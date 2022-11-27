ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okctalk.com

QuikTrip moving forward with area plans

As we were first to report, QT is planning to expand to our area with Travel Centers on the southwest corner of NW 27th & I-35 in Moore and on the southwest corner of Hefner & I-35 in north OKC. The company has purchased the property at both locations and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Farm Market opens winter shopping at The Well

The Norman Winter Market has opened and will continue through March every second and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norman Farm Market was established in 1980, making it the oldest-running market in Norman. During the summer, it offers a variety of fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with other goods.
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens

It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in. Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman bridge closing due to structural concerns, city announces

NORMAN, Okla. — A bridge in Norman will be closed starting Thursday evening because of serious structural concerns. Norman officials said the 60th Avenue Northeast bridge over Rock Creek Road, which is between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads, will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, because of serious structural concerns. They said the concern was discovered after multiple inspections.
NORMAN, OK
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

New program in Edmond will help survivors of domestic violence

EDMOND, Okla. — A new program in Edmond will help survivors of domestic violence. In Edmond, they’ve agreed to waive utility deposits for people escaping domestic violence situations. They understand it’s only part of the solution but they’re glad to do something to help. "What we’re...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Tinker Air Force Base could be adding to its fleet

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Tinker Air Force Base announced it could be replacing some of its old tanker jets with new ones, those working with the aircraft reacted to the news. "For my brothers and sisters who have flown the 135 and sweated so much," said Maj. James Magill, a KC-46A pilot, "We now have a working air conditioner."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

