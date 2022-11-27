ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodway, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Waco Wonderland opens three-day run Friday

Waco Wonderland, a three-day celebration of holiday fun and cheer, returns for the 10th year this weekend at Heritage Square in downtown Waco. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony and fireworks will be held 7 p.m. Friday and the holiday parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday along Austin Avenue. The Wonderland...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco Wonderland opens holiday weekend

It’s not quite the 12 days of Christmas compacted into a weekend, but it might feel that way with local calendars packed with holiday tree lightings, community celebrations, holiday concerts and plays, and nights twinkling with festive lights. This weekend’s Waco Wonderland activities in downtown Waco kick off the...
WACO, TX
KCEN

These Killeen roads to be impacted by projects over next few months

KILLEEN, Texas — Over the next few months, eight roads spanning over six miles will be impacted because of roadway projects, according to the City of Killeen. All of the projects are being done by the City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division. They are below and listed in order:
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Major Belton traffic signal out of service

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. TxDOT says that traffic signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) are operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor are working...
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin’s Bell lands invitation to national combine

In just two short football seasons, Marlin sophomore linebacker Ty’Raun Bell has already turned plenty of heads. Bell has been selected for the National High School Combine, Dec. 15-21 at the Ford Center in Frisco. Bell will get a chance to perform and go through drills in front of...
MARLIN, TX
fox44news.com

Copperas Cove crash causes gas leak, power outage

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A crash in Copperas Cove causes a gas leak and a power outage. Copperas Cove Police said Monday night that traffic between the 2700 block of E Business Highway 190 (Walmart) and the 2000 block of E Business Highway 190 (Little Caesar’s) was closed in both directions due to the crash.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body found during welfare check in Belton

Belton (FOX 44) — Belton Police officers are investigating a woman’s death after performing a welfare check Thursday. According to the department, the woman’s employer called police because she had not shown up for work. When officers got to her home in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue, they found the 47-year-old dead.
BELTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire

(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson. “According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states. “We are officially all clear...
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck native fills Housing Authority director position

, When Groesbeck native Beth Westhoff retired from education, she took on the role of Executive Director for the Liberty Housing Alliance, Groesbeck Housing Authority to continue to help her community. Westhoff began training Oct. 17, before officially taking the position Nov. 1. “ I’m thrilled I got the job because I want to help these people,” she said. “ I want to help my community. I’m from Groesbeck. I love my town, and I want to make things better.” Divisions of the Liberty Housing Alliance include Groesbeck Housing Authority, Groesbeck Housing Development and Liberty Homes and Liberty Properties. The Liberty Housing Properties include...
GROESBECK, TX
News Channel 25

Christmas kicks off early in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — If you live in Killeen and you're wondering what Christmas events you get involved in... Texas A & M University-Central Texas has a few things going on. Today, the university will be having a free music program with Christmas Carolers and a band in their Heritage Hall from 12:30 p.m. for a few hours.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Hidden holiday danger: How one Waco girl almost lost her life

WACO, Texas — It's hard to imagine 3-year-old Kai'Lahni Felton nearly lost her life four months ago. Today, her smile lights up a room, but in July she couldn't stop complaining of stomach issues. "She wouldn't eat anything, she wouldn't drink anything, so me and my mom, we knew...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Hoax call causes brief hold at Midway High School

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon. That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms. FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she...
HEWITT, TX

