wbrz.com
Police: Woman shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on Shelley Street, just off Scenic Highway. No other details about the shooting were immediately available. This is a developing story.
Woman killed in deadly shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway. Officials say the victim was a female, and the coroner’s office has been...
Suspects wanted in connection to armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation.
NOLA.com
Police book six teen boys in connection with Tuesday's armed carjackings
New Orleans police have booked six teen boys into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in connection with a spate of armed carjackings in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John areas early Tuesday morning. Police booked two 17-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys on...
wbrz.com
Police arrest one after high-speed chase late Wednesday night
BAKER - Police arrested a person after a high-speed chase ended in a car crash along Airline Highway late Wednesday night. The Baker Police Department reportedly tried to pull over 23-year-old Johnathan Robertson off Groom Road, and when officers walked up to Robertson's car, he drove off. Robertson drove from...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup
A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
NOPD makes arrests in two separate homicides
According to an NOPD spokesperson, authorities arrested Jahlil Haroon, 22, and Earl Sylvester, 37, on Monday. Both men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with their respective cases.
NOLA.com
Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says
A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
WDSU
New Orleans police release body cam footage of officer shooting man with knife outside Superdome
The New Orleans Police Department has released body camera footage from a shooting where an officer shot and injured a man wielding a knife outside the Superdome. WARNING: Video shows aftermath of a shooting and gunfire sounds. The shooting happened on Nov. 15. According to police, the officer was called...
Gentilly shooting puts man in hospital
According to an New Orleans police spokesperson, the victim walked into to the hospital with a body wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
WLBT
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
WAFB.com
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted several road closures and a school to evacuate, officials said. Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. Multiple departments respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel. Updated: 2...
theadvocate.com
Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt
More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
brproud.com
Accident in Baton Rouge ends with arrest of convicted felon and seizure of gun, suspected heroin, marijuana and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29. The accident involved a 2010 BMW and it took place in the 8000 block of Bluebonnet Blvd. The driver of the BMW...
NOLA.com
Name of woman burned beyond recognition in Covington double murder to be released Thursday
Covington authorities say they will release the name Thursday of the woman who was found dead and burned beyond recognition earlier this week in a double homicide. Update: Victim identified as Ruth Prats; new details released. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the other victim as Father Otis...
brproud.com
One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
NOLA.com
16 stolen vehicles found at abandoned Algiers apartment complex, authorities say
The Louisiana State Police were able to recover 16 stolen vehicles from an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood thanks to a Crimestoppers GNO tip, officials announced Wednesday. LSP learned in October that several stolen vehicles were being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers. After an investigation,...
Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting
Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on November 29, 2022, that Demonte Joseph, 19, had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of Jessie Johnson on November 20, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive. On November 26, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Joseph in Garyville, Louisiana, on an arrest warrant.
NOLA.com
As Covington mourns, details emerge in double homicide. Routine call ended with burned bodies.
It began with a call to Covington police about a hit-and-run on East Boston Street near the Bogue Falaya Towers condominiums Sunday evening. Signs had been damaged by a Honda CRV, witnesses said. But the mundane call soon became a full-blown investigation into a gruesome double homicide that has left...
