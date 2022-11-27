ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks

By Brandon Scott
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning.

The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the water, went under, and did not resurface. This caused the other swimmer to dive into the water to save swimmer one, but he also did not resurface.

The first body was recovered Saturday night around 4:00 pm and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second swimmer was recovered on Sunday morning around 9:00 am. Next of kin has been notified.

Original story

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo.- Missouri State Highway Patrol has released information about two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to a post on the MSHP Troop F’s official Twitter page, at 2:40 p.m., MSHP Troop F received a call to assist in locating two people last seen in the water at the .5-mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers recovered two bodies over the course of a few hours late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and names have yet to be released, but MSHP is expected to have more information soon.

Comments / 36

Greg Mastin
4d ago

I'm sorry for everyone's loss I too have had family drown in front of me it's 😔 I'm so sorry love God and bless you

Reply
17
Ricky Rodriguez
4d ago

This is so sad. I've lost 3 siblings and it's not easy. I will pray for comfort for the families involved.

Reply
17
Michael Wyrick
4d ago

I'm surprised that I'm first saying this .. ' no greater love have a man than to give his life for another. ' So sorry...

Reply
10
 

