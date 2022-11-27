Read full article on original website
St. Michael's Episcopal Church Has a Walk-Through Holiday Display With Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Enjoy a Festive Holiday Tea at the Historic McAllister HouseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The AdAmAn Alley grand opening is rescheduled due to weather - new date is December 28thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Benefit concert in Colorado Springs will support victims of the Club Q mass shooting
WATCH: Deputies save dogs from trailer fire in Colorado
Man honored by community for taking down alleged Club Q shooter, receives check for $50,000
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rich Fierro is being called a hero for taking down the alleged Club Q shooter and was honored Tuesday by the community. Fierro was at Club Q the night of the shooting with family and friends. His daughter’s boyfriend Raymond Green Vance was killed and others were injured. One friend still in the hospital is Joanne Law. Law works for Ent Credit Union.
WATCH: DHS issues national terrorism advisory bulletin
Club Q Shooting Referenced in National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In a bulletin release today by the Department of Homeland Security the department directly referenced last week’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The National Terrorism Advisory System releases these reports roughly every six months to update the public on the terror threats...
Terrorism bulletin issued following Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs and incidents targeting the Jewish community
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - If you see something, say something. That’s the message being shared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin that was issued on Wednesday and is scheduled to expire May 24, 2023. The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the...
Fire contained at former Hotel Elegante building in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have contained a fire at the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment building, firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside just before 8:30 Thursday morning. The fire department tweeted about 9 a.m. that crews had...
Gun battle between authorities and robbery suspect at a Colorado bank, standoff at a hotel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an exchange of gunfire between authorities and a bank robbery suspect, a standoff was taking place at a Colorado hotel on Thursday. At about noon the Greenwood Village Police Department announced they were conducting a joint investigation with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in an area close to S. Clinton Street and E. Costilla Avenue.
Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested in Monument
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has been arrested following a threat investigation in Palmer Lake Wednesday night. The Palmer Lake Police Department says a threat was made towards people inside one of the town’s commercial buildings just before 6 p.m. Police did not provide the address for the building or elaborate on the nature of the threat.
WATCH: Suspected porch pirate steals Christmas gift, victim says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who lives in Pueblo sent 11 News the above video, showing a person taking a package right off her front porch. If you have porch pirate video, we might be able to help in the case by putting the criminal’s face out there. Click here to submit your videos.
WATCH: Wrongful death lawsuit filed tied to incident in Pueblo
WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park
WATCH: Colorado Springs woman faces 20 years in prison for teen's death
Fundraising effort to help employees of Club Q make ends meet
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, some of the employees of the nightclub are struggling to make ends meet. The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire created a way for the public to provide donations to help hourly and contracted employees of the club. The donation effort is expect to help more than a dozen employees. On Wednesday, the organization will be accepting all donations in the form of cash, check, prepaid cards or gift cards. The funds will be accepted at the Satellite Hotel, 411 Lakewood Cir.
WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW
Brother and sister shot at Club Q, one year after mom passed away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -This picture was taken an hour before the lives of James and Charlene Slaugh were changed forever. The brother-sister pair were among the 24 injured from the mass shooting at Club Q, which ultimately left five dead. They were at the nigh club to let loose...
WATCH: Baby giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo officially named
Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement. Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.
WATCH: Standoff in Greenwood Village with bank robbery suspect
Send us your porch pirate videos and we will see if we can help!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the holidays approaching, KKTV 11 News is speaking with Colorado Springs Police about preventing porch pirates from stealing your packages. If you have clear video of a theft occurring, we ask that you submit your video by clicking here. If you have a case...
