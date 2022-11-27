Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in SUV in West Valley
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an SUV in the West Valley, authorities said. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane just after 9 a.m. on Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman found dead in west Phoenix home, homicide investigation underway
PHOENIX - A woman's death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found at a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell with "signs of trauma." Phoenix firefighters had found her body on the evening of Nov. 30, and her name has not been released. Police say she...
KTAR.com
Pedestrian crossing street killed in Laveen following hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision after a pedestrian died Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the area near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in the west Phoenix neighborhood of Laveen about a report of a collision, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Mesa police officers involved in deadly shooting near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue
MESA, AZ — Mesa police officers were involved in a deadly shooting along Dobson Road near Southern Avenue. The incident occurred Wednesday just after 4 a.m. when a 7-Eleven store employee called the police to report someone who was in a vehicle in front of the store who may have been sick, asleep, or injured.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
KTAR.com
Buckeye Police boost reward to $12,000 for tips in fatal hit-and-run of 16-year-old girl
PHOENIX — The Buckeye Police Department and Silent Witness have upped the reward for tips in the fatal hit-and-run of a 16-year-old girl more than two years ago. Anaiah Walker was found dead on the Interstate 10 median near Watson Road on May 22, 2020. An investigation led police...
AZFamily
MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating after body found near Tempe Town Lake
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating after a body was located near Tempe Town Lake on Thanksgiving Day. Police say a man was found dead in the river bottom just north of Tempe Marketplace Thursday around 12:30 p.m. The man has not been identified at this time. Officials...
KTAR.com
Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly drove into patrol vehicle
PHOENIX – Police shot and killed a man who allegedly drove into a patrol vehicle outside a Mesa convenience store early Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the Circle K at Dobson Road and Eighth Avenue around 4 a.m. after a store clerk called 911 about a man inside a parked vehicle and requested assistance, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Phoenix officers after pursuit ends in crash
PHOENIX - An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers after a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday night. Officers were on patrol near 3rd Street and Southern Avenue sometime before 10:50 p.m. when they tried to pull over a car that appeared to have been involved in an armed robbery earlier that day.
ABC 15 News
Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker
MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
KTAR.com
Woman accused of fatally stabbing father during argument in Phoenix
PHOENIX – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her father to death Tuesday in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a call near 29th and Sweetwater avenues around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Cory Little, 44, died of his injuries.
KTAR.com
Car smashes into restaurant after collision near Phoenix intersection, 2 injured
PHOENIX – Two people were injured, one seriously, after a car smashed into a Phoenix restaurant following a collision with another vehicle Tuesday. The vehicles crashed near Camelback Road and 35th Avenue around 4 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters received a report of the wreck and arrived...
3 People Killed and 4 People Injured In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Phoenix. Authorities confirmed that 3 people died and 4 people were injured due to the accident.
AZFamily
Man accused of stabbing Mesa Fry’s employee because he felt “disrespected”
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is facing charges for stabbing a Fry’s Food & Drug employee in Mesa last week, claiming he felt “disrespected.” The suspect, 37-year-old Henry Mcleod, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. On Nov. 23, just...
Authorities identify family members killed in rollover crash on Arizona freeway
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from...
ABC 15 News
Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd
Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
AZFamily
Suspect on the loose after robbery at Walgreens in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’re searching for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens in Chandler on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m. Officers say the suspect threatened employees and claimed to have a gun, but...
KTAR.com
Man indicted on second-degree murder in road rage shooting death of 8-year-old in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man has been indicted on second-degree murder in the road rage shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Phoenix last month. Sidney Garrand, 48, is accused of being the aggressor in an Oct. 27 incident near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway, according to Phoenix police. Garrand...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 1