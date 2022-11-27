ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

3 hospitalized, several displaced in Kansas City, Kansas apartment fire

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00P3Ih_0jP6E6zr00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three people were hospitalized, and 15-20 residents were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKFD said crews responded to an apartment fire at Rainbow Ridge Apartment located at 3550 Rainbow Blvd around 11 p.m.

Fire crews rescued five people from balconies at the apartment building.

One of the hospitalized victims was injured with severe burns and smoke inhalation in the fire.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.

KCKFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

