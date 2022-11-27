COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, some of the employees of the nightclub are struggling to make ends meet. The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire created a way for the public to provide donations to help hourly and contracted employees of the club. The donation effort is expect to help more than a dozen employees. On Wednesday, the organization will be accepting all donations in the form of cash, check, prepaid cards or gift cards. The funds will be accepted at the Satellite Hotel, 411 Lakewood Cir.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO