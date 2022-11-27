Read full article on original website
thecarrollnews.com
Nacho typical arrest
A passed-out driver in the Taco Bell drive-thru in Hillsville and the execution of a search warrant have led to drug charges against a pair of Carroll County citizens in separate incidents. On November 9, an officer with the Hillsville Police Department responded to 145 South Main Street in Hillsville...
Elkin Tribune
WBTV
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
WLOS.com
$1 Million of Drugs Captured in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man for Trafficking Heroin and Cocaine and seized more than one million dollars’ worth of narcotics. On November 24, FCDTF conducted an investigation at a hotel in Kernersville, which led to the arrest Mario de...
NC break-ins lead to high-speed chase, crash, troopers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A series of break-ins led to a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers say that the chase started around three a.m. after Asheboro Police Department received reports about a series of break-ins. When police located the suspect vehicle, a chase started. The vehicle crashed and caught on fire […]
19 pounds of marijuana, $12K in cash seized after Iredell County traffic stop
A traffic stop in Iredell County led to the seizure of 19 pounds of marijuana and over $12,000 in cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
5 North Carolina jail employees disciplined after inmate injury, sheriff says
Sheriff Darren Campbell said a group of inmates became unruly, and three jail employees used excessive force on one of them, causing minor injuries.
abc45.com
Sprague Street Shooting Injures One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 9:30 p.m. last night, Winston-Salem Police were called to 533 W. Sprague Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Shawnya Blockson inside the residence, with a leg gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
Man accused of shooting, killing woman and stealing her Mercedes-Benz arrested in Guilford County: CMPD
A man is facing multiple charges including murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a Charlotte woman back in October, CMPD said.
Highway Patrol: Caldwell Co. man charged in DWI wreck with moped
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Highway Patrol officials said a Hudson man drove too fast and killed a Lenior man on his moped Tuesday night. Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Wilkes County on NC 268 near Boomer Road. Ronnie Honeycutt, 38, drove east in his 2014 Toyota Scion when he […]
Grand jury indicts Stokesdale man on 4 counts after FBI says he threatened agent
STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was arrested after screaming at an FBI agent and posting threatening TikToks has been indicted by a grand jury on Monday. Stephen Jike Williams is accused of sending a threatening email to a nonprofit in September. When an agent with the FBI and a deputy with Guilford County […]
abc45.com
One Suspect Caught, One on the Loose From Thomasville Armed Robbery
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One suspect is in custody and one is still at large from a robbery on Monday night. At roughly 8:15 p.m., Thomasville Police were called to the Dollar General at 1602 Lexington Avenue, for an armed robbery. Employees said that two Black males entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money. One suspect struck and employee in the head with the firearm. The employee was not seriously injured.
Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, principal says
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on the campus of Clemmons Middle School on Thursday, according to a statement released to parents by the school. A student told a staff member that another student may have a weapon. The school was then placed on hold, and a school resource officer found a gun […]
860wacb.com
Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County
31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
Man arrested in Winston-Salem after allegedly shooting into several houses
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man faces a slew of charges after Winston-Salem police said he shot into several houses Tuesday night. Winston-Salem police responded to an incident on Hemlock Drive where several homes were shot at. While investigating, another shooting was reported at North Glenn Avenue. Police took Franklin...
Elkin Tribune
Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central
Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
WXII 12
'No, threat of active shooter,' at Wilkes Central High School, sheriff's office says
WILKESBORO, N.C. — The Wilkes County School district said Wilkes Central High School went into lockdown earlier Thursday morning following a report of an active shooter. However, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and school system said there’s no threat of an active shooter at the school. The district said the school immediately went into lockdown and followed safety procedures.
WCNC
Bomb squad detonates 'suspicious device' found at Salisbury Walmart
The Walmart in Salisbury was evacuated when workers found a suspicious item near the garden center. It was safely detonated by bomb squad agents.
Semi driver arrested for deadly I-77 collision in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer driver was arrested and charged after a deadly collision on I-77 in Iredell County on Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near Langtree Road. Davidson resident Patrick Mays, 66, […]
Charlotte murder suspect captured in Greensboro, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte in late October was arrested in Guilford County Monday, investigators said. Tyquawon Parker, 27, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Ahylea Willard.
