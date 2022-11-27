ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrz.com

Police: Woman shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on Shelley Street, just off Scenic Highway. No other details about the shooting were immediately available. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman killed in deadly shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway. Officials say the victim was a female, and the coroner’s office has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Police book six teen boys in connection with Tuesday's armed carjackings

New Orleans police have booked six teen boys into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in connection with a spate of armed carjackings in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John areas early Tuesday morning. Police booked two 17-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys on...
wbrz.com

Police arrest one after high-speed chase late Wednesday night

BAKER - Police arrested a person after a high-speed chase ended in a car crash along Airline Highway late Wednesday night. The Baker Police Department reportedly tried to pull over 23-year-old Johnathan Robertson off Groom Road, and when officers walked up to Robertson's car, he drove off. Robertson drove from...
BAKER, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup

A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says

A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
MARRERO, LA
WAFB

Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt

More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting

Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on November 29, 2022, that Demonte Joseph, 19, had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of Jessie Johnson on November 20, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive. On November 26, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Joseph in Garyville, Louisiana, on an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA

