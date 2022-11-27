Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marchiol made the most of his opportunity in Stillwater
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nicco Marchiol was the most highly-anticipated member of WVU’s 2022 recruiting class. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what the top quarterback in the state of Arizona could do since he first announced his commitment. They didn’t have to wait too...
Trio of Mountaineers earn spots on All-Big 12 teams
The Big 12 Conference announced that Fairmont, West Virginia natives Dante Stills and Zach Frazier are First Team All-Big 12 selections this year. Frazier, noted as one of the top offensive linemen in the conference, earns a first team selection after earning second team honors last year. Stills earns his...
Anderson, Kpogba headline WVU’s final player of the week honors
Neal Brown announced the final WVU Player of the Week honors for the 2022 season on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson earned the nod on offense. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries and made two trips to the end zone in Stillwater. Both touchdown runs traveled more than 50 yards. That performance also earned him the title of Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the first conference honor of his career.
After AD hired, West Virginia gives Brown another chance
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown will keep his job for the time being, a decision made Wednesday soon after new athletic director Wren Baker’s hiring was announced. Brown has a 22-25 record, the worst four-year stretch at West Virginia since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.
Bates took a chance, and wound up with a new team at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the same time she was graduating from Georgia Tech, Sarah Bates saw all of the changes in her surroundings. A number of her Yellow Jackets teammates were leaving the program, either to play basketball professionally, start their post-basketball career, or find a new program to play for.
