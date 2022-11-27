Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Sunday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for November 27 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

Advantage In Atlanta: Think you have a beat on how the Atlanta/Miami game is going to go in terms of point total? The Hawks are 4-1-1 ATS at home when the total goes under, compared to 1-3 ATS when the game goes over. A same game parlay is a good play... you just have to decide if you what side of the total you like!

Something Has To Give ... Or Does It?: The Pistons (four straight wins ATS) and the Cavaliers (4-1 ATS over their past five after an 0-5 stretch), making this a battle of profitable betting teams. So, coin flip, right? Wrong. With this spread north of five points, we can explore further trends. The Cavs are a perfect 6-0 ATS when favored by more than five points, but the Pistons? When a 'dog by 5.5-9 points, Detroit is just 2-5-2 ATS, The Pistons are rolling in terms of covering the number, but this profiles as a fade spot.

Blazer Up, Betting: Yes, there will be plenty of football games going on as this game tips, but don't miss out on a chance to play a trend. Five of Portland's past seven games have gone over the projected total, something that is noteworthy by itself. But the true edge comes in evaluating the opponent. Brooklyn is just 1-8 ATS when games go over the number this season.

Blazer Up, Fantasy: Has the versatility of any player been more understated than that of Josh Hart ? The pride of Villanova pulled down 19 rebounds on Friday night in New York, just 48 hours after handing out nine assists in Cleveland. Entering play, only three players have 160 rebounds, 80 assists and 10 3PM on their resume this season: Giannis Antetokounmpo , Karl-Anthony Towns and... Hart.

-- Jim McCormick and Kyle Soppe

Breaking down the slate

Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets

3 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Line : Nets (-7.5)

Money line: Nets (-285), Blazers (+228)

Total: 222.5 points

BPI Projected Total: 230.4 points

BPI Win%: Nets (78%)

Ruled out: None

Note: BPI numbers factored in players who are ruled out but assumes questionable players will play

Fantasy streamer: Royce O'Neale (available in 71.1% of leagues) continues to quietly turn-in strong all-around games on a nightly basis. He's added consistent assist and rebound numbers to his already strong defensive stats and 3-point production. In his last five games, O'Neale has averaged 11.6 PPG, 7.0 APG, 6.0 RPG, 3.2 3PG, 1.0 SPG and 0.8 BPG in 35.0 MPG. -- André Snellings

Breaking down the rest of the slate

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

3:30 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Line : Warriors (-1.5)

Money line: Warriors (-125), Timberwolves (+105)

Total: 236 points

BPI Projected Total: 236.3 points

BPI Win%: Warriors (51.8%)

Questionable: Jaden McDaniels (illness)

Note: BPI numbers factored in players who are ruled out but assumes questionable players will play

Best bet: Klay Thompson over 18.5 points . Thompson eased into the season slowly as he slowly got his legs back underneath him, but in the last week-plus he's shown signs that he's locking in. He's scored 19 or more points in four of his last five games (and 18 in the fifth), and in that span has averaged 23.6 PPG on 48.8 FG%, 85.7 FT% and 51.0 3P%. -- Snellings

Indiana Pacers at LA Clippers

4 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Line : Pacers (-1.5)

Money line: Pacers (-120), Clippers (+100)

Total: 220.5 points

BPI Projected Total: 227.4 points

BPI Win%: Clippers (60.6%)

Questionable: Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Luke Kennard (calf), Paul George (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (knee)

Note: BPI numbers factored in players who are ruled out but assumes questionable players will play

Fantasy streamer: Bennedict Mathurin (available in 43.4% of leagues) has scored 20 or more in three straight games, and in his last 12 games is averaging 19.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.6 3PG and 1.4 APG in 28.8 MPG. He should be rostered and playing in most league formats, and is a great streamer if you can get him. -- Snellings

Best bet: Tyrese Haliburton over 11.5 assists . Haliburton leads the NBA in assists by a significant margin, and his pace is accelerating. He's dished at least 14 assists in four straight games, and has dished at least 12 in seven of his last nine games (average 12.9 APG during that span). - - Snellings

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

5 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Line : Hawks (-5)

Money line: Hawks (-210), Heat (+175)

Total: 224 points

BPI Projected Total: 221.5 points

BPI Win%: Hawks (67.8%)

Questionable: Clint Capela (mouth), Caleb Martin (illness), Max Strus (shoulder), Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factored in players who are ruled out but assumes questionable players will play

Best bet: Hawks -5.0 . If both teams were healthy, the Hawks -5 at home would be a reasonable spread. But, the Heat injury report is almost the same length as their roster. Jimmy Butler is one of three players declared out, but a whopping seven players are listed as game-time decisions and odds are that at least some will sit. The Hawks have to deal with the potential absence of Clint Capela, but otherwise are as healthy as they've been for most of the season and should be favored to win comfortably on Sunday. -- Snellings

Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

6 p.m. ET, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Line : Celtics (-7)

Money line: Celtics (-305), Wizards (+240)

Total: 224 points

BPI Projected Total: 224.6 points

BPI Win%: Celtics (75.1%)

Questionable: Kyle Kuzma (back), Monte Morris (ankle), Rui Hachimura (ankle)

Ruled out: Jayson Tatum (ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factored in players who are ruled out but assumes questionable players will play

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

6 p.m. ET, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Line : Cavaliers (-7)

Money line: Cavaliers (-305), Pistons (+240)

Total: 211.5 points

BPI Projected Total: 226.1 points

BPI Win%: Cavaliers (78.2%)

Questionable: Jarrett Allen (hip), Caris LeVert (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (toe), Bojan Bogdanovic (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee), Saddiq Bey (ankle), Cory Joseph (illness)

Ruled out: Kevin Love (thumb), Cade Cunningham (knee)

Note: BPI numbers factored in players who are ruled out but assumes questionable players will play

Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks

6 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden, New York

Line : Grizzlies (-2.5)

Money line: Grizzlies (-135), Knicks (+115)

Total: 226 points

BPI Projected Total: 228.1 points

BPI Win%: Grizzlies (56.7%)

Questionable: Jalen Brunson (quad), Cam Reddish (groin), Derrick Rose (toe), Xavier Tillman (illness)

Ruled out: Desmond Bane (toe)

Note: BPI numbers factored in players who are ruled out but assumes questionable players will play

Fantasy streamer: Dillon Brooks (available in 42.7% of leagues) has settled in as the primary do-everything-wing for the Grizzlies since Desmond Bane went down. In his last seven games, Brooks has averaged 20.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.1 APG, 2.1 3PG and 1.0 SPG. -- Snellings

Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic

6 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Line : Magic (-2)

Money line: Magic (-125), 76ers (+105)

Total: 214.5 points

BPI Projected Total: 221.6 points

BPI Win%: Magic (69.3%)

Questionable: Wendell Carter Jr . (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Chuma Okeke (knee)

Ruled out: Joel Embiid (foot), Matisse Thybulle (ankle), Cole Anthony (oblique)

Note: BPI numbers factored in players who are ruled out but assumes questionable players will play

Fantasy streamers: Shake Milton (available in 89.5% of leagues) and De'Anthony Melton (available in 72.7% of leagues) should both be starting in pretty much every league for as long as Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are all out. In the four games since gMaxey went down, Milton has averaged 22.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 6.5 APG and 2.5 3PG in 38.8 MPG while Melton has popped for 18.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.3 APG, 4.0 SPG and 4.0 3PG in 35.8 MPG. -- Snellings

Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Line : Bucks (-7)

Money line: Bucks (-278), Mavericks (+222)

Total: 214.5 points

BPI Projected Total: 229 points

BPI Win%: Bucks (63.4%)

Questionable: Pat Connaughton (illness)

Ruled out: Serge Ibaka (illness), Khris Middleton (wrist)

Note: BPI numbers factored in players who are ruled out but assumes questionable players will play

Analytics edge

BPI highest projected totals

1. Brooklyn Nets (119.5)

2. Portland Trail Blazers (118.4)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (117.9)

BPI lowest projected totals

1. Orlando Magic (108.1)

2. Miami Heat (108.7)

3. Washington Wizards (108.7)

BPI top probability to win (straight up)

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (78.2%)

2. Brooklyn Nets (78%)

3. Boston Celtics (75.1%)