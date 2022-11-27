Scouting Marquise Lightfoot, Kam Pringle, and Other Top Uncommitted 2024s

Scouting Reports on top 2024 prospects including Marquise Lightfoot, Kam Pringle, and more

We’ll keep the scouting reports rolling on top prospects from across the country.

Marquise Lightfoot – EDGE

Chicago, IL (Kenwood Academy)

Edge prospect that has received attention from every Power 5 conference. Elite height and marginal weight in a lanky, upright frame with long and muscular arms. Elite quickness off the snap combined with go-to long arm move allows him immediate penetration off the edge. Reaches top of the rush in a hurry with very good acceleration and swats hands from his frame with good punch timing. Keeps extension on his long arm move while shedding with very good upper body strength. Very good burst allows him to reach runners around the corner. Solid agility and COD to release and tackle from his block when ball-carrier arrives in his gap. Wraps up with good technique and physical toughness. Very good vision, explosiveness and control on pursuit, maneuvers quickly through traffic and secures the tackle.

Marginal pass rush when not able to beat OT with quickness to the spot, counter moves gets absorbed due to adequate balance and knee bend. Does not keep position of power and unable to transition into bull rush vs quicker jump setters that stop his momentum and prevent him from building up speed. Adequate processing when playing frontside vs Gap concepts, does not show patience to read where the runner is going. High pad level can cause him to get moved backwards by OTs with good strength that play with better leverage. Overall a good prospect with a high floor due to his size and athletic ability but must iron out some kinks to reach his elite ceiling and become a playmaker at a Power 5 level.

I’Marion Stewart – ATH (WR)

Bolingbrook, IL (Bolingbrook)

WR prospect that plays both ways and has a track background receiving interest throughout the BIG 10 and PAC 12. Solid height and adequate weight in a sturdy frame with good strength, foot speed and agility. Good initial quickness off the snap and very good acceleration on release against off coverage. Eats the ground in a hurry and stresses the set with good knowledge of when to stem routes thanks to his solid processing. Good release against the press, shows good agility and balance to evade contact at the line. Good core and lower body strength to hold his line against man coverage and create a throwing window on deep routes. Very good hands and ability to adjust around his frame due to good balance and body control. Shows good dexterity and extension to secure the ball away from his body. Very good open field ability after catch, uses good fakes and explosiveness to evade and shows good competitive toughness with a willingness to lower his shoulder against tacklers.

Release is lacking at high COD routes (45 degree cuts or more) taking to many wind-up steps and allows DBs to hang around after the breaking point of the route. Relies heavily on his physical strength and concentration at the catching point, which might not always be an option with his size and shorter arms vs bigger defenders on the Power 5 level. All things considered a good prospect with very good athletic traits, that can help with the ball in his hands, but is likely limited to a slot role in Power 5 play due to frame and length concerns.

Braylen Russell – RB

Benton, AR (Benton)

Two-sport athlete (basketball) that is garnering interest in the SEC. Good height and very good weight with very good strength and agility. Good quickness and agility to evade free rushers in the backfield and elite play strength to get through arm tackles from DTs at the first level. Good vision and patience inside in Gap concepts, allows his lead blocker to get in position and follows with good explosiveness to the second level. Very good finish at contact due to elite lower and upper body strength, bulldozes over smaller defenders and finds a way to evade overshooting DBs with solid change of direction. Good hands in the passing game due to good dexterity and solid adjust behind his frame on swing routes due to solid balance and body control. Good competitive toughness in pass protection.

Adequate burst and acceleration on outside runs, not able to run away from defenders with solid speed. Can be late to press the line of scrimmage on inside zone concepts, not helping his blockers with leverage but instead hunts strictly for daylight and relies on his strength to gain the tough yards through contact inside. Good prospect due to his physical strength and passing game abilities, might be able to contribute early but should not be expected to regularly hit the long run.

Kam Pringle – OT

Dorchester, SC (Woodland)

OT prospect that has received attention throughout the SEC and Big Ten. Very good length, adequate weight and very good arm length. Good quickness off the snap, covering ground quickly on vertical sets with good foot quickness and agility. Engages with solid punch quickness and very good upper body strength. Takes defenders out of plays when he's able to get his hands on their chest. Consistently able to get rushers off balance and to the ground while finishing through the whistle with very good competitiveness. Good vision and processing to move to the second level, identifies his assignment and has good timing on run plays. Very good balance to re-engage blocks when being countered by quicker DLs. Keeps his weight under him and has good lower body strength with solid knee bend, adding force to drive and base blocks when run blocking.

Adequate punch placement, relies on his sheer length and power to get pass rushers off course and will need to learn how to consistently get his hands on DLs that match him in size at the next level. Mid-section does not looks maxed out yet which leads to him being susceptible to bigger bull rushers that can get into his chest and move him backwards. Overall very good prospect, that should be able to start for a SEC Offense quickly due to his size, mobility and power, but still needs to refine the technical aspects of his game to transfer his dominance to the next level.