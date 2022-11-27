Read full article on original website
Panther wrestlers open season with dual win at Manhattan
Neither Great Bend nor Manhattan entered the 2022-23 wrestling season in their respective team rankings. But several ranked individuals took to the mats Thursday in Manhattan for a season-opening dual. The Panthers dominated the competition from 150 pounds and beyond to win the dual 44-34. The Indians outscored Great Bend...
(WATCH) Thursday on Sports Day
- Great Bend Panther Boys Basketball coach Kyle Kreigh who will be joined by returning starter Carter Coombs. - Kris Klieman's Big 12 Championship game press conference.
🎤City Edition: Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick that aired Nov. 30, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend native, KBI Director, will retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
Lincoln Elementary in Great Bend developing a sense of ‘family’
The physical and mental differences between students in kindergarten and those in 6th grade are night and day. In a way to create a family culture of inclusivity, Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend began their Lion Pride Family program. Lincoln’s Student Family Advocate Jose Arias said the school wanted...
Building leadership skills at Great Bend’s Lincoln Elementary
Jose Arias, Student Family Advocate at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend, was charged with revitalizing the grade school’s student council (STUCO). At Wednesday’s USD 428 Board of Education luncheon, Arias mentioned he wanted to find ways to put the students into positions to build and recognize their leadership abilities.
Sustainable soil health workshop hosted by Barton & Rush Conservation
Monday, December 5, Barton and Rush County Conservation Districts are hosting a Sustainable Farm Workshop at the Township Hall in Rush Center, KS. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with presentations and panels from 9 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. with a catered meal. The speaker topics will be Soil Health, Drought Resilient Farming, Farming with Cover Crops, Spring Wheat, and Marketing.
Poppelreiter celebrates 20 years at Great Bend's Stueder Contractors
As Stueder Contractors' business manager, Marla Poppelreiter wears a lot of hats – HR, Office manager, Accounts, purchasing, weekly employee meetings with our 20+ team, handling media and payroll taxes – now it’s an anniversary hat to celebrate 20 years at Stueder Contractors on Dec. 1. “Marla...
Holy Family School presents 'Santa’s Holiday Hoedown'
With the beginning of Advent, Holy Family School will be performing their annual Christmas Musical and programs under the direction of Mrs. Ashlee Meyerhoff. On Dec. 13, grades 5th and 6th will perform their popular musical at 7 p.m. in the Barton Community College auditorium. The musical is entitled “Santa’s...
Fort Larned National Historic Site looking for volunteers
Are you someone who enjoys giving back to your community? Do you also enjoy learning history?. Fort Larned National Historic Site has opportunities to volunteer with all aspects of the park operation. Park Ranger Ben Long said volunteers can help with living history presentations, desk operation, leading tours or maintenance.
Barton commission discusses procurement amounts for approval
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Barton County Commission voted to ratify the repair cost of a 2008 pickup that was fixed at Bob’s Service Center in Clafin for $5,700. While Commissioner Jennifer Schartz was fine with the expense coming before the board, she wondered if the spending amount that needs to be approved should be higher for department heads.
Barton Co. to revisit the idea of rent-free space for state agency
The Barton County Commission decided Wednesday to table the discussion of allowing the Kansas Parole office to occupy a county office building rent free. Barton County Operations Director Matt Patzner said an agreement with the state was established years ago to allow the State of Kansas Parole office to be housed at 1208 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend.
GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - Healthy Holiday Hints
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Healthy Holiday Hints” on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 12 – 1 p.m. at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Too often the busy-ness of the holiday season can...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/30)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3QZf1AB. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Great Bend zoo wants to build ‘flight cage’ for rehabilitation program
Along with a free zoo that features grizzly bears, lions, alligators, cougars and so many more animals, Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo also provides a raptor rehabilitation program for injured birds. The zoo staff nurses anywhere between 40-70 birds of prey each year. Before staff releases the birds back into...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/30)
BOOKED: Shaminy Clone on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $2,400.30 cash only. BOOKED: Sonja Julian on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving while Suspended, bond set at $500 C/S. RELEASED: Stacie Strange on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine...
Cop Shop (11/29)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/29) At 6:01 p.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 172. At 7:03 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 199. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/29) Unconscious / Fainting. At 10:17...
Santa’s Workshop brings the Christmas season to Great Bend kids
While there are many events and celebrations that welcome the Christmas season to the Great Bend area, Santa’s Workshop is tailored to usher in the holiday spirit for children. The 26th Annual Santa’s Workshop, hosted by the Great Bend Recreation Commission at the City Auditorium, will take place Monday,...
Holiday events at the Great Bend Public Library
This December the Great Bend Public Library has tons of family events to make sure your family's holiday season is a magical one. Visit between Nov. 26 and Dec. 22 to take a family photo with the library's festive Christmas backdrop. Dec. 1-16 create a gingerbread house from recycled materials...
