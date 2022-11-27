ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 Chicago police officers injured breaking up fight near the Gold Coast

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3ugA_0jP6E9e200

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured Saturday afternoon while breaking up a fight near the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

Chicago police said officers responded to reports of a fight in the street near Division and State Streets about 5:45 p.m.

One officer was struck in the face and declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Another officer suffered scrapes and bruises to the face and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Both officers were in good condition.

Three suburban men were arrested in connection to the fight.

Cristian Munoz, a 22-year-old from Cicero, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and resisting a police officer. Alejandro Dominguez, a 22-year-old from Gurnee, and 26-year-old Patrick Lopez, of Grayslake, have been charged with misdemeanors.

It's been reported that the fight started between fans of opposing World Cup teams.

( The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy