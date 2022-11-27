she mustve watched that pepsi documentary on netflix and started looking for any misleading ads she could cash out on... shes gonna try and go against a huge company, lose, and then go broke from her lawyer fees... then she wont even be able to afford her shells n cheese😔
Let me get this straight, she can sue because her mac and cheese takes too long to cook but yet they tell my husband he can't sue and he's slowly dieing from a lung disease from work with asbestos years ago.??? What is wrong with this picture???
This is the most ignorant thing I've heard to sue for. It doesn't really matter how long it takes to prepare or cook or eat it. It all depends on the cook, altitude, microwave or stove used. Time alloted would be for lower altitudes usually things in higher altitudes I've noticed take longer to make. Even boiling water in the same pot from my previous house to the house we currently live in my water takes twice as long to boil. This microwave we had to get to replace our broken one is a different size and different wattage so it definitely doesn't cook the same way either. Then we have the cook. Most women get side tracked when multitasking and don't usually notice they forgot to check the food say if in the microwave if the dinger isn't loud enough to be heard over the kids. I know you have to stir most pastas and then reheat them to allow them to properly cook all the way.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
