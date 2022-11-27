ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Nacho typical arrest

A passed-out driver in the Taco Bell drive-thru in Hillsville and the execution of a search warrant have led to drug charges against a pair of Carroll County citizens in separate incidents. On November 9, an officer with the Hillsville Police Department responded to 145 South Main Street in Hillsville...
HILLSVILLE, VA
Elkin Tribune

No shooting at Wilkes Central

In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday around 12 noon, authorities said that no one had been shot and there was not a current threat at Wilkes Central High School. Reports began circulating on social media earlier in the day of an active shooter on the campus.
WBTV

Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

$1 Million of Drugs Captured in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man for Trafficking Heroin and Cocaine and seized more than one million dollars’ worth of narcotics. On November 24, FCDTF conducted an investigation at a hotel in Kernersville, which led to the arrest Mario de...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

NC break-ins lead to high-speed chase, crash, troopers say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A series of break-ins led to a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers say that the chase started around three a.m. after Asheboro Police Department received reports about a series of break-ins. When police located the suspect vehicle, a chase started. The vehicle crashed and caught on fire […]
ASHEBORO, NC
abc45.com

Sprague Street Shooting Injures One

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 9:30 p.m. last night, Winston-Salem Police were called to 533 W. Sprague Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Shawnya Blockson inside the residence, with a leg gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

One Suspect Caught, One on the Loose From Thomasville Armed Robbery

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One suspect is in custody and one is still at large from a robbery on Monday night. At roughly 8:15 p.m., Thomasville Police were called to the Dollar General at 1602 Lexington Avenue, for an armed robbery. Employees said that two Black males entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money. One suspect struck and employee in the head with the firearm. The employee was not seriously injured.
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, principal says

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on the campus of Clemmons Middle School on Thursday, according to a statement released to parents by the school. A student told a staff member that another student may have a weapon. The school was then placed on hold, and a school resource officer found a gun […]
CLEMMONS, NC
860wacb.com

Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County

31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central

Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

'No, threat of active shooter,' at Wilkes Central High School, sheriff's office says

WILKESBORO, N.C. — The Wilkes County School district said Wilkes Central High School went into lockdown earlier Thursday morning following a report of an active shooter. However, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and school system said there’s no threat of an active shooter at the school. The district said the school immediately went into lockdown and followed safety procedures.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte murder suspect captured in Greensboro, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte in late October was arrested in Guilford County Monday, investigators said. Tyquawon Parker, 27, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Ahylea Willard.
CHARLOTTE, NC

