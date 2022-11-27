Read full article on original website
Deputies rescue elderly man from partially frozen creek after crash
Thanks to a good Samaritan and Clay County sheriff’s deputies, an elderly man was saved from an icy creek after his SUV crashed into the water during a chilly November day. Deputies responded Nov. 17 after good Samaritan Quinton Conway called 911 when he saw a man in a Ford SUV run off the roadway. The SUV plunged into a partially frozen Holmes Creek near Kearney.
ktvo.com
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
kttn.com
Preliminary hearing for Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping suspect continued
A preliminary hearing for an Excelsior Springs man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman has been continued to Jan. 10, 2022.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a combine fire on Highway 65
The Chillicothe Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to a combine on fire which was parked in grass along Highway 65. Captain Derrick Allen stated smoke was coming from underneath the combine. An inch-and-a-half hand line hose was used to completely extinguish the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police requesting assistance from public in locating suspect who fled on foot after abandoning vehicle
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot from officers. It was after 2 am Sunday when Chillicothe Police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Vine Street and Webster Street. Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to yield, and drove eastbound, eventually striking the railroad tracks where it became high-centered. The driver then fled the scene on foot.
Liberty police issue reminder after bobcat located in area
Liberty police remind people to avoid contact with all strange animals after a woman picked up a wild bobcat and it bit her.
kttn.com
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter involving child’s death
A Chillicothe resident, arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th, 2021, pleaded guilty in Livingston County Circuit Court on December 1st. Twenty-three-year-old Avery Nicole Young entered a guilty plea to the felonies of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 9th. A jury trial scheduled for January 31st through February 3rd was canceled.
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents filed in 2022
The Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year as of November 28th. That is an increase of three from what was reported through October 24th and up 90 from what was reported from January through November 22 of 2021. A nuisance summary shows the...
kmmo.com
TINA MAN MODERATELY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN CARROLL COUNTY
A Tina man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Monday, November 28, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 42-year-old Steve Solomon failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed the roadway and struck an embankment. Solomon was transported...
KMZU
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make a special stop in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- Families in the Chillicothe area will have a chance to take in some unique holiday entertainment while supporting a great cause this season. According to Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make a stop in Chillicothe. Starting in Canada, the sole purpose of the train is to come to a halt at several U.S. locations help area food banks collect much-needed items. The draw? The beautifully lit rail cars and live musical entertainment.
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'
Colonial Hotel, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On June 24, 2010, The Colonial Hotel in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years old
The Elms Hotel, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.Photo byAmericasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 29, 1985.
Auditor: FBI contacted regarding Carroll County Ambulance District funds
The Missouri State Auditor has forwarded its findings from an audit of the Carroll County Ambulance District to the FBI for a possible criminal investigation.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
kttn.com
Trenton Building Inspector issues monthly report
There were 25 total building inspections in Trenton from October 18th through November 8th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports eight of those were for the right of way, six each were for rental and new construction, and five were for pre-permit. There were 12 total permits issued. They included six for building, five for the right of way, and one for occupancy.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Shirley Nadine Schnieder
Shirley Nadine Schnieders, age 86, a resident of Bogard, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center, Lexington, Missouri. Shirley was born the daughter of Nathan and Nina (Wells) Keith on September 14, 1936, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to...
