Iberia Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting

Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on November 29, 2022, that Demonte Joseph, 19, had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of Jessie Johnson on November 20, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive. On November 26, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Joseph in Garyville, Louisiana, on an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify man killed in shootout at Baton Rouge apartment last week

BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a reported gunfight at an apartment complex the night before Thanksgiving that left one person dead and at least one injured. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex on Mead Road near I-12. Officials said gunfire was exchanged between multiple people in an apartment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Truck from a Repair Shop and Other Charges

Two Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Truck from a Repair Shop and Other Charges. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, that deputies patrolling on West Wood Street at the intersection of South Nichols Street in Jennings, Louisiana observed a white GMC truck traveling east on Wood Street with a lightbar on, impeding the vision of oncoming drivers.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with One Robbery Reportedly Admits to Six Other Robberies

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with One Robbery Reportedly Admits to Six Other Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that uniformed officers apprehended Eriel Tyson, 18, on November 27 at approximately 9:45 p.m. for her alleged involvement in a robbery at an address on Florida Blvd. Tyson walked into the store brandishing a firearm and demanded money. Tyson left the business with an undisclosed sum of money.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Truck spilled nails on I-10 Monday morning, forced brief lane closures

BATON ROUGE - Crews briefly blocked off part of I-10 after a truck spilled nails on the road late Monday morning. DOTD workers shut down multiple lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate around 10:40 am. while crews cleaned up the nails, which reportedly came from a pallet that fell off the back of a truck between Siegen and Essen Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty as 43rd Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty as 43rd Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Florence Randle (“F. Randle”), age 70, of Gibson, Louisiana, pled guilty on November 29, 2022, to Count One of her indictment, charging her with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government agreed to dismiss four counts of Mail Fraud, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2.
GIBSON, LA
WAFB.com

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
LIVONIA, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies: Two hurt in Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on I-10 near Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an apparent gunfight between two vehicles on I-10 after two victims brought themselves to a hospital Friday evening. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting with Baton Rouge police after hearing two victims showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair never contacted authorities or emergency responders.
BATON ROUGE, LA
