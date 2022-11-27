ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Poorest City In Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeZC9_0jP6CPDv00 The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)

The typical American household earns $64,994 annually, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey. But in nearly every state, there are cities where most households are earning far less than that.

Using data from the 2020 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state. Cities, defined in this story as places with populations exceeding 25,000, are ranked by median household income. All supplemental data is also from the ACS.

Among the cities on this list, median household incomes range from about $65,700 to just $24,000. Hawaii is the only state where no city has a median income lower than the national median. In all but two cities on this list, the share of the population living below the poverty line exceeds the 12.8% national poverty rate.

A college education can open up a range of job opportunities and greatly increase one’s lifetime earning potential. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns over $500 more per week than someone with just a high school diploma. In most cities on this list - 40 out of 50 - the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 32.9% national share. And in the vast majority of cities on this list, unemployment is higher than it is across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the best and worst states to find a job in 2022.)

Home values are a reflection of what people can afford, and not surprisingly, home values tend to be low in these cities. In all but six of the poorest cities in each state, the median home value is less than what the typical American home is worth, and in 45 of these places, the median home value is below the statewide median.

Click here to see the poorest city in every state.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqy3k_0jP6CPDv00

Alabama: Bessemer
> Median household income: $30,284 (Alabama: $52,035)
> Poverty rate: 25.9% (Alabama: 16.0%)
> Median home value: $100,100 (Alabama: $149,600)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 13.8% (Alabama: 5.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 14.6% (Alabama: 26.2%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wh56R_0jP6CPDv00

Alaska: Fairbanks
> Median household income: $64,397 (Alaska: $77,790)
> Poverty rate: 9.3% (Alaska: 10.3%)
> Median home value: $217,700 (Alaska: $275,600)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.2% (Alaska: 6.8%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 26.8% (Alaska: 30.0%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKYXn_0jP6CPDv00

Arizona: San Luis
> Median household income: $41,648 (Arizona: $61,529)
> Poverty rate: 23.1% (Arizona: 14.1%)
> Median home value: $128,500 (Arizona: $242,000)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 10.2% (Arizona: 5.8%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 8.4% (Arizona: 30.3%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1ut4_0jP6CPDv00

Arkansas: Pine Bluff
> Median household income: $34,410 (Arkansas: $49,475)
> Poverty rate: 25.4% (Arkansas: 16.1%)
> Median home value: $74,900 (Arkansas: $133,600)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 10.8% (Arkansas: 5.2%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 19.6% (Arkansas: 23.8%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wB1VW_0jP6CPDv00

California: Coachella
> Median household income: $33,999 (California: $78,672)
> Poverty rate: 18.9% (California: 12.6%)
> Median home value: $238,500 (California: $538,500)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 16.6% (California: 6.1%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 3.3% (California: 34.7%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 302

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii5OJ_0jP6CPDv00

Colorado: Pueblo
> Median household income: $42,902 (Colorado: $75,231)
> Poverty rate: 21.8% (Colorado: 9.8%)
> Median home value: $149,600 (Colorado: $369,900)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.7% (Colorado: 4.6%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 20.4% (Colorado: 41.6%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsSI0_0jP6CPDv00

Connecticut: Hartford
> Median household income: $36,154 (Connecticut: $79,855)
> Poverty rate: 28.0% (Connecticut: 9.8%)
> Median home value: $170,200 (Connecticut: $279,700)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 11.3% (Connecticut: 6.0%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 17.0% (Connecticut: 40.0%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8JaR_0jP6CPDv00

Delaware: Wilmington
> Median household income: $45,139 (Delaware: $69,110)
> Poverty rate: 24.9% (Delaware: 11.4%)
> Median home value: $173,500 (Delaware: $258,300)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 9.8% (Delaware: 5.8%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 28.8% (Delaware: 32.7%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vNGq_0jP6CPDv00

Florida: University (Hillsborough County)
> Median household income: $29,380 (Florida: $57,703)
> Poverty rate: 35.9% (Florida: 13.3%)
> Median home value: $91,900 (Florida: $232,000)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 9.0% (Florida: 5.4%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 20.4% (Florida: 30.5%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 158

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUFnn_0jP6CPDv00

Georgia: Statesboro
> Median household income: $32,790 (Georgia: $61,224)
> Poverty rate: 37.7% (Georgia: 14.3%)
> Median home value: $115,100 (Georgia: $190,200)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 13.3% (Georgia: 5.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 24.9% (Georgia: 32.2%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoqKP_0jP6CPDv00

Hawaii: Hilo
> Median household income: $65,727 (Hawaii: $83,173)
> Poverty rate: 17.0% (Hawaii: 9.3%)
> Median home value: $341,500 (Hawaii: $636,400)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.2% (Hawaii: 4.3%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 33.9% (Hawaii: 33.6%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqfhN_0jP6CPDv00

Idaho: Rexburg
> Median household income: $33,278 (Idaho: $58,915)
> Poverty rate: 33.9% (Idaho: 11.9%)
> Median home value: $221,700 (Idaho: $235,600)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.3% (Idaho: 4.2%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 43.4% (Idaho: 28.7%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Om1yP_0jP6CPDv00

Illinois: East St. Louis
> Median household income: $24,009 (Illinois: $68,428)
> Poverty rate: 30.6% (Illinois: 12.0%)
> Median home value: $53,900 (Illinois: $202,100)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 13.1% (Illinois: 5.9%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 12.3% (Illinois: 35.5%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 91

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5paJ_0jP6CPDv00

Indiana: Gary
> Median household income: $31,315 (Indiana: $58,235)
> Poverty rate: 33.1% (Indiana: 12.9%)
> Median home value: $68,400 (Indiana: $148,900)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 12.7% (Indiana: 4.7%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 13.5% (Indiana: 27.2%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MBbb_0jP6CPDv00

Iowa: Clinton
> Median household income: $46,066 (Iowa: $61,836)
> Poverty rate: 18.4% (Iowa: 11.1%)
> Median home value: $100,800 (Iowa: $153,900)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.2% (Iowa: 3.9%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 18.7% (Iowa: 29.3%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM7UY_0jP6CPDv00

Kansas: Kansas City
> Median household income: $46,424 (Kansas: $61,091)
> Poverty rate: 19.2% (Kansas: 11.4%)
> Median home value: $101,300 (Kansas: $157,600)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.6% (Kansas: 4.0%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 17.9% (Kansas: 33.9%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24icJ8_0jP6CPDv00

Kentucky: Richmond
> Median household income: $39,329 (Kentucky: $52,238)
> Poverty rate: 27.0% (Kentucky: 16.6%)
> Median home value: $148,900 (Kentucky: $147,100)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.7% (Kentucky: 5.3%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 32.1% (Kentucky: 25.0%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhVlT_0jP6CPDv00

Louisiana: Monroe
> Median household income: $31,926 (Louisiana: $50,800)
> Poverty rate: 36.0% (Louisiana: 18.6%)
> Median home value: $150,000 (Louisiana: $168,100)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.9% (Louisiana: 6.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 25.8% (Louisiana: 24.9%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjBT8_0jP6CPDv00

Maine: Lewiston
> Median household income: $42,969 (Maine: $59,489)
> Poverty rate: 16.6% (Maine: 11.1%)
> Median home value: $150,100 (Maine: $198,000)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (Maine: 4.0%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 20.2% (Maine: 32.5%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3PKx_0jP6CPDv00

Maryland: Hagerstown
> Median household income: $41,905 (Maryland: $87,063)
> Poverty rate: 24.6% (Maryland: 9.0%)
> Median home value: $160,000 (Maryland: $325,400)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.3% (Maryland: 5.1%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 17.8% (Maryland: 40.9%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gawuu_0jP6CPDv00

Massachusetts: Springfield
> Median household income: $41,571 (Massachusetts: $84,385)
> Poverty rate: 25.5% (Massachusetts: 9.8%)
> Median home value: $162,900 (Massachusetts: $398,800)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.8% (Massachusetts: 5.1%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 19.0% (Massachusetts: 44.5%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVFp9_0jP6CPDv00

Michigan: Flint
> Median household income: $30,383 (Michigan: $59,234)
> Poverty rate: 37.3% (Michigan: 13.7%)
> Median home value: $31,700 (Michigan: $162,600)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 19.5% (Michigan: 6.0%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 12.3% (Michigan: 30.0%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc2A9_0jP6CPDv00

Minnesota: Winona
> Median household income: $48,653 (Minnesota: $73,382)
> Poverty rate: 19.1% (Minnesota: 9.3%)
> Median home value: $153,500 (Minnesota: $235,700)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.5% (Minnesota: 3.8%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 33.8% (Minnesota: 36.8%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esY0T_0jP6CPDv00

Mississippi: Greenville
> Median household income: $29,013 (Mississippi: $46,511)
> Poverty rate: 34.6% (Mississippi: 19.6%)
> Median home value: $79,900 (Mississippi: $125,500)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 11.3% (Mississippi: 7.1%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 19.8% (Mississippi: 22.8%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6vv0_0jP6CPDv00

Missouri: Springfield
> Median household income: $37,491 (Missouri: $57,290)
> Poverty rate: 21.7% (Missouri: 13.0%)
> Median home value: $122,200 (Missouri: $163,600)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.2% (Missouri: 4.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 28.7% (Missouri: 29.9%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3985sw_0jP6CPDv00

Montana: Butte-Silver Bow
> Median household income: $49,659 (Montana: $56,539)
> Poverty rate: 16.0% (Montana: 12.8%)
> Median home value: $156,400 (Montana: $244,900)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (Montana: 4.1%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 27.7% (Montana: 33.1%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MB6gs_0jP6CPDv00

Nebraska: Fremont
> Median household income: $54,291 (Nebraska: $63,015)
> Poverty rate: 12.3% (Nebraska: 10.4%)
> Median home value: $140,400 (Nebraska: $164,000)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.6% (Nebraska: 3.4%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 19.1% (Nebraska: 32.5%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nqki_0jP6CPDv00

Nevada: Winchester
> Median household income: $39,368 (Nevada: $62,043)
> Poverty rate: 21.5% (Nevada: 12.8%)
> Median home value: $172,300 (Nevada: $290,200)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.2% (Nevada: 6.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 17.7% (Nevada: 25.5%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyMQS_0jP6CPDv00

New Hampshire: Manchester
> Median household income: $62,087 (New Hampshire: $77,923)
> Poverty rate: 13.1% (New Hampshire: 7.4%)
> Median home value: $241,600 (New Hampshire: $272,300)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.2% (New Hampshire: 3.7%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 30.8% (New Hampshire: 37.6%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wek4_0jP6CPDv00

New Jersey: Camden
> Median household income: $28,623 (New Jersey: $85,245)
> Poverty rate: 33.6% (New Jersey: 9.7%)
> Median home value: $82,500 (New Jersey: $343,500)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 13.9% (New Jersey: 5.8%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 10.0% (New Jersey: 40.7%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2Jdo_0jP6CPDv00

New Mexico: South Valley
> Median household income: $41,537 (New Mexico: $51,243)
> Poverty rate: 20.5% (New Mexico: 18.6%)
> Median home value: $153,400 (New Mexico: $175,700)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.4% (New Mexico: 6.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 14.2% (New Mexico: 28.1%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iT5wZ_0jP6CPDv00

New York: Jamestown
> Median household income: $34,767 (New York: $71,117)
> Poverty rate: 28.5% (New York: 13.6%)
> Median home value: $66,400 (New York: $325,000)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.8% (New York: 5.7%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 19.3% (New York: 37.5%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 63

North Carolina: Asheboro
> Median household income: $37,171 (North Carolina: $56,642)
> Poverty rate: 19.4% (North Carolina: 14.0%)
> Median home value: $119,700 (North Carolina: $182,100)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.1% (North Carolina: 5.3%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 18.0% (North Carolina: 32.0%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1Ki6_0jP6CPDv00

North Dakota: Grand Forks
> Median household income: $50,194 (North Dakota: $65,315)
> Poverty rate: 17.9% (North Dakota: 10.5%)
> Median home value: $209,800 (North Dakota: $199,900)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.3% (North Dakota: 3.0%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 37.8% (North Dakota: 30.7%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xu7yr_0jP6CPDv00

Ohio: Warren
> Median household income: $27,108 (Ohio: $58,116)
> Poverty rate: 34.4% (Ohio: 13.6%)
> Median home value: $66,100 (Ohio: $151,400)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.8% (Ohio: 5.3%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 15.1% (Ohio: 28.9%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PlRX_0jP6CPDv00

Oklahoma: Stillwater
> Median household income: $34,906 (Oklahoma: $53,840)
> Poverty rate: 33.0% (Oklahoma: 15.3%)
> Median home value: $185,300 (Oklahoma: $142,400)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.0% (Oklahoma: 5.0%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 49.2% (Oklahoma: 26.1%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMokj_0jP6CPDv00

Oregon: Grants Pass
> Median household income: $46,580 (Oregon: $65,667)
> Poverty rate: 15.9% (Oregon: 12.4%)
> Median home value: $260,400 (Oregon: $336,700)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.9% (Oregon: 5.4%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 16.6% (Oregon: 34.4%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNEwr_0jP6CPDv00

Pennsylvania: Chester
> Median household income: $32,867 (Pennsylvania: $63,627)
> Poverty rate: 30.4% (Pennsylvania: 12.0%)
> Median home value: $70,300 (Pennsylvania: $187,500)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 14.3% (Pennsylvania: 5.3%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 13.5% (Pennsylvania: 32.3%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1Ozi_0jP6CPDv00

Rhode Island: Woonsocket
> Median household income: $44,310 (Rhode Island: $70,305)
> Poverty rate: 21.0% (Rhode Island: 11.6%)
> Median home value: $191,500 (Rhode Island: $276,600)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.0% (Rhode Island: 5.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 17.8% (Rhode Island: 35.0%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24s5nH_0jP6CPDv00

South Carolina: Anderson
> Median household income: $33,569 (South Carolina: $54,864)
> Poverty rate: 22.9% (South Carolina: 14.7%)
> Median home value: $138,000 (South Carolina: $170,100)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.6% (South Carolina: 5.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 23.1% (South Carolina: 29.0%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXIww_0jP6CPDv00

South Dakota: Rapid City
> Median household income: $53,760 (South Dakota: $59,896)
> Poverty rate: 16.2% (South Dakota: 12.8%)
> Median home value: $194,100 (South Dakota: $174,600)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.4% (South Dakota: 3.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 33.5% (South Dakota: 29.3%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SefPv_0jP6CPDv00

Tennessee: Morristown
> Median household income: $33,511 (Tennessee: $54,833)
> Poverty rate: 27.0% (Tennessee: 14.6%)
> Median home value: $119,500 (Tennessee: $177,600)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 9.0% (Tennessee: 5.3%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 15.1% (Tennessee: 28.2%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAvDP_0jP6CPDv00

Texas: Huntsville
> Median household income: $31,020 (Texas: $63,826)
> Poverty rate: 29.5% (Texas: 14.2%)
> Median home value: $168,800 (Texas: $187,200)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.7% (Texas: 5.3%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 18.8% (Texas: 30.7%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 126

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2SHy_0jP6CPDv00

Utah: Logan
> Median household income: $43,056 (Utah: $74,197)
> Poverty rate: 26.2% (Utah: 9.1%)
> Median home value: $216,200 (Utah: $305,400)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.4% (Utah: 3.6%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 37.0% (Utah: 34.7%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKz7g_0jP6CPDv00

Vermont: Burlington*
> Median household income: $55,461 (Vermont: $63,477)
> Poverty rate: 25.0% (Vermont: 10.8%)
> Median home value: $312,200 (Vermont: $230,900)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.2% (Vermont: 3.8%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 54.0% (Vermont: 39.7%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 1

*Because Burlington is the only eligible city in Vermont, it is on this list by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8moG_0jP6CPDv00

Virginia: Danville
> Median household income: $37,147 (Virginia: $76,398)
> Poverty rate: 23.0% (Virginia: 10.0%)
> Median home value: $95,500 (Virginia: $282,800)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.1% (Virginia: 4.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 18.4% (Virginia: 39.5%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAXRu_0jP6CPDv00

Washington: Pullman
> Median household income: $32,073 (Washington: $77,006)
> Poverty rate: 35.4% (Washington: 10.2%)
> Median home value: $287,700 (Washington: $366,800)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 10.2% (Washington: 4.8%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 62.6% (Washington: 36.7%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 47

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBNNr_0jP6CPDv00

West Virginia: Huntington
> Median household income: $33,012 (West Virginia: $48,037)
> Poverty rate: 32.1% (West Virginia: 17.1%)
> Median home value: $100,300 (West Virginia: $123,200)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.4% (West Virginia: 6.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 29.3% (West Virginia: 21.3%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDUYX_0jP6CPDv00

Wisconsin: Milwaukee
> Median household income: $43,125 (Wisconsin: $63,293)
> Poverty rate: 24.6% (Wisconsin: 11.0%)
> Median home value: $128,300 (Wisconsin: $189,200)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.3% (Wisconsin: 3.5%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 24.6% (Wisconsin: 30.8%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cOYQ_0jP6CPDv00

Wyoming: Laramie
> Median household income: $47,463 (Wyoming: $65,304)
> Poverty rate: 23.9% (Wyoming: 10.8%)
> Median home value: $225,400 (Wyoming: $228,000)
> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.3% (Wyoming: 4.3%)
> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 55.8% (Wyoming: 28.2%)
> No. of cities considered in ranking: 4

Methodology

To identify the poorest city in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year median household income estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey - the most recent data available at the city level. Cities - defined as any place with sufficient data with populations of at least 25,000 - were ranked on median household income.

We also reviewed data on poverty, median home value, unemployment, and adults 25 years and older with a bachelor’s degree using five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS.

