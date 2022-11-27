Read full article on original website
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
Can Michigan summon championship focus again a week after beating Ohio State in its annual ‘Super Bowl?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here comes Purdue on its undersized, unassuming locomotive, preparing for a title fight it has no business punching in. The 8-4 Boilermakers, champions of a blah-at-best Big Ten West, view their appearance in this weekend’s conference title game as a “tremendous opportunity” and “a dream” they’ve harbored since the preseason.
Ohio State football All-America tracker 2022: Who earns a tree in Buckeye Grove?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It remains one of the enduring traditions of Ohio State football, one fans can experience on their first trip to Ohio Stadium or their 100th. Each OSU player who achieves first-team All-America status from a reputable organization is recognized with their own tree in Buckeye Grove. That area to the south of the stadium connects decades of tradition from Boyd Cherry, Bob Karch and Chic Harley to Thayer Munford, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
Brian Hartline on Cincinnati job speculation: ‘My heart is at Ohio State’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receivers coach Brian Hartline appeared to dismiss the potential of him leaving for another job in the short term. Reports Wednesday said Hartline was expected to interview for the vacant head coach position at Cincinnati. That job opened when another former Buckeye player and assistant, Luke Fickell, left to take over Wisconsin.
Why Ohio State could, and maybe should, be ahead of USC in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff selection committee faces a philosophical question in Tuesday night’s rankings reveal, and it centers around Ohio State football. Should USC reach the playoff regardless of what happens in Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game against Utah? Or, should the Trojans only make...
After Ohio State football’s offense again stumbles against Michigan, where will Ryan Day make corrections?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defensive failures in The Game were loud, jarring, and impossible to ignore. By contrast, the Buckeyes’ offensive letdowns were more subtle. No pick-sixes or scoop-and-score fumbles. No wide-open drops in the middle of the field. Not even the edge-rushing swarm on which Michigan thrived a year earlier in Ann Arbor.
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. snaps Buckeyes’ Biletnikoff Award finalist drought
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally has its Biletnikoff Award finalist, though he wasn’t the most likely candidate at the start of the season. Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the three finalists on Tuesday morning. He joins Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson as the final candidates for the award given to the nation’s top receiver.
Mirror images? Kirtland and Marion Local meet for fourth time: OHSAA football Division VI state championship preview
CANTON, Ohio — Eleven years ago, playing in the state championship was new to Tiger LaVerde, his players and family at Kirtland. His wife, Mary, even volunteered to cook breakfast for the team after their first OHSAA football state semifinal win in 2011. She’s now done it 11 times in the last 12 years.
Tickets for Morgan Wallen concert at Ohio Stadium go on sale next week
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tickets to see country singer Morgan Wallen at Ohio Stadium next year go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The concert - Saturday, Aug. 12 – includes special guests Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Go online for ticket details. Registration is...
Former Ohio probation officer who used extortion to get money, pills gets 6 months in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former federal probation officer who used extortion to get money, pills and other items from people under her supervision was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison. Helwa Qasem, 45, of Bexley, also must serve three years of supervised release, with the first six months...
‘Christmas Vacation’s’ Beverly D’Angelo is back for another holiday ‘calamity’ classic in raunchy, hilarious ‘Violent Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything you want out of a Christmas movie titled “Violent Night,” the new holiday action-comedy picks up where “Bad Santa” left off and heads to the raunchy gutter with hilarious blood, splattered glee. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film revolves around a team...
