murphysmultiverse.com
‘Darby and the Dead’ Star Opens Up on the Challenge of Breaking the Fourth Wall
As revealed in the trailers, Darby and the Dead features a lot of inspirations, especially from the many high school films that released throughout the years. But, one can easily tell that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off plays a big inspiration in how Darby Harper breaks the fourth wall throughout her misadventure with the dead. Actress Riele Downs had the challenge of not only speaking to the deceased but also the audience and it seems it took some time getting used to.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Darby and the Dead’ Feels Familiar With a Strong Message
What happens if you combine Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Mean Girls, and add a splash of Ghost Whisperer? Well, you get Darby and the Dead. The story of Darby Harper (Riele Downs), a young teenage girl who has the ability to see the dead. After a tragic accident sees the most popular girl in school pass away (Auli’i Cravalho), Darby is forced with an unlikely tag-along as she tries to make sure her frenemy manages to pass on but gets more than she initially bargained for.
murphysmultiverse.com
Kathryn Hahn Reveals Absolutely Nothing About ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
In an unprecedented move for an actor under contract with Marvel Studios, star Kathryn Hahn refused to reveal any information about the upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While promoting her new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hahn broke the silence around the mysterious upcoming project by talking about absolutely nothing, bucking a long-standing trend of Marvel Studios’ actors spilling the entire plot of their projects during interviews.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Report Reveals How Much Shazaming to Expect from ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’
Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be DC’s first 2023 theatrical release, heading into theaters on March 17th, 2023. Director David F. Sandberg, who returned to the franchise following the success of 2019’s Shazam! recently indicated that he’d completed post-production on the film, which filmed from May through August of 2021, and now a new report gives information on just how long the final cut of the film is expected to be.
Dane Cook ‘shuttled’ strangers to his house for comedy special
That’s one way to get people to hang out with you at your place. Comedian Dane Cook, 50, divulged on ‘The Tonight Show’ that he “shuttled” people to his multi-million dollar California mansion for a standup show without their knowledge of where they were being taken. “I brought a bunch of people to my home who didn’t know they were being shuttled to my house for my comedy special,” said the ‘Employee of the Month’ actor. The comic gushed about his real estate location, telling Fallon that he taped his “Above It All” special on his porch in “the beautiful Hollywood...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Boys’ Casts Rosemarie DeWitt as Hughie’s Mom, Simon Pegg to Return
The Boys remains one of Amazon’s biggest shows and remains as the big counter offering for those that have reached a certain limit with current superhero fare. While it revels in the mockery of DC and Marvel’s ongoing history alongside an unsubtle political mockery, the show also has a lot of heart with its many characters trying to just survive in a confusing world. Back in August, many were excited when the show announced that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to join the cast in an unknown role for Season 4. That wasn’t all, as we now have even more casting news.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jon Kasdan Had to Balance Nostalgia with Progress on ‘Willow’
Legacy sequels are all the rage in Hollywood. While there’s no shortage of new IPs heading to theaters or streaming networks, audiences are delighting in nostalgic projects such as Top Gun: Maverick, Cobra Kai and Scream (2022). Not every legacy project, has landed with fans, however, and what often seems to be the tipping point is finding a balance between what made fans fall in love with the property in the first place and moving the story along in an unpredictable direction. For Jon Kasdan, the executive producer and writer of the upcoming Disney Plus streaming series, Willow, finding that sweet spot wasn’t necessarily easy.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Acolyte’ Star Teases “Never Done Before” Sith-Focused Storyline
It wasn’t until earlier this month that rumors started to spread that Logan‘s Dafne Keen was going to have a role in the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte. Now that her casting has been confirmed, the actress got a chance to sit down with TechRadar to talk about the upcoming series and has offered a glimpse of what we can expect.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal’ in Development for a Feature Film
The next adaptation of a Garth Ennis work is officially well into development. Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal is currently being developed as a feature film at AWA Studios. The studio will be teaming up with LuckyChap Entertainment (Barbie, Promising Young Woman, I, Tonya) to produce the film. Catya McMullen is attached to adapt the screenplay and respected franchise-film director Ruben Fleischer (Uncharted, Venom, Zombieland I & II) is signed on to direct.
murphysmultiverse.com
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Finds its Lucky Roux
It’s been quite the dry period since Tudum gave us table scraps on what the future has in store with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios’ live-action adaptation of One Piece. We did get a tease of the impressive practical sets during Geeked Week, it has calmed down quite a bit. Luckily, there are still some castings that manage to find their way online, such as the first member of the Red-Haired Shanks’ crew being revealed, the iconic Lucky Roux.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Long-Rumored ‘Scarlet Witch’ Spinoff Not Happening After All
There have been rumors after rumors on Wanda Maximoff getting her own project at some point. WandaVision was Marvel Studios’ first venture into Disney+ and has seemingly spawned two spinoffs with Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the recently reported Vision Quest. Yet, according to The DisInsider’s latest Rumor of the Week–this time shared via an article rather then their usual podcast–it seems that the long-rumored Scarlet Witch spinoff project is not currently in any form of development.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Violent Night’ is the Merriest Slasher of the Year
David Leitch and Kelly McCormick have produced their fair share of bloodthirsty action films, but none of them have been quite as fun as Violent Night. Starring David Harbour as the most kick-ass version of Santa Claus the world has ever known, the movie centers around a single Christmas Eve with more death and destruction than any one household should produce. Now an alcoholic on the verge of quitting his centuries-long commitment to gifting children toys, Santa finds himself unexpectedly trapped in the home of a wealthy family held captive by ruthless mercenaries. In order to escape and save the innocents inside, the once-jolly old St. Nicholas must tap into a part of himself long forgotten and coat the floor with as many bodies as he can.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Ironheart’ Star Teases Riri Williams Post-‘Wakanda Forever’ Journey
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced the world to Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams. A young, talented engineer that develops her own version of the iconic Iron Man armor and becomes the hero known as Ironheart. Not only did she have a major part in the latest Black Panther movie, but she’ll also get her own Disney+ series.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Adds to Season 2 Cast
Season 2 of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has added seven new cast members. The streamer announced on Thursday that Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen “Zates” Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion), and Nicholas Woodeson (Rome) have all joined the series for Season 2. As of now, it’s unknown which roles they’ll be playing. Also joining the cast for Season 2 is Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) who will take over the role of Adar from Joseph Mawle this season.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Can’t Imagine an ‘Avatar’ Streaming Series for Another 10 Years
If you’ve ever wondered just how ambitious the plans are of James Cameron, he recently revealed that he could make up to six sequels of the 2009 box office breakout. Yet, that isn’t all as we’re also getting a graphic novel by Sherri L. Smith that’ll be published by Dark Horse Comics. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, they sat down with James Cameron to talk about his ambitious plans and the discussion of a potential streaming series. In it, he reveals that he’s open to the idea of exploring Pandora in a series, but it’ll take at least ten years to get to that point.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Reportedly Adds Michael Gandolfini
Daredevil: Born Again is preparing to head into production in February and amid rumors of street-level heroes such as White Tiger appearing in the show, comes a very interesting addition to the cast. According to insider Daniel RPK, Michael Gandolfini has landed a role in the streaming series. The 23-year-old...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘We Were Liars’ Series Adaptation Set at Amazon
Back in July, it was revealed that Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) had teamed with Universal Television to adapt a trio of novels from bestselling author, E. Lockhart. One of the titles Plec had optioned was We Were Liars, which she’ll be adapting for the small screen with Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, New Mexico). Now, it looks like the series has found a home with Deadline reporting Amazon has picked up the series.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Wednesday’ Lands Record Viewership Numbers for Netflix
Based on a new announcement from Netflix, the new series Wednesday has quickly become another smash hit for the streaming service. It was revealed today via a tweet that the Jenna Ortega-led program has been viewed for 341.2 hours within one week. This is enough to give it the record for most hours viewed within a single week for an English-language series on the streaming platform. The series as well is rated #1 in 83 different countries, which ties the specific record with fellow 2022 release, Stranger Things 4.
murphysmultiverse.com
EXCLUSIVE: Downward Facing Twerk Will Leave You Saying Namaste, Bitches
Ready for some well-being and re-centering? Try yoga! Want a snarky, scathing criticism of the commercialization of yoga and its devolution into a mainstream social media contest for followers? Watch season 2 of Namaste, Bitches, a comedic web series from Creator and Director, Summer Chastant. Chastant stars in the series...
