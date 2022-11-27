Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Arrests (11/29/22–11/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
oilcity.news
Casper man sentenced to 90 days after crash that injured motorcyclist
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Casper man will serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 crash in Mills that seriously injured a motorcyclist. The man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8 and had been scheduled for a bench trial on Thursday.
Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage
A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
Mills Man Charged With Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangering
A Mills man who was the subject of a police manhunt on Sunday faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment. Brandon Waltrip, 38, heard the three counts during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen on Monday. The two counts of...
UPDATE: Casper Grandpa Pleads Not Guilty to Leading Police on High-Speed Chase
Early Tuesday morning, K2 Radio News reported that a suspect led both Evansville and Casper police on a high-speed chase through various streets and interstates, including I-25. The Evansville Police Department reported that officers pursued Tracy Olsen through Evansville, the West Yellowstone Highway, Beverly Street, and I-25. Olsen took the...
BREAKING: High Speed Chase and Standoff in Casper Ends in Arrest
Early this morning, Evansville Police say officers were on the look out for a suspect that left a scene in North Casper where a window was broken out of a residence and the woman inside was fleeing in fear for her safety. Officers located the suspect, Tracy Olsen, in Evansville...
oilcity.news
Man ejected from club accused of slashing patrons’, dancer’s tires￼
CASPER, Wyo — A Natrona County man charged with felony property destruction is alleged to have punctured the tires of patrons at Racks Gentleman’s Club in apparent retaliation for looking at a dancer he’d dated five months earlier, according to the sheriff’s investigator’s charging document.
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-8 Years for Assaulting, Strangling Pregnant Woman
A Casper man will spend four to eight years in prison for assaulting a pregnant woman and strangulation of a household member as part of an unusual plea agreement discussed in Natrona County District Court on Monday. But before Judge Kerri Johnson handed down the sentence to Erick Richardson --...
Mills Police Department Seeking Information on Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault
--- According to a Facebook post by the Mills Police Department at 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, it is seeking information on the whereabouts of Brandon Waltrip for aggravated assault. The post doesn't provide any additional information about the crime committed but said that Waltrip is possibly armed with a 9mm...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Fatal crash north of Douglas
Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a possible cause of a fatal crash Monday evening. The post Fatal crash north of Douglas appeared first on Local News 8.
oilcity.news
Mills police: One transported as precaution after Tuesday afternoon crash
CASPER, Wyo. — Mills police say one woman was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a two-vehicle crash in Mills on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to the scene at West Yellowstone and the West Belt Loop bypass at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cpl. Kate Acord with the Mills Police Department.
Multi Vehicle Crash Reported at West Belt Loop Between Highway 20 and 26
Update: The crash has now been cleared and all lanes are open. According to a Facebook post by the Mills Police Department, there was a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 20 to 26 at the West Belt Loop. Traffic in the westbound lanes was diverted to the bypass...
oilcity.news
Casper bus driver dies in crash on icy I-25; 13 passengers taken to hospital for injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a 2009 Motor Coach bus died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Casper resident Timothy R. Hunter, 65....
oilcity.news
Natrona Collective Health Trust paying for new case manager to help people leaving treatment, incarceration facilities
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust is providing funding for a new case manager position at Mercer Family Resource Center to help people leaving treatment and incarceration facilities as they reenter the community. Mercer has hired Kristy Oster to fill the position, the Natrona Collective Health Trust...
oilcity.news
Casper police officer finds burnt truck after vehicle fire goes unreported
CASPER, Wyo. — The remains of a burnt truck were discovered by a patrolling Casper police officer at around 10 a.m. Friday, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release Monday. The vehicle fire was completely out when the officer found the burnt pickup truck on the 300...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Clark; Long
Timothy H. Clark, 70, of Worland, Wyoming, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming. Timothy (“Tim”) H. Clark passed away on November 19, 2022. He was born on February 26, 1952, to Frank Bentley (“FB”) Clark and Frances Delker Clark in Worland, Wyoming. He was the oldest of three children. He attended school in Worland, where he participated in many sports and FFA. After graduation he attended college briefly before spending his summers working on the farm and his winters working on oil rigs.
oilcity.news
With over $34K in donations, ‘Shop with a Cop’ able to help 360 Casper-area kids buy holiday gifts
CASPER, Wyo. — 360 Casper-area children will be able to participate in the annual “Shop with a Cop,” the Casper Police Department said in a press release on Thursday. The program aims to help kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have a present for financial or medical reasons have presents and a holiday experience. “Shop with a Cop” saw applications from over 600 children this year, the Casper PD added. Donations to the program were enough to provide money for 360 kids to shop with members of the Casper PD, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills PD, and the Evansville PD.
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
Comments / 0