Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Waco Wonderland opens three-day run Friday
Waco Wonderland, a three-day celebration of holiday fun and cheer, returns for the 10th year this weekend at Heritage Square in downtown Waco. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony and fireworks will be held 7 p.m. Friday and the holiday parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday along Austin Avenue. The Wonderland...
KWTX
Harker Heights restaurant owner back in business at new location days after losing kitchen in fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A small business owner is starting over after a fire destroyed parts of his restaurant the day before Thanksgiving. The fire started in the pit inside the kitchen, and he says an unhoused resident he would pay to do small jobs around the restaurant ignited the pit.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Wonderland opens holiday weekend
It’s not quite the 12 days of Christmas compacted into a weekend, but it might feel that way with local calendars packed with holiday tree lightings, community celebrations, holiday concerts and plays, and nights twinkling with festive lights. This weekend’s Waco Wonderland activities in downtown Waco kick off the...
These Killeen roads to be impacted by projects over next few months
KILLEEN, Texas — Over the next few months, eight roads spanning over six miles will be impacted because of roadway projects, according to the City of Killeen. All of the projects are being done by the City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division. They are below and listed in order:
Waco units respond to hazmat situation, buildings evacuated as precaution
Some buildings are being evacuated as units with the Waco Fire Department respond to a hazmat situation Wednesday afternoon.
fox44news.com
Major Belton traffic signal out of service
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. TxDOT says that traffic signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) are operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor are working...
Waco Holiday Cheer Truck | Check to see if it's stopping in your neighborhood
WACO, Texas — Get ready to roll and catch the Waco Holiday Cheer Truck this holiday season!. The truck is a Waco Fire Department truck that's decked out in holiday lights and decorations for neighborhoods across the city to enjoy. From now until Dec. 23, the truck will be...
WacoTrib.com
Marlin’s Bell lands invitation to national combine
In just two short football seasons, Marlin sophomore linebacker Ty’Raun Bell has already turned plenty of heads. Bell has been selected for the National High School Combine, Dec. 15-21 at the Ford Center in Frisco. Bell will get a chance to perform and go through drills in front of...
fox44news.com
Copperas Cove crash causes gas leak, power outage
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A crash in Copperas Cove causes a gas leak and a power outage. Copperas Cove Police said Monday night that traffic between the 2700 block of E Business Highway 190 (Walmart) and the 2000 block of E Business Highway 190 (Little Caesar’s) was closed in both directions due to the crash.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
KWTX
Nonprofit building house for Central Texas children awaiting foster homes purchases land, plans to break ground in 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit looking to build a house for children awaiting foster care placement took a big step forward, purchasing land with plans to break ground in January 2023. The Isaiah 117 House McLennan County had been looking for a land donation or land to purchase...
fox44news.com
Body found during welfare check in Belton
Belton (FOX 44) — Belton Police officers are investigating a woman’s death after performing a welfare check Thursday. According to the department, the woman’s employer called police because she had not shown up for work. When officers got to her home in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue, they found the 47-year-old dead.
Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire
(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
KWTX
Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson. “According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states. “We are officially all clear...
Middle school student struck by car in Harker Heights, city employee says
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Nolan Middle School student received minor injuries after they were reportedly hit by a car Monday morning. Harker Heights Assistant City Manager, Jerry Bark, said the accident happened Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive. The child was taken to McLane's Children's Hospital as a precaution, Bark added.
Groesbeck native fills Housing Authority director position
, When Groesbeck native Beth Westhoff retired from education, she took on the role of Executive Director for the Liberty Housing Alliance, Groesbeck Housing Authority to continue to help her community. Westhoff began training Oct. 17, before officially taking the position Nov. 1. “ I’m thrilled I got the job because I want to help these people,” she said. “ I want to help my community. I’m from Groesbeck. I love my town, and I want to make things better.” Divisions of the Liberty Housing Alliance include Groesbeck Housing Authority, Groesbeck Housing Development and Liberty Homes and Liberty Properties. The Liberty Housing Properties include...
News Channel 25
Christmas kicks off early in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — If you live in Killeen and you're wondering what Christmas events you get involved in... Texas A & M University-Central Texas has a few things going on. Today, the university will be having a free music program with Christmas Carolers and a band in their Heritage Hall from 12:30 p.m. for a few hours.
Hidden holiday danger: How one Waco girl almost lost her life
WACO, Texas — It's hard to imagine 3-year-old Kai'Lahni Felton nearly lost her life four months ago. Today, her smile lights up a room, but in July she couldn't stop complaining of stomach issues. "She wouldn't eat anything, she wouldn't drink anything, so me and my mom, we knew...
fox44news.com
Hoax call causes brief hold at Midway High School
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon. That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms. FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Comments / 0