2 Chicago police officers injured breaking up fight near the Gold Coast

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured Saturday afternoon while breaking up a fight near the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

Chicago police said officers responded to reports of a fight in the street near Division and State Streets about 5:45 p.m.

One officer was struck in the face and declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Another officer suffered scrapes and bruises to the face and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Both officers were in good condition.

Three suburban men were arrested in connection to the fight.

Cristian Munoz, a 22-year-old from Cicero, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and resisting a police officer. Alejandro Dominguez, a 22-year-old from Gurnee, and 26-year-old Patrick Lopez, of Grayslake, have been charged with misdemeanors.

It's been reported that the fight started between fans of opposing World Cup teams.

( The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.)

