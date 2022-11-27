ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

FEMA Specialists Canvassing Horry, Georgetown, Charleston Counties

FEMA specialists are going door to door in communities hit hard by hurricane Ian. they're helping people apply for assistance, and providing information about federal and state resources. the federal relief is available for people in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties. Nikki Campbell with FEMA is also opening up centers...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Commission approves rezoning for multi-family build near Carolina Forest golf resort

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The vacant land near the entrance to Legends Golf Resort off Highway 501 could soon become a multifamily development. Thursday night, Horry County Planning Commissioners approved the request to rezone the land from Highway Commercial to another zoning that allows for multifamily residential development. This can range from apartments to condos, and townhomes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

$3.7 million investment will create 38 new jobs in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Refractories, Inc., a manufacturer of monolithic refractories, plans to expand its operations in Horry County. The company’s $3.7 million investment will create 38 new jobs over the next five years. Founded in 1986, Carolina Refractories, Inc. says they are a leading supplier...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County councilmembers could soon vote on giving themselves pay raises

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County councilmembers may soon be giving themselves pay raises. The issue was discussed during the Horry County Administration Committee meeting on Monday. County attorney Arrigo Carotti gave the presentation, where he stated that Councilman Bill Howard asked him to prepare an ordinance that...
wpde.com

Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen, recovered in North Carolina

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Latta Rescue Squad's emergency vehicle was stolen around 4:30 Monday morning from headquarters on West Bamberg Street in Latta, according to Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant. Bryant said it was recovered several hours later in Nash County, North Carolina, which is about 145 miles north...
LATTA, SC
WBTW News13

‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us.  There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten.  […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

