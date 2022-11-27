Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Rushville Man Arrested By Troopers
A Rushville resident was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Wednesday at about 11:30 pm. Fifty-six-year-old Dennis C Pospisil was arrested on a St. Joseph warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter involving child’s death
A Chillicothe resident, arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th, 2021, pleaded guilty in Livingston County Circuit Court on December 1st. Twenty-three-year-old Avery Nicole Young entered a guilty plea to the felonies of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 9th. A jury trial scheduled for January 31st through February 3rd was canceled.
kchi.com
DWI Arrest In Caldwell County
A kidder man was arrested by State Troopers Tuesday night in Caldwell County. Forty-nine-year-old John T Calhoon was arrested at about 11:00 pm for alleged DWI – chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, speeding 96 in a 65, and failure to pull onto the shoulder. He was taken to...
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
Creston Police Report Three Drug-related Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on drug charges on Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox at 5:15 p.m. at 1102 N Maple. For Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 1st Offense, five counts for Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, one or more Unprocessed Plants, and five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg. Police transported Cerda-Romo to the Union County Jail and held him on a $51,000 cash bond.
Union County Man arrested on numerous drug charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Thayer, Iowa, man on Sunday on multiple drug charges. Police took 32-year-old Cody John Courtney into custody at 12:06 a.m. at the Howard and Division Street intersection. Officers charged Courtney with Failure to Affix Drug Stamp-seven or more grams, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Meth Over five grams, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Officers transported Courtney to the Union County Jail and held him on a $40,000 cash or surety bond.
kttn.com
Mid-States Services makes donation to Gallatin band program
Mid-States Services presented a $750 donation to the Gallatin High School Band program. Terry White, Mid-States Services Technology Supervisor presented the check to Band Instructor Jack Malo and High School Principal Brent Burke. Freshman band students Calen Baker and Austyn Dutro were also in attendance. Mid-States Services assists in giving...
kttn.com
Trenton Building Inspector issues monthly report
There were 25 total building inspections in Trenton from October 18th through November 8th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports eight of those were for the right of way, six each were for rental and new construction, and five were for pre-permit. There were 12 total permits issued. They included six for building, five for the right of way, and one for occupancy.
ktvo.com
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
kttn.com
Boil advisory issued for a portion of Grundy County
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Grundy County until further notice due to a water main break. The advisory’s boundaries are Northwest 80th Street and Northeast 80th Street on the north, Muddy Creek on the east, the Trenton city limits on the south, and the Weldon River on the west.
kttn.com
Audio: Christmas caroling to be featured at area nursing homes
There will be Christmas caroling at nursing homes in Trenton next month. Spokesperson Cindy Jennings says caroling will start at Sunnyview Nursing Home on December 11th at 1:30. Caroling will then move to Eastview Manor Care Center at 2 pm. Jennings says there was a live nativity for the last...
kttn.com
Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory
Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory until further notice. The boundaries of the advisory are Beetle and Bayport streets on the north, the Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east, U. S. Highway 136 on the south, and the Harrison County line on the west.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a combine fire on Highway 65
The Chillicothe Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to a combine on fire which was parked in grass along Highway 65. Captain Derrick Allen stated smoke was coming from underneath the combine. An inch-and-a-half hand line hose was used to completely extinguish the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water.
kchi.com
Combine Fire South of Chillicothe
Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a Combine Fire at 21204 Highway 65. The call came in Tuesday at about 3:55 pm, and the fire crew arrived at about 4:00 pm to find smoke coming from underneath towards the center of the combine. A fire extinguisher was used without success. A 1 1/2-inch hand line was used to put out the remaining fire, using about 200 gallons of water.
KCCI.com
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County ditch
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — A body was found in rural Decatur County near a burnt vehicle on Saturday. Decatur County Sheriff Chris Lane said the investigation began around 4:28 p.m. Saturday after the Sheriff's office responded to a call. The body and vehicle were found East of Leon city limits.
kttn.com
Teenager from Unionville injured in crash on Highway 129
A Unionville teenager was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover, crash on Monday night ten miles north of Unionville. A seventeen-year-old girl received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the medical center in Centerville, Iowa. The northbound sports utility vehicle went off the right side...
kttn.com
Livingston County Library to hold miniature Christmas tree decorating contest
The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold a mini Christmas tree decorating contest next month. Trees that are less than 24 inches tall can be brought to the library from December 1st through 10th. Voting for the favorite tree will be from December 12th through 17th. Voting will be...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
kttn.com
Putnam County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on December 1st. The clinic will run from 7 am to 10 am. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. There will also be updated bivalent boosters for each. The health department notes COVID-19 vaccines can help...
Comments / 1