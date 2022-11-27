Read full article on original website
WMBF
Letter shows SCDOT alerted Myrtle Beach businesses in May to begin relocation plans
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Documents from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show businesses in the path of the Highway 501 realignment project were alerted several months ago that they would need to relocate. WMBF News started looking into the issue after noticing a sign on the door...
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station amid call volume increase
HORRY COUNTY (S.C.) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday. It's located at 120 Burcale rd. in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two weeks.
wpde.com
FEMA Specialists Canvassing Horry, Georgetown, Charleston Counties
FEMA specialists are going door to door in communities hit hard by hurricane Ian. they're helping people apply for assistance, and providing information about federal and state resources. the federal relief is available for people in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties. Nikki Campbell with FEMA is also opening up centers...
WMBF
‘Project Cook’ could bring nearly 150 jobs to Horry County, documents show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A company shrouded in mystery is expected to bring close to 150 jobs to Horry County. During the Administration Committee meeting on Monday, a resolution was placed on the agenda to enter into a fee agreement with a company that has been given the name “Project Cook.”
wpde.com
Commission approves rezoning for multi-family build near Carolina Forest golf resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The vacant land near the entrance to Legends Golf Resort off Highway 501 could soon become a multifamily development. Thursday night, Horry County Planning Commissioners approved the request to rezone the land from Highway Commercial to another zoning that allows for multifamily residential development. This can range from apartments to condos, and townhomes.
WMBF
Developers proposed new housing development in Market Common denied; redesign in the works
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers are working on a new design for a proposed housing project in Market Common after being denied at Thursday’s Community Appearance Board meeting. The final review was denied because the board didn’t like the style of the home, but the project can still...
wpde.com
SBA offering in-person aid to Georgetown Co. businesses recovering from Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced its opening of an office on Pawley's Island to assist Georgetown County residents with disaster loan applications. Businesses and private nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair any business assets. The Business Recovery Center...
Coastal Carolina University releases name of student who died in campus residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has released the name of a student who authorities said died from apparent natural causes in a campus residence hall on Sunday. In a message to students, faculty and staff members on Wednesday, the university said Devonte Grant was a freshman theatre major from Little River and that […]
wpde.com
Retired law enforcement officers form Myrtle Beach cold case review team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether a case has been cold for a few months, years, or even decades, families and friends have a new chance for closure thanks to the Myrtle Beach Police Department's new Cold Case Review Team, which launched a few months ago. Volunteer Vincent Tucci...
wpde.com
$3.7 million investment will create 38 new jobs in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Refractories, Inc., a manufacturer of monolithic refractories, plans to expand its operations in Horry County. The company’s $3.7 million investment will create 38 new jobs over the next five years. Founded in 1986, Carolina Refractories, Inc. says they are a leading supplier...
WMBF
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A letter in the mail is the most notice some business owners along Main Street in Myrtle Beach said they received letting them know they would have to move out. Black Thai Restaurant in Myrtle Beach along with several other tenants received a letter asking...
WMBF
Industrial company’s multi-million dollar expansion bringing more jobs to Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A refractories company is expanding its operations, investing millions into Horry County and bringing dozens of jobs. Carolina Refractories, Inc.’s $3.7 million investment will create 38 new jobs over the next five years. Carolina Refractories is a manufacturer of monolithic refractories, which consists of...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach employees team up to paint new mural in Arts and Innovation District
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — City of Myrtle Beach employees teamed up to paint a new mural on Tuesday. City staff painted the back of the building that houses the Downtown Development Office and the Insurance and Risk Services Department, at 517 Ninth Avenue North. "We want folks to...
WMBF
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
WMBF
Horry County councilmembers could soon vote on giving themselves pay raises
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County councilmembers may soon be giving themselves pay raises. The issue was discussed during the Horry County Administration Committee meeting on Monday. County attorney Arrigo Carotti gave the presentation, where he stated that Councilman Bill Howard asked him to prepare an ordinance that...
WMBF
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on Nov. 23. She added the woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by the vehicle.
Horry County manufacturer plans $4.2M expansion, dozens of new jobs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County business expects to add dozens of new jobs as part of a $4.2 million expansion, officials said. Shed Windows and More, plans to build a new 50,000-square-foot facility in Longs that will allow it to manufacture double-pane vinyl windows in-house, according to a news release from Gov. […]
WMBF
Report: Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached in chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after leading deputies on a pursuit across two counties with speeds reaching more than 100 mph Tuesday night. Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, jail records show.
wpde.com
Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen, recovered in North Carolina
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Latta Rescue Squad's emergency vehicle was stolen around 4:30 Monday morning from headquarters on West Bamberg Street in Latta, according to Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant. Bryant said it was recovered several hours later in Nash County, North Carolina, which is about 145 miles north...
‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us. There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten. […]
