Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Local Nonprofit Announces MNPS "Teacherpreneur" CohortAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Related
smokeybarn.com
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall. Severe storms are expected to strengthen through the evening into the overnight hours, mainly west of I-65 and south of I-40, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “Some uncertainties exist around how much energy we’ll...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Bank robbed on Lowes Drive in Clarksville, photos released
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A bank in St. Bethlehem was robbed Monday morning by a man showing a note but no weapon. At 11 a.m., Clarksville Police responded to a bank robbery at the Regions Bank at 2155 Lowes Drive, according to police Lt. Charles Gill. The robber...
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, Tennessee
Forty years ago, a mother vanished from Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Police Department has a person of interest in her disappearance, and authorities hope someone remembers information in her case.
2 teens charged after gas station employee shot, killed in Hermitage
Metro police say two teens are in custody after a gas station employee was shot and killed in Hermitage Monday afternoon.
Man dies after catching on fire at Nashville hospital
A Middle Tennessee woman became a widow on Thanksgiving after she says her husband caught fire while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
WSMV
Overturned tractor-trailer causes injuries, closes I-840 ramp in Rutherford Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that overturned while attempting to turn on the I-840 ramp in Rutherford County. According to THP, a semi rolled on its side just before 7 a.m. while exiting I-24 West and turning onto the...
WBIR
TN woman's body found in trunk in Michigan
Michigan police and Murfreesboro police identified the woman as Eleni Kassa. She went missing on Nov. 17 after her family said she never picked up her daughter.
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire
A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
Fort Campbell soldier dies after being found unresponsive
A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell has died after he was found unresponsive in his Middle Tennessee home on Tuesday.
Family voices concerns as search continues for missing Murfreesboro mother
On Monday, police say a license plate belonging to the car Eleni Kassa might be in was flagged in another state.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
5K+
Followers
333
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0