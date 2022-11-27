ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
NEWPORT, TN
WBIR

Hamblen County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scams

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — If you're getting calls from the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office asking for money—it's a scam, according to Sheriff Chad Mullins. "This time of year when scammers are working overtime, often identifying themselves as employees or representatives of law enforcement, the public needs to know that these calls are by no means legitimate," Mullins said.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
knoxfocus.com

Knox County to Host 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights

Knox County will cut the ribbon on the 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights at The Cove at Concord Park (11808 S. Northshore Drive) at a family-friendly event starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 with Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeting guests and passing out candy “Kanes.”. The Festival...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
WATE

East Tennessee farmers running out of Christmas trees quickly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Christmas tree already? If you’re looking for a real tree this year, it may be harder to find. Several East Tennessee farmers say this year wasn’t the best for harvesting Christmas tree crops. Christmas tree farmers have to prepare years in advance when planting their trees.  “We probably […]
POWELL, TN
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, Dec. 3 in St. Mary’s Gym, Oak Ridge

More than 30 Oak Ridge farmers, bakers and artisan crafters are moving indoors Dec. 3, for the seventh season of the Winter Farmers’ Market, open Saturdays through March, 9 a.m. to Noon in the gym at St. Mary’s School, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge. Customers may shop in person, or choose curbside pickup or home delivery through its Market-To-Go program.
OAK RIDGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
CARYVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Patients moved after fire near Sweetwater Hospital

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, a generator fire broke out in the parking lot near the Sweetwater Hospital, according to hospital officials. Sweetwater Fire Department crews responded to the fire at around 10 a.m. Officials assured that the hospital was not on fire, but all patients were moved to...
SWEETWATER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy