interstate 35 north of State Highway 46 was closed overnight Friday into Saturday. Surveillance cameras captured...
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen arrested after driving through New Braunfels plaza, crashing into building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old from San Antonio was arrested after he allegedly drove through Main Plaza in New Braunfels and then crashed into a building and ran off, according to police. New Braunfels police said the teen driver, identified as Brennon Smith, was traveling on West San Antonio...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom quadruplex in Midtown
Like attic rooms? This apartment might be for you.
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
foxsanantonio.com
Homeless woman dies after being shot in the face on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A homeless woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside an abandoned building along Glen Ridge Drive near Wurzbach Road. Police when they arrived they found the woman with gunshot wound to...
San Antonio Current
An all-concrete home on the Guadalupe River called the 'Monolith House' is now for sale
A sprawling new riverfront home northwest of San Antonio with a facade comprised entirely of concrete has hit the market for $5.5 million. That unusual construction explains its nickname: the "Monolith House." The 4,500-square-foot residence near the town of Hunt was designed and constructed by architectural engineer Ueli Schlunegger, who's...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas Yes hosting 'Coat and Sock Drive' to keep the community warm for the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - Texas Yes, the largest distributor of school supplies in Texas, wants to help warm the hearts of the San Antonio community this holiday season. From Dec. 1 until Dec. 13, the non-profit is hosting a Coat and Sock Drive. You can bring new socks along with new...
foxsanantonio.com
Council members trying to ban horse-drawn carriages from downtown streets
SAN ANTONIO – Some members of San Antonio City Council want to ban horse-drawn carriage rides, a popular San Antonio attraction, from the streets of downtown. Some worry that could hurt tourism. A ‘Council Consideration Request’ establishes a plan to phase out horse-drawn carriages in San Antonio, proposing that...
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
foxsanantonio.com
Four men shot several times at car wash following altercation, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four people were shot during an argument at a car wash. The shooting occurred Thursday around 7:23 p.m. on South Cibolo Street, towards the Southwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found the first victim shot several times in the abdomen area at the car wash...
foxsanantonio.com
Doctor says San Antonio is in a crisis
"Things are really bad, as bad as they were a year, two year ago in COVID," says Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO of IPHA Physician Group. Dr. Khan says he doesn't want to scare people but that it's the reality hospitals in San Antonio are facing right now. He says due to RSV, flu and the newer strain of COVID, people are filling up the city's hospitals.
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy hosts 'open house' to gather input for San Antonio's future
SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy hosted a couple of open houses Thursday to show the public its long-term plans. CPS Energy is moving away from coal-burning power plants and investing in more renewable energy. The utility's board of trustees will vote on a plan by January. So, they're hoping for your feedback to help them make these important decisions.
foxsanantonio.com
Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of killing teen and elderly man during robbery
SAN ANTONIO - The capital murder trial began Wednesday for a San Antonio man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy and 69-year-old man, during a robbery on the city's west side. Richard Anthony Montez is one of three men arrested for the murders. Prosecutors say the trio shot 69-year-old Benito...
