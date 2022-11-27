Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Teases Dark 'Threats' in Explosive Debut Trailer
The explosive debut trailer for Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has dropped, and it teases dark "threats" in store for Optimus Prime and the Autobots. In the first footage from the new film, fans get a glimpse at a brand new breed of Transformer, one who will pose a much-needed ally in a war against great "darkness." Check out the full clip from the franchise prequel below.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
What's The Absolute Worst TV Show You Watched This Year?
Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Love Is Blind.
The Swimmers — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the movie telling an amazing true story
The Swimmers is a Netflix movie recounting the perilous journey of two brave refugee sisters, ending with a race at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Popculture
Netflix Releases Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Series
Netflix has released the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary series, Harry & Meghan. It's framed as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex telling their love story in their own words, with Harry saying, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family." The...
Popculture
'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Trailer Released
Emily Cooper is ready to return to her frustrating ways in Paris. Earlier this week, Netflix released the first trailer for Emily in Paris Season 3, and it promises to take viewers on a ride as wild as the first two seasons. Following the dramatic Season 3 cliffhanger, Emily now has to make a choice... or does she?
Popculture
Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview Cut Short After Police Threaten to Arrest Her
During a special interview, Diane Sawyer unexpectedly found herself in trouble with the law. Former child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster witnessed the awkward moment while taping the 20th-anniversary reunion special of Love Actually with Sawyer. In the 2003 film, he played a love-struck kid drummer named Sam. Nearly 20 years later, the 32-year-old actor returned to the iconic London bench where scenes were filmed with his on-screen stepfather, Liam Neeson. He reflected on the movie in The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later -- A Diane Sawyer Special on Nov. 29 on ABC, reported Entertainment Tonight. Several minutes into the discussion, a producer interrupts and says, "We have to stop. The police say we don't have the proper permit, and they're going to arrest us." The two laugh as Sawyer replies, "Oh, they are? Now we run!" As the cameras continue rolling, they get up and abruptly leave the scene. Fortunately, they avoid arrest, and before heading home, Brodie-Sangster poses with some fans.
Popculture
'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story' Sequel is Looking Promising
Vince Vaughn shared a positive update for those dreaming of a sequel to Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Vaughn confirmed that he had an idea for a sequel that the studio likes. However, the project still needs Ben Stiller's stamp of approval. "They've always talked about these things forever and...
Popculture
Christina Applegate Lands Very Special Christmas Role
Christina Applegate has landed a very special Christmas role, which is sure to thrill fans of the beloved actress. Applegate will join other stars such as Brendan Fraser and Seth Rogen in a live table read of It's a Wonderful Life. Notably, this is one of Applegate's first projects following her MS diagnosis. She recently launched Season 3 of her Netflix series Dead to Me.
Popculture
Ben Affleck Slams Netflix-Produced Movies
Ben Affleck is probably not going to make a sequel to Triple Frontier. The two-time Oscar winner slammed Netflix on Wednesday, criticizing the "assembly line process" for the streamer's original movies. Affleck's comments came just days after he joined Matt Damon and RedBird Captial Partners to launch a new production company, Artists Equity.
Netflix’s ‘Manifest’ bests streamed television ratings
“Manifest” was the most-watched streamed television program while three other programs were also in the latest top 10 that were not in the previous week’s, according to figures released Thursday by Nielsen. Viewers spent 1.371 billion minutes watching the supernatural drama’s 52 episodes, including the first 10 episodes...
Popculture
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino's Controversial Marvel Comments
Samuel L. Jackson responded to Quentin Tarantino's recent controversial comments about Marvel movies. Tarantino, who directed Jackson in six movies, recently said he does not believe Marvel actors are movie stars because fans are going to the movies to see Captain America and Thor, not Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. But the Avengers star pointed out on The View that it still takes skilled actors to bring those characters to life.
Popculture
'Indiana Jones 5' Receives New Title, Trailer Released
The fedora and whip are back in action. Indiana Jones 5 now has a title, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was revealed in the first trailer. Disney and Lucasfilm's footage also revealed glimpses of a de-aged Harrison Ford, used so Indiana Jones can go on more adventures during World War II. However, the majority of the film is set in 1969, which would place it over a decade after the events of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The Dial of Destiny opens on June 30, 2023.
Popculture
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Is Becoming a Huge Ratings Hit
The White Lotus Season 2 continues to be a huge hit for HBO and HBO Max. The latest episode reached the most viewers so far for the show, created by Mike White. It is doing far better than the first season, and the show has already been renewed for a third season.
What TV Actor Was So Good, It's Clear They Were Simply Born To Play The Role?
Jenna Ortega was absolutely destined to play Wednesday Addams.
Comments / 0