FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Police investigate shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.
2 injured following shooting on Howard St. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:37 p.m. in the 100 block of Howard Street. Police say and adult man and woman were both transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Richmond man sentenced in deadly domestic-related shooting that injured ODU student
A Richmond man convicted in a domestic-related shooting that wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed another man has been sentenced.
Man sentenced following domestic-related shooting of ODU student
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
CHOPPER 10: Aerial view of Newtown Road shopping center shooting scene
Chopper 10 flew over the response to a shooting incident in Virginia the afternoon of December 1.
Suffolk woman arrested after abducting child in Franklin
An investigation revealed that 34-year-old Nefertari Green had taken her 8-year-old biological child without the consent of the child's custodian. Police say Green does not have custody of the child.
Police: 3 Norfolk teens lead police chase in stolen vehicle with firearms inside
Three teens were taken into custody in Virginia Beach after leading police officers in a chase while driving a stolen vehicle with stolen firearms inside.
No injuries after house fire on Middleton Ct in Hampton
There were no injuries reported following a house fire in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
Car break-in frustrations force residents to move out of Downtown Norfolk
Cars have been vandalized and broken into at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments in the downtown area of the city.
Chesapeake family’s nightmare repeats itself after relative dies in shooting on S. Military Hwy
On the evening of November 20th, 30-year-old Tiquan Smith was driving on South Military Highway when he was shot and killed.
Portsmouth Police looking for vehicles in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle incident
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two vehicles of interest that they say were involved in a Nov. 15 shooting into an occupied vehicle incident in the 200 block of Kings Highway. Police said the vehicles appear to be a white, four-door Nissan sedan with...
Police searching for missing Newport News man last seen Nov. 13
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing man from Newport News.
Newport News man pleads guilty to asking cousin to buy handgun found in 3 local shootings
Colleagues show support in court for two city workers killed in 2021 high-speed chase in Chesapeake
Daniels and a handful of others from his department were the ones in the courtroom Wednesday morning. He says the deaths of two of their colleagues continue to reverberate 17 months later.
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
What is next for memorial to Walmart mass shooting victims?
No one group came together to form what has become known as the memorial to the tragedy. Just the same, no one group has come forward to claim responsibility for its future.
