U.S. beats Iran and advances to World Cup round of 16
The United States men's soccer team will be in Qatar for a little longer after defeating Iran in their final group-stage match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Why it matters: The 1-0 result extends the team's first World Cup campaign in eight years. It's the seventh time the U.S. has reached the knockout round.
Scoop: Iran committed to Thailand that it won't target Israeli tourists, cable says
The government of Thailand notified the Israeli government that it received a commitment from Iran not to conduct attacks against Israeli targets on Thai soil, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry cable and two Israeli officials briefed on the matter. Why it matters: Thailand is a major tourism destination for...
U.S. approves $1 billion arms sale to Qatar during USMNT World Cup match
While many in the United States were watching the U.S. men's soccer team defeat Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a massive potential arms sale to the tournament's host country Qatar, AP first reported. Driving the news: The U.S. State Department approved a potential sale...
Blinken: Chinese government’s repression of protests a “sign of weakness”
The Chinese government's efforts to suppress the ongoing, unprecedented public protests over the country's zero-COVID policies are a "sign of weakness," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday. Driving the news: Chinese censors have hastened to delete social media posts and articles about the protests,...
Trump news - live: Trump suffers major defeat in Mar-a-Lago papers case as ally Kanye humiliates him further
Donald Trump defended hosting the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, writing on Truth Social on Thursday that “the story in AP, written by the untalented and very unreliable Jill Colvin, who I unfortunately got to know at the White House, is Fake News”.“We have very strong security, especially with the extremely talented Secret Service Agents on premises, but when I know someone, as I did Ye, we’re not going to have my guests strip searched, thrown against walls, and otherwise physically beaten. The anonymous sources don’t exist. Stories to the contrary are FAKE NEWS!”Mr Trump didn’t...
President Biden plans a border policy overhaul
Title 42 — the Trump-era public health policy that allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border — is set to end shortly before Christmas. Now, Axios has learned that the Biden administration is considering some drastic measures to replace it. Plus, Democrats could change which...
‘Freedom in China is precious’: Tiananmen Square protest veteran salutes new generation
Rose Tang was stunned when she saw videos last week of crowds in China chanting in Mandarin, “Give me liberty or give me death.” It was a phrase the Brooklyn resident had last heard more than three decades ago, when she was one of the student leaders at the pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
Scoop: Biden administration eyes border overhaul as Title 42 ends
Top U.S. officials are considering drastic measures — including barring some asylum seekers and surging prosecutions of illegal border crossings — in preparation for an end to the pandemic-era Title 42 border policy, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Some of the ideas under serious consideration echo controversial...
Trump calls McConnell "loser for our nation" after he condemns Fuentes dinner
Former President Trump insulted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, calling him a "loser for our nation" after McConnell appeared to criticize his decision to have dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and antisemitic rapper Ye. Why it matters: The dinner has...
Netanyahu says it was a "mistake" for Trump to dine with Kanye
Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a "mistake" for Donald Trump to meet with rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and far-right activist Nick Fuentes, both of whom have made antisemitic remarks. Why it matters: The remarks from Netanyahu, who is highly popular among Republicans, echo...
Finnish PM warns Russian win would empower aggressors
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned an Australian audience Friday that a Russian victory over Ukraine would empower other aggressors and urged democracies against forming “critical dependencies” on authoritarian states such as China. Marin was speaking in Sydney at the end of...
GOP congressional leaders divided on response to Trump-Fuentes dinner
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave starkly contrasting responses Tuesday to former President Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Driving the news: Although they both denounced him, McCarthy falsely claimed Trump condemned Fuentes, who often promotes racist...
Concern rises as new Turkish media law squeezes dissent
A new law gives Turkey fresh ammunition to censor the media and silence dissent ahead of elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to prolong his two decades in office, journalists and activists say. Bicici says the government already had enough ammunition -- from anti-terror to defamation laws -- to silence the free media.
McConnell: Anyone meeting with antisemites "highly unlikely" to be president
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday appeared to criticize former President Donald Trump's recent dinner with a white nationalist, saying that anyone who meets with antisemites or white supremacists is "highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States." Driving the news: "There is no room...
Axios Finish Line: Normal America strikes back
This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here. My new obsession is that most of America is exponentially more normal than cable TV, Twitter and the most-read mainstream stories make it seem, Jim writes. Why it matters: The past...
China entering "new stage" of COVID response, senior official says
China is entering a "new stage and mission" in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the most senior official overseeing the country's pandemic response said on Wednesday. Why it matters: Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan's remarks indicate that authorities are preparing to at least partially change their approach...
ICE accidentally posted identities of 6,000 asylum seekers to agency website
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Wednesday that it had erroneously posted on its website data identifying 6,252 asylum seekers in ICE custody. Driving the news: The posted document, which included immigrants' names, case status and detention locations, stayed up on the website for about five hours, the Los Angeles Times reports. The disclosure could increase the level of threat to the asylum seekers, many of whom fled gangs and government retaliation to seek protection in the U.S.
Why Zelensky thinks Putin won't use nukes on Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he does not think Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons. Driving the news: "He is very dependent on the people of Russia and he wants to remain alive, so I don't think he's going to use nuclear weapons," Zelensky said during the New York Times DealBook Summit.
Scoop: White House eyes McAuliffe for potential role
The White House is exploring ways to bring Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia and one of the Democratic Party's most prolific fundraisers, into the Biden administration, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: McAuliffe, a businessman before serving as Democratic National Committee chair in the...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy
A jury on Tuesday found Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, guilty of seditious conspiracy for his actions in the lead-up to and day of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, AP reports. Why it matters: Rhodes, a prominent figure within far-right American politics, faces...
