3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
mwcconnection.com
Boise State Rematches With Fresno State For The Mountain West Championship
BOISE STATE (9-3, 8-0 MWC) VS FRESNO STATE (8-4, 7-1 MWC) Location: Boise, Idaho (Albertsons Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, December 3rd at 2:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) Head-to-Head: All-time, Boise State leads the series 17-7. The Broncos have won the last two, including a win on The Blue earlier this season 40-20. The last time these two met in the Mountain West championship, the Bulldogs won in overtime in Boise 19-16.
mwcconnection.com
Mountaintop View 12-1-22
Fresno State’s hopes of a MW title hinge on bucking Boise’s defense. It’s championship week in the Mountain West! Fresno State heads to Boise hoping their red-hot offense can dominate the hobbled Boise State defense. Game starts at 1 pm PT on Fox. Aztecs AD says inaugural...
mwcconnection.com
The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Week Thirteen
The regular season has concluded, and Fresno State and Boise State will be meeting in the championship game for the fourth time. Before we dive into the biggest game of the season for the Mountain West, we need to dive into performances from this past weekend. Here are the good, bad, and ugly performances from the final weekend of the regular season.
yourcentralvalley.com
Dinuba senior wants to make a lasting impression
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE) – A senior at Dinuba high school wants to leave a lasting impression and make a difference for others before graduating. David Camarillo spends his time leading and volunteering with various organizations both in and out of school. David serves as president of the HOSA Medical...
fresyes.com
POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno
Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
montanarightnow.com
Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California
Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
fresyes.com
FresYes Families: Holiday Season Bucket List
Looking for ways to get in the spirit and celebrate the joy of the holidays with your loved ones this December? Look no further – we’ve compiled the perfect list of 10 awesome ways to enjoy quality time together and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.
yourcentralvalley.com
It is always cheaper to take the train from Fresno when touring California
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – One of the advantages of living in the Central Valley is its accessibility to numerous California destinations in a decent amount of travel time. Amtrak’s San Joaquins service provides a way to travel up and down the Central Valley and connects travelers with the rest of California. With this alternative, we wanted to compare the cost of traveling on the train and traveling by car. Is it less expensive to travel by train or car in California?
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Local Madera business being replaced by an In-N-Out
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The restaurant Sugar Pine Smokehouse in Madera is permanently closing its doors on Christmas Eve, the business said in a letter on Thursday. With some employees already moved on to other jobs, the restaurant finds itself short-staffed for its last few weeks of operation. They ask guests to please be patient […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Katie Buford
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Katie Buford. Katie Buford is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 38-year-old Buford is 5' 2" tall, 110 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Katie Buford is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
yourcentralvalley.com
Education Matters: Rural teaching program wins statewide award
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The rural teacher residency program provides a pipeline that produces high-quality teachers who want to teach at rural schools. Now, the success of the program has earned it two statewide awards. Schools like Golden Rod Elementary in Kerman have always faced the challenge of being the first choice for teachers.
thesungazette.com
Last roll call for Collins on council
The community gathered at this last city council meeting on Nov. 21 to thank him for his 31 years of service on the city council spanning over 47 years. Collins has served three stints on the council, initially from 1975-1991, then 2005-2009 and again from 2011 until 2022. He served as mayor from 1987-1991. During that time, he used his expertise in city planning to shape Visalia into one of the most well-maintained cities in California. His focus on quality of life issues balanced the economic desires for slow or rapid growth and ensured every area of town, every project in all types of zoning had an attention to landscaping, water use, curb appeal and local character.
Man killed after run over by crane in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was run over by a crane Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The person was hit around 10:00 a.m. near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive. Police say a crane was stopped south on Parkway Drive at Belmont Avenue waiting to make a […]
Holiday-Pop Up kicks off Saturday at River Park in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Street Eats and River Park are teaming up for a new event that aims to emphasize local businesses during this holiday season called The Fresno Street Eats Holiday Pop-Up. The event kicks off on Saturday at River Park and will take place every Saturday in December. The event will feature […]
Why pets are being returned to this Fresno shelter, and what you can do for them
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Staff at the Valley Animal Center say a record number of cats and dogs have been returned to their shelter; they want anyone thinking about adding a new four-legged addition to their family this holiday season to be prepared for the long-term commitment. Echo the dog was adopted from the Valley […]
GV Wire
Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno
Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
Dog returns home, 86-year-old owner still missing from Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 86-year-old Fresno man remains missing days after the dog he was walking returned home without him. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 86-year-old Ulysses Carr was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on Friday near the 3500 block of West Muscat Ave. in Fresno. His dog returned home the next […]
A local non-profit wants your help on Giving Tuesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, described as “a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.” One of the Fresno-based groups hoping to benefit from Giving Tuesday is the Fresno Mission. Officials there are hoping to raise $40,000 on Tuesday to help those in the […]
