Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to hold community giveaway event and Winter Booster Event
A variety of items will be available for free at a Community Giveaway. Bright Futures Trenton will hold the public event at the First Christian Church Activity Center in Trenton on December 11th from 4 to 6 pm. Bright Futures Trenton Co-coordinator Lynn Griffin reports items to be offered came...
Livingston County Library to hold miniature Christmas tree decorating contest
The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold a mini Christmas tree decorating contest next month. Trees that are less than 24 inches tall can be brought to the library from December 1st through 10th. Voting for the favorite tree will be from December 12th through 17th. Voting will be...
Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual radio auction on Saturday
More than 135 items are to be offered for bids when the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce conducts its annual radio auction this Saturday, December 3, 2022. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce take over the announcing duties on KTTN at approximately 8:45 Saturday morning offering merchandise and gift certificates while others answer phone calls from listeners and take bids on the items.
Audio: Christmas caroling to be featured at area nursing homes
There will be Christmas caroling at nursing homes in Trenton next month. Spokesperson Cindy Jennings says caroling will start at Sunnyview Nursing Home on December 11th at 1:30. Caroling will then move to Eastview Manor Care Center at 2 pm. Jennings says there was a live nativity for the last...
Mid-States Services makes donation to Gallatin band program
Mid-States Services presented a $750 donation to the Gallatin High School Band program. Terry White, Mid-States Services Technology Supervisor presented the check to Band Instructor Jack Malo and High School Principal Brent Burke. Freshman band students Calen Baker and Austyn Dutro were also in attendance. Mid-States Services assists in giving...
North 65 Center to host community blood drive
The North 65 Center will host a community blood drive on Monday, December 12th. The Community Blood Center will be in Trenton to conduct the blood drive from noon until 6 pm. The community blood center is the primary provider of blood products for hospitals in northwest Missouri. Appointments are...
Obituary & Services: Bonita Ruth Rodgers
Bonita Ruth Rodgers, 51, passed away on November 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Trenton, MO on June 11, 1971, to George Newton Gott and Bonnie Nell (Stanturf) Gott. Bonita graduated from Trenton Senior High School in 1989 and attended North Central Missouri College. She married Mark...
Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to host reception
The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will pay tribute to area veterans, active duty, reserve service personnel, and first responders. A cookie and coffee reception will be in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on December 5th at 2 pm. The DAR will also dedicate a Christmas wreath to be placed at the World War 1 Monument at Moberly Park of Trenton in remembrance of departed heroes.
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of latest meeting
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a contract regarding policing for Gallatin being done by Daviess County on November 28th. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports the contract will go into effect on January 1st, and the contract is not to exceed $125,000. It was previously reported Gallatin will have a...
Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
Trenton Building Inspector issues monthly report
There were 25 total building inspections in Trenton from October 18th through November 8th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports eight of those were for the right of way, six each were for rental and new construction, and five were for pre-permit. There were 12 total permits issued. They included six for building, five for the right of way, and one for occupancy.
Trenton City Council approves sponsorship of a tourism grant application and payroll increases for employees
Actions taken Monday night by the Trenton City Council include having the city of Trenton be the sponsor on a tourism grant application, a wage increase of $1.00 per hour for city and TMU employees, scheduling the municipal election for April 4, 2023, and having an ordinance prepared calling for a public vote on an additional local sales tax that can be applied to any future recreational marijuana sales at Trenton.
Chillicothe City Council hires new police officer
The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of a police officer during an executive session on November 28th. Christine Hillyard was hired, contingent that she completes her training on December 9th and gets licensed. Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess reports Hillyard is scheduled to start December 11th, and she will...
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board holds brief meeting on Monday evening
It was a brief meeting on Monday night for five members of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Those in attendance at the meeting were David Mlika, Gaylon McCorkle, Vicki Meservey, Mary Axtell, and Lindsay Stevens while two others were absent. It was announced Barbara Morgans has sold 506 Jackson...
Obituary & Services: Lois J Pontius
We are saddened to announce the passing of Lois Janice (Redman) Pontius of Ridgeway, MO. She passed at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Her passing was the result of a head injury sustained in a fall. Lois was...
CHARITON COUNTY ROUTE 129 OPEN AFTER BRIDGE DECK REPLACEMENT PROJECT
The Chariton River Bridge on Chariton County Route 129, 0.5 miles south of Route O near Salisbury, is now open. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted a company to complete the bridge deck replacement project, which began in September 2022. Crews were able to reopen the bridge to all traffic...
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a combine fire on Highway 65
The Chillicothe Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to a combine on fire which was parked in grass along Highway 65. Captain Derrick Allen stated smoke was coming from underneath the combine. An inch-and-a-half hand line hose was used to completely extinguish the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water.
Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents filed in 2022
The Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year as of November 28th. That is an increase of three from what was reported through October 24th and up 90 from what was reported from January through November 22 of 2021. A nuisance summary shows the...
North Central Missouri College celebrates Native American Heritage Month and spotlights Jillian Hettinger
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, North Central Missouri College spotlights student Jillian Hettinger. Jillian is an A+ Missouri scholarship student from Novinger, Missouri, and is currently a freshman studying psychology. After completing her degree at NCMC, Jillian plans to transfer to Central Methodist University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology, then work as a therapist while getting her master’s, then doctorate. Jill would like to become a psychiatrist and open her own practice.
