Milan, MO

kttn.com

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual radio auction on Saturday

More than 135 items are to be offered for bids when the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce conducts its annual radio auction this Saturday, December 3, 2022. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce take over the announcing duties on KTTN at approximately 8:45 Saturday morning offering merchandise and gift certificates while others answer phone calls from listeners and take bids on the items.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Christmas caroling to be featured at area nursing homes

There will be Christmas caroling at nursing homes in Trenton next month. Spokesperson Cindy Jennings says caroling will start at Sunnyview Nursing Home on December 11th at 1:30. Caroling will then move to Eastview Manor Care Center at 2 pm. Jennings says there was a live nativity for the last...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Mid-States Services makes donation to Gallatin band program

Mid-States Services presented a $750 donation to the Gallatin High School Band program. Terry White, Mid-States Services Technology Supervisor presented the check to Band Instructor Jack Malo and High School Principal Brent Burke. Freshman band students Calen Baker and Austyn Dutro were also in attendance. Mid-States Services assists in giving...
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

North 65 Center to host community blood drive

The North 65 Center will host a community blood drive on Monday, December 12th. The Community Blood Center will be in Trenton to conduct the blood drive from noon until 6 pm. The community blood center is the primary provider of blood products for hospitals in northwest Missouri. Appointments are...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Bonita Ruth Rodgers

Bonita Ruth Rodgers, 51, passed away on November 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Trenton, MO on June 11, 1971, to George Newton Gott and Bonnie Nell (Stanturf) Gott. Bonita graduated from Trenton Senior High School in 1989 and attended North Central Missouri College. She married Mark...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to host reception

The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will pay tribute to area veterans, active duty, reserve service personnel, and first responders. A cookie and coffee reception will be in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on December 5th at 2 pm. The DAR will also dedicate a Christmas wreath to be placed at the World War 1 Monument at Moberly Park of Trenton in remembrance of departed heroes.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of latest meeting

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a contract regarding policing for Gallatin being done by Daviess County on November 28th. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports the contract will go into effect on January 1st, and the contract is not to exceed $125,000. It was previously reported Gallatin will have a...
GALLATIN, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Building Inspector issues monthly report

There were 25 total building inspections in Trenton from October 18th through November 8th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports eight of those were for the right of way, six each were for rental and new construction, and five were for pre-permit. There were 12 total permits issued. They included six for building, five for the right of way, and one for occupancy.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton City Council approves sponsorship of a tourism grant application and payroll increases for employees

Actions taken Monday night by the Trenton City Council include having the city of Trenton be the sponsor on a tourism grant application, a wage increase of $1.00 per hour for city and TMU employees, scheduling the municipal election for April 4, 2023, and having an ordinance prepared calling for a public vote on an additional local sales tax that can be applied to any future recreational marijuana sales at Trenton.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council hires new police officer

The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of a police officer during an executive session on November 28th. Christine Hillyard was hired, contingent that she completes her training on December 9th and gets licensed. Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess reports Hillyard is scheduled to start December 11th, and she will...
kttn.com

Trenton Building and Nuisance Board holds brief meeting on Monday evening

It was a brief meeting on Monday night for five members of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Those in attendance at the meeting were David Mlika, Gaylon McCorkle, Vicki Meservey, Mary Axtell, and Lindsay Stevens while two others were absent. It was announced Barbara Morgans has sold 506 Jackson...
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Lois J Pontius

We are saddened to announce the passing of Lois Janice (Redman) Pontius of Ridgeway, MO. She passed at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Her passing was the result of a head injury sustained in a fall. Lois was...
RIDGEWAY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom

David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a combine fire on Highway 65

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to a combine on fire which was parked in grass along Highway 65. Captain Derrick Allen stated smoke was coming from underneath the combine. An inch-and-a-half hand line hose was used to completely extinguish the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents filed in 2022

The Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year as of November 28th. That is an increase of three from what was reported through October 24th and up 90 from what was reported from January through November 22 of 2021. A nuisance summary shows the...
kttn.com

North Central Missouri College celebrates Native American Heritage Month and spotlights Jillian Hettinger

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, North Central Missouri College spotlights student Jillian Hettinger. Jillian is an A+ Missouri scholarship student from Novinger, Missouri, and is currently a freshman studying psychology. After completing her degree at NCMC, Jillian plans to transfer to Central Methodist University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology, then work as a therapist while getting her master’s, then doctorate. Jill would like to become a psychiatrist and open her own practice.
NOVINGER, MO

