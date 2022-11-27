Read full article on original website
Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting
Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on November 29, 2022, that Demonte Joseph, 19, had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of Jessie Johnson on November 20, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive. On November 26, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Joseph in Garyville, Louisiana, on an arrest warrant.
wbrz.com
Officials identify man killed in shootout at Baton Rouge apartment last week
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a reported gunfight at an apartment complex the night before Thanksgiving that left one person dead and at least one injured. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex on Mead Road near I-12. Officials said gunfire was exchanged between multiple people in an apartment.
Two Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Truck from a Repair Shop and Other Charges
Two Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Truck from a Repair Shop and Other Charges. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, that deputies patrolling on West Wood Street at the intersection of South Nichols Street in Jennings, Louisiana observed a white GMC truck traveling east on Wood Street with a lightbar on, impeding the vision of oncoming drivers.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with One Robbery Reportedly Admits to Six Other Robberies
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with One Robbery Reportedly Admits to Six Other Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that uniformed officers apprehended Eriel Tyson, 18, on November 27 at approximately 9:45 p.m. for her alleged involvement in a robbery at an address on Florida Blvd. Tyson walked into the store brandishing a firearm and demanded money. Tyson left the business with an undisclosed sum of money.
theadvocate.com
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving. On November 28, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police department reported that Missing Persons Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in locating Yohance Jones, 22 who was last seen on Thanksgiving night, in the King’s Hill Avenue area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Truck spilled nails on I-10 Monday morning, forced brief lane closures
BATON ROUGE - Crews briefly blocked off part of I-10 after a truck spilled nails on the road late Monday morning. DOTD workers shut down multiple lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate around 10:40 am. while crews cleaned up the nails, which reportedly came from a pallet that fell off the back of a truck between Siegen and Essen Lane.
Lafayette police respond to shots fired call on Simcoe, find nothing
Lafayette police officers responded to the vicinity of Cedar and Simcoe Streets late Monday afternoon following a report of shots fired
theadvocate.com
18-year-old Baton Rouge man dies in fatal NO.O shooting; suspect from Plaquemine, police say
An 18-year-old man from Baton Rouge was fatally shot Saturday night on Canal Street in New Orleans; the suspected shooter is a 15-year-old male from Plaquemine, the New Orleans Police Department said. The 18-year-old was walking in the 700 block of Canal Street at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect...
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty as 43rd Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty as 43rd Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Florence Randle (“F. Randle”), age 70, of Gibson, Louisiana, pled guilty on November 29, 2022, to Count One of her indictment, charging her with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government agreed to dismiss four counts of Mail Fraud, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2.
Northside High placed on lockdown and juvenile Paul Breaux Middle School student arrested
Amid social media school threats, Northside High was placed on lockdown and one juvenile Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested.
WAFB.com
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
BRPD searching for missing 22-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving night, November 24. According to BRPD, Yohance Jones, 22, was last seen in the King’s Hill Avenue area on Thursday, Nov. 24. Anyone...
brproud.com
Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
brproud.com
BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
wbrz.com
Deputies: Two hurt in Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on I-10 near Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an apparent gunfight between two vehicles on I-10 after two victims brought themselves to a hospital Friday evening. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting with Baton Rouge police after hearing two victims showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair never contacted authorities or emergency responders.
wbrz.com
Car submerged in canal after driver veered off I-12 in Saturday's stormy weather; no one injured
BATON ROUGE - In Saturday afternoon's stormy weather, a car went off-road and crashed into a canal off I-12. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 on I-12 West near Essen Lane. Traffic camera footage shows the car sunken into a canal off the roadway,...
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Louisiana
A Louisiana man died after being ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday night.
