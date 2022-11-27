Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
okctalk.com
QuikTrip moving forward with area plans
As we were first to report, QT is planning to expand to our area with Travel Centers on the southwest corner of NW 27th & I-35 in Moore and on the southwest corner of Hefner & I-35 in north OKC. The company has purchased the property at both locations and...
pryorinfopub.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Oklahoma City
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Oklahoma City, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Farm Market opens winter shopping at The Well
The Norman Winter Market has opened and will continue through March every second and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norman Farm Market was established in 1980, making it the oldest-running market in Norman. During the summer, it offers a variety of fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with other goods.
Neighbors outraged over OKC rental property operating without required license for over a year
In the last year, northwest Oklahoma City neighbors have noticed dozens of news faces coming and going on one property without a clue why.
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
KOCO
Oklahoma nonprofit is stepping up for families in crisis this Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY — An organization in the Oklahoma City area offering care for people in crisis said more families are needing its help. Crisis Nursery OKC helps over 100 families every day with formula, diapers and wipes. With the stresses put on families during the holidays, the organization is busier than ever.
OG&E warns of scam targeting Oklahoma customers
The holidays are here, and officials are warning residents about the increase in the number of scams going around the metro.
Free Santa Market returns to Oklahoma City
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start purchasing presents for those you love.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OBN: Marijuana Farm Where Four Workers Were Executed Tied To OKC ‘Accountant’, Ghost Owner
The marijuana grow where four Chinese nationals were fatally shot was tied to a “self-proclaimed accountant” in Oklahoma City as well as a “straw owner,” according to court filings by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Newly released search warrants reveal Kevin Pham was contacted by workers...
Meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
State leaders say they will begin holding regional family meetings to help families who have been waiting for disability services for years.
OKC showed there IS the will to help the city’s homeless population
George Lang delivers commentary on the recent effort by OKC Councilor Mark Stonecipher to enact drastic measures against the homeless. The post OKC showed there IS the will to help the city’s homeless population appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
news9.com
Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens
It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in. Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.
KOCO
Norman bridge closing due to structural concerns, city announces
NORMAN, Okla. — A bridge in Norman will be closed starting Thursday evening because of serious structural concerns. Norman officials said the 60th Avenue Northeast bridge over Rock Creek Road, which is between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads, will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, because of serious structural concerns. They said the concern was discovered after multiple inspections.
okctalk.com
Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans
Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
KOCO
Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools are experiencing homelessness. Many students are without backpacks or suitcases to store all their personal things while they travel from place to place. However, one teacher did something about it. The students aren’t in the same place for long,...
KOCO
Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
KOCO
New program in Edmond will help survivors of domestic violence
EDMOND, Okla. — A new program in Edmond will help survivors of domestic violence. In Edmond, they’ve agreed to waive utility deposits for people escaping domestic violence situations. They understand it’s only part of the solution but they’re glad to do something to help. "What we’re...
KOCO
Tinker Air Force Base could be adding to its fleet
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Tinker Air Force Base announced it could be replacing some of its old tanker jets with new ones, those working with the aircraft reacted to the news. "For my brothers and sisters who have flown the 135 and sweated so much," said Maj. James Magill, a KC-46A pilot, "We now have a working air conditioner."
‘That license was obtained for that farm through fraud,’ Second arrest made in connection to quadruple execution on marijuana farm
The investigation into the four execution-style murders at a marijuana farm is growing in a game of connect-the-dots.
