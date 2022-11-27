The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making “a strong push” to try to hire Luke Fickell “in the next 48 hours.”

Fickell has spent six seasons as the head coach of the Bearcats, going 57-18 in his six years with the program. Last season, he led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff after going undefeated during the regular season and winning the conference title game. Cincinnati became the first Group of Five team ever to reach the College Football Playoff before ultimately losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide .

It would certainly be a massive and surprising shakeup in the college football world if Fickell were to accept the job, and the college football world certainly had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

The Badgers have just a 6-6 overall record this season and are currently in fifth place in the Big Ten West with a 4-5 record in conference play.

[ Pete Thamel ]

The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .