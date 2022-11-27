Read full article on original website
WBIR
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 | 'Tripledemic' driving a national wave of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three different viruses are driving a national trend of sickness — RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Some experts are calling it a "tripledemic," and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said around 78% of hospital beds across the nation are being used. In...
Report card evaluates performance of Tennessee schools, districts
The Tennessee Department of Education on Monday released its annual State Report Card, offering a detailed look at individual schools, school districts and statewide education performance.
City of Morristown asks residents to take community survey
The City of Morristown 2022 Community Survey is already active and ready for responses
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
Hamblen County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scams
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — If you're getting calls from the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office asking for money—it's a scam, according to Sheriff Chad Mullins. "This time of year when scammers are working overtime, often identifying themselves as employees or representatives of law enforcement, the public needs to know that these calls are by no means legitimate," Mullins said.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Knox County. Officials confirmed that 2 people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard.
knoxfocus.com
Knox County to Host 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights
Knox County will cut the ribbon on the 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights at The Cove at Concord Park (11808 S. Northshore Drive) at a family-friendly event starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 with Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeting guests and passing out candy “Kanes.”. The Festival...
wvlt.tv
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Knox County man found in Virginia after being missing from truck stop
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man last seen in Knox County.
New Knoxville Greyhound stop disrupts city bus operations, mayor’s office says
Greyhound rejected an offer from the City of Knoxville to share a local transit center and the company's decision to change their local bus stop location for the third time this year presents significant issues, the mayor's office said in a recent update given to city council.
East Tennessee farmers running out of Christmas trees quickly
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Christmas tree already? If you’re looking for a real tree this year, it may be harder to find. Several East Tennessee farmers say this year wasn’t the best for harvesting Christmas tree crops. Christmas tree farmers have to prepare years in advance when planting their trees. “We probably […]
WATE
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
WATE
Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in Jefferson County camper fire
Jefferson County deputies arrested a man after responding to a fire in the Strawberry Plains community that led to the death of a dog. Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in Jefferson …. Jefferson County deputies arrested a man after responding to a fire in the Strawberry Plains community that...
knoxfocus.com
Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, Dec. 3 in St. Mary’s Gym, Oak Ridge
More than 30 Oak Ridge farmers, bakers and artisan crafters are moving indoors Dec. 3, for the seventh season of the Winter Farmers’ Market, open Saturdays through March, 9 a.m. to Noon in the gym at St. Mary’s School, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge. Customers may shop in person, or choose curbside pickup or home delivery through its Market-To-Go program.
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
WATE
Why the Canton Hollow Road reconfiguration in West Knox County has taken so much time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. In...
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
wvlt.tv
Patients moved after fire near Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, a generator fire broke out in the parking lot near the Sweetwater Hospital, according to hospital officials. Sweetwater Fire Department crews responded to the fire at around 10 a.m. Officials assured that the hospital was not on fire, but all patients were moved to...
