ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Customs officials in Memphis discover chestnuts infested with insects

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VT3xR_0jP6IsPc00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These chestnuts will not be roasting on an open fire.

Customs officials in Memphis, Tennessee, found nine immature insects in a shipment headed for New York earlier this month, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agriculture specialists seized the 8-kilogram shipment of chestnuts on Nov. 8. The shipment, which originated in Bolzano, Italy, was marked for a residential address in Long Island, officials said.

The shipment lacked necessary documentation, CBP officials said in its release.

The insects were identified as cydia, a large genus that includes approximately 11,000 species of moths. Some of the species have been found to be agricultural pests, the CBP said. In their larval stage, these insects can affect fruit and nut trees.

Officials also intercepted weevils from the Curculionidae family.

The chestnuts and other contaminated material were destroyed by steam sterilization, the CBP said.

“During this holiday season when consumers are ordering goods from around the world, it is important to use legitimate sellers who know our country’s import regulations,” Michael Neipert, the area port director of Memphis, said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen iPhone leads police to accused thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Technology is once again playing a part in tracking down an alleged thief.  Tuesday evening, a man was fueling up at the Z Market along S. Perkins before he was held up by two men with a third person in a getaway vehicle idling nearby. The victim’s vehicle, cash, identification, and iPhone were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police officers help starving woman in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients. The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man charged with string of crimes in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee charged a man with multiple crimes after they say he shot up a house, stole a mini-bike and dragged an officer several feet as he tried to speed away. Covington Police say it all started when officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 23 […]
COVINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announces Memphis airport investment to improve holiday shipping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Memphis Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, to announce Mid-South infrastructure investments meant to help shipping during the holiday shopping season. Buttigieg is visiting Memphis International Airport, considered a key cargo hub for getting goods from planes to shelves. He was...
MEMPHIS, TN
ucbjournal.com

Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility

Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
209K+
Followers
144K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy