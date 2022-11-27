Read full article on original website
Missouri women's basketball gets back on track with 82-52 win
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team advanced to 7-1 on the season Wednesday night against St. Louis University, while putting up their second highest point differential of the year. Lauren Hansen led the way for the Tigers. She had a career-high 24 points, with six threes. Mama Dembele was...
Missouri defeats Wichita State in overtime 88-84
WICHITA, KS. - The Missouri Tigers defeated Wichita State in the first road game of the Dennis Gates era 88-84 in overtime. The Tigers are now 8-0 on the year. "I thought our guys, our experience... as we search for an identity on the road, was on display," Gates said.
Harrisburg senior leads women's basketball team to victory
COLUMBIA - Tolton Catholic Trailblazers fell short to the Harrisburg Bulldogs Tuesday night. The Bulldog's 5'11 senior Carli Ellis was on fire. She scored half of the Bulldog's 35 points in the first half. Throughout the first quarter, Harrisburg's full-court press kept Tolton scoreless. Tolton quickly figured out that moving...
Special Olympics Missouri hosts a unique Polar Plunge
JEFFERSON CITY − Special Olympics Missouri hosted its sixth annual Power Hour Plunge Wednesday evening in downtown Jefferson City, consisting of participants being hosed down in support of Missouri's Special Olympics athletes. The event was open for anyone aged 14 or older and each participant was encouraged raise a...
MU, other area colleges have varying gun policies on campus
Incidents of mass violence on college campuses like the shooting at University of Virginia have sparked an increased level of concern about gun laws and other campus safety issues in Columbia and on college campuses. At MU, carrying concealed or open firearms is against campus policy, but firearms can legally...
Missouri Career and Technical Education programs receive ARPA funds
BOONVILLE – Fifty-one Missouri Career and Technical Education programs across the state received Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) grant, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to a press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “the grant’s funds must be used to enhance or extend...
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov. 29
Columbia man is thankful as shelter opens for winter season. Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
Woman wins $100,000 scratcher sold at Jefferson City liquor store
JEFFERSON CITY - One local woman is feeling lucky after she won a $100,000 Missouri Lottery scratcher, sold at a Jefferson City liquor store. The winning “$100,000 Taxes Paid” ticket was sold at Eagle Liquor & C-Store, located at 1408 Missouri Boulevard. She uncovered one of the game’s...
Family and friends remember Jefferson City bartender killed in weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY − Candles, flowers and messages were left outside J Pfenny's Grill & Pub after a vigil was held Saturday night for victims of a weekend shooting. Two people were killed after a shooting took place inside the bar on East High Street early Saturday morning. Police identified...
MU's space reduction plan reveals more funding needed to save campus buildings
COLUMBIA – MU’s campus is shrinking. The empty voids where familiar buildings once used to stand are growing as the university executes more demolitions. The demolitions are part of MU’s strategic space reduction plan. This plan was created in 2017 by the Space Planning and Management Department in response to several buildings in need of renovations, removal or replacement.
Candlelight Lodge closes Friday after more than 60 years as an assisted living facility
The Candlelight Lodge was more than just a home to many people looking for assisted living in the Columbia area. Over its long history, the building housed cross-country travelers, female aviators in training and even Harry Truman during the attack on Pearl Harbor. But for the past 63 years, Candlelight...
Amazon facility in Ashland prepares for mid-Missouri holiday rush
ASHLAND — A new Amazon distribution center in Ashland is facing its first holiday rush. Since its opening in June, one million packages have already come through the facility. But, another million will come through before the end of the year. "In June, we were at around 30 employees,"...
CPS educators learn how to prepare students for mid-Missouri's most in-demand jobs
COLUMBIA - Educators from the Columbia Show-Me Careers Educator Experience reconnected with each other and other business leaders at Woodhaven Wednesday, in order to help students learn about the most in-demand jobs in the area. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Columbia Public Schools co-hosted the program, which takes middle...
Illinois man killed in Cooper County crash on I-70
COOPER COUNTY - An Illinois man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 near Blackwater Wednesday morning. Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, Illinois, was driving a PT cruiser westbound near the 91 mile marker around 9:30 a.m. His vehicle ran off the left side of the road, returned to...
COVID-19 testing and positive cases increase in Boone County after Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA - COVID-19 testing numbers are up this week in Boone County, most likely as result of the Thanksgiving gatherings, Boone Health said Wednesday. According to Dr. Phillip Beck, an attending physician in Boone Health's infectious diseases department, around 300 COVID-19 tests were processed in the hospital's laboratories, from Monday to Wednesday morning.
Former Columbia physician appears in court Tuesday
COLUMBIA - A former Columbia physician appeared in court remotely Tuesday for his arraignment on charges of first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault. Travis Birkhead was arrested in October after an incident outside of a bar in the 2100 block of Business Loop 70. Birkhead asked Judge Josh Devine to review...
Woman charged in 2019 Callaway County homicide asks for bond
FULTON - Emily Ricketts, a woman charged with being an accessory to the 2019 killing of Lauro Garza-Perez in Callaway County, asked to be released from custody on bond in her second court appearance on Wednesday. Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, appeared at the Callaway County Courthouse via video call. According...
MoDOT presents proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY — Residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange were invited to a public meeting Thursday night to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) staff helped answer questions and provided information on the proposed project,...
Holiday lights display returns to Veterans United Home Loans for third consecutive year
COLUMBIA − Veterans United Home Loans is bringing back its drive-thru holiday light spectacular for the third consecutive year. Beginning Dec. 7 until Dec. 18, the 2022 Bright Lights/Holiday Nights display will be open to the public, free of charge, from 7 to 10:30 p.m., at 550 Veterans United Drive.
MoDOT invites public to learn about proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) invites residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange to a public meeting to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Holts Summit Municipal...
