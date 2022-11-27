ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
Can Michigan summon championship focus again a week after beating Ohio State in its annual ‘Super Bowl?’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here comes Purdue on its undersized, unassuming locomotive, preparing for a title fight it has no business punching in. The 8-4 Boilermakers, champions of a blah-at-best Big Ten West, view their appearance in this weekend’s conference title game as a “tremendous opportunity” and “a dream” they’ve harbored since the preseason.
Ohio State football All-America tracker 2022: Who earns a tree in Buckeye Grove?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It remains one of the enduring traditions of Ohio State football, one fans can experience on their first trip to Ohio Stadium or their 100th. Each OSU player who achieves first-team All-America status from a reputable organization is recognized with their own tree in Buckeye Grove. That area to the south of the stadium connects decades of tradition from Boyd Cherry, Bob Karch and Chic Harley to Thayer Munford, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
After Ohio State football’s offense again stumbles against Michigan, where will Ryan Day make corrections?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defensive failures in The Game were loud, jarring, and impossible to ignore. By contrast, the Buckeyes’ offensive letdowns were more subtle. No pick-sixes or scoop-and-score fumbles. No wide-open drops in the middle of the field. Not even the edge-rushing swarm on which Michigan thrived a year earlier in Ann Arbor.
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. snaps Buckeyes’ Biletnikoff Award finalist drought

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally has its Biletnikoff Award finalist, though he wasn’t the most likely candidate at the start of the season. Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the three finalists on Tuesday morning. He joins Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson as the final candidates for the award given to the nation’s top receiver.
