ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Arrests (11/29/22–11/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage

A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Mills Man Charged With Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangering

A Mills man who was the subject of a police manhunt on Sunday faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment. Brandon Waltrip, 38, heard the three counts during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen on Monday. The two counts of...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police: One transported as precaution after Tuesday afternoon crash

CASPER, Wyo. — Mills police say one woman was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a two-vehicle crash in Mills on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to the scene at West Yellowstone and the West Belt Loop bypass at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cpl. Kate Acord with the Mills Police Department.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Clark; Long

Timothy H. Clark, 70, of Worland, Wyoming, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming. Timothy (“Tim”) H. Clark passed away on November 19, 2022. He was born on February 26, 1952, to Frank Bentley (“FB”) Clark and Frances Delker Clark in Worland, Wyoming. He was the oldest of three children. He attended school in Worland, where he participated in many sports and FFA. After graduation he attended college briefly before spending his summers working on the farm and his winters working on oil rigs.
WORLAND, WY
oilcity.news

With over $34K in donations, ‘Shop with a Cop’ able to help 360 Casper-area kids buy holiday gifts

CASPER, Wyo. — 360 Casper-area children will be able to participate in the annual “Shop with a Cop,” the Casper Police Department said in a press release on Thursday. The program aims to help kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have a present for financial or medical reasons have presents and a holiday experience. “Shop with a Cop” saw applications from over 600 children this year, the Casper PD added. Donations to the program were enough to provide money for 360 kids to shop with members of the Casper PD, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills PD, and the Evansville PD.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy