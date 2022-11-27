ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

WATCH: Deputies save dogs from trailer fire in Colorado

Shirley King trial continues. Exchange of gunfire between a suspect and police in Colorado. Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Benefit concert in Colorado Springs will support victims of the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man honored by community for taking down alleged Club Q shooter, receives check for $50,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rich Fierro is being called a hero for taking down the alleged Club Q shooter and was honored Tuesday by the community. Fierro was at Club Q the night of the shooting with family and friends. His daughter’s boyfriend Raymond Green Vance was killed and others were injured. One friend still in the hospital is Joanne Law. Law works for Ent Credit Union.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: DHS issues national terrorism advisory bulletin

Police say the pedestrian caused the crash when he crossed against the traffic signal. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Club Q Shooting Referenced in National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In a bulletin release today by the Department of Homeland Security the department directly referenced last week’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The National Terrorism Advisory System releases these reports roughly every six months to update the public on the terror threats...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Gun battle between authorities and robbery suspect at a Colorado bank, standoff at a hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an exchange of gunfire between authorities and a bank robbery suspect, a standoff was taking place at a Colorado hotel on Thursday. At about noon the Greenwood Village Police Department announced they were conducting a joint investigation with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in an area close to S. Clinton Street and E. Costilla Avenue.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KKTV

Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested in Monument

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has been arrested following a threat investigation in Palmer Lake Wednesday night. The Palmer Lake Police Department says a threat was made towards people inside one of the town’s commercial buildings just before 6 p.m. Police did not provide the address for the building or elaborate on the nature of the threat.
PALMER LAKE, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Suspected porch pirate steals Christmas gift, victim says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who lives in Pueblo sent 11 News the above video, showing a person taking a package right off her front porch. If you have porch pirate video, we might be able to help in the case by putting the criminal’s face out there. Click here to submit your videos.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Wrongful death lawsuit filed tied to incident in Pueblo

WATCH - Club Q Shooting Referenced in National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin. In a bulletin release today by the Department of Homeland Security The Department directly referenced last week’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses how Matthew...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park

The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fundraising effort to help employees of Club Q make ends meet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, some of the employees of the nightclub are struggling to make ends meet. The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire created a way for the public to provide donations to help hourly and contracted employees of the club. The donation effort is expect to help more than a dozen employees. On Wednesday, the organization will be accepting all donations in the form of cash, check, prepaid cards or gift cards. The funds will be accepted at the Satellite Hotel, 411 Lakewood Cir.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW

WATCH: Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge HS Dec. 8, 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge High School. Tickets sold at the door. WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit after Colorado tribes receive funding for high-speed internet. Updated: 6 hours ago. A hit-and-run...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Baby giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo officially named

WATCH - Club Q Shooting Referenced in National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin. In a bulletin release today by the Department of Homeland Security The Department directly referenced last week’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Updated: 4 hours ago. Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses how Matthew...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement. Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Standoff in Greenwood Village with bank robbery suspect

Shirley King trial continues. Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Benefit concert in Colorado Springs will support victims of the Club Q mass shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Benefit concert...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy