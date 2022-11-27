The Poorest City In Every State

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)

The typical American household earns $64,994 annually, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey. But in nearly every state, there are cities where most households are earning far less than that.

Using data from the 2020 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state. Cities, defined in this story as places with populations exceeding 25,000, are ranked by median household income. All supplemental data is also from the ACS.

Among the cities on this list, median household incomes range from about $65,700 to just $24,000. Hawaii is the only state where no city has a median income lower than the national median. In all but two cities on this list, the share of the population living below the poverty line exceeds the 12.8% national poverty rate.

A college education can open up a range of job opportunities and greatly increase one’s lifetime earning potential. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns over $500 more per week than someone with just a high school diploma. In most cities on this list - 40 out of 50 - the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 32.9% national share. And in the vast majority of cities on this list, unemployment is higher than it is across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the best and worst states to find a job in 2022.)

Home values are a reflection of what people can afford, and not surprisingly, home values tend to be low in these cities. In all but six of the poorest cities in each state, the median home value is less than what the typical American home is worth, and in 45 of these places, the median home value is below the statewide median.

Click here to see the poorest city in every state.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

Alabama: Bessemer

> Median household income: $30,284 (Alabama: $52,035)

> Poverty rate: 25.9% (Alabama: 16.0%)

> Median home value: $100,100 (Alabama: $149,600)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 13.8% (Alabama: 5.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 14.6% (Alabama: 26.2%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 23

Alaska: Fairbanks

> Median household income: $64,397 (Alaska: $77,790)

> Poverty rate: 9.3% (Alaska: 10.3%)

> Median home value: $217,700 (Alaska: $275,600)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.2% (Alaska: 6.8%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 26.8% (Alaska: 30.0%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 3

ALSO READ: The Best and Worst State Economies, According to New Prosperity Index

Arizona: San Luis

> Median household income: $41,648 (Arizona: $61,529)

> Poverty rate: 23.1% (Arizona: 14.1%)

> Median home value: $128,500 (Arizona: $242,000)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 10.2% (Arizona: 5.8%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 8.4% (Arizona: 30.3%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 39

Arkansas: Pine Bluff

> Median household income: $34,410 (Arkansas: $49,475)

> Poverty rate: 25.4% (Arkansas: 16.1%)

> Median home value: $74,900 (Arkansas: $133,600)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 10.8% (Arkansas: 5.2%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 19.6% (Arkansas: 23.8%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 19

California: Coachella

> Median household income: $33,999 (California: $78,672)

> Poverty rate: 18.9% (California: 12.6%)

> Median home value: $238,500 (California: $538,500)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 16.6% (California: 6.1%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 3.3% (California: 34.7%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 302

Colorado: Pueblo

> Median household income: $42,902 (Colorado: $75,231)

> Poverty rate: 21.8% (Colorado: 9.8%)

> Median home value: $149,600 (Colorado: $369,900)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.7% (Colorado: 4.6%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 20.4% (Colorado: 41.6%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 33

Connecticut: Hartford

> Median household income: $36,154 (Connecticut: $79,855)

> Poverty rate: 28.0% (Connecticut: 9.8%)

> Median home value: $170,200 (Connecticut: $279,700)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 11.3% (Connecticut: 6.0%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 17.0% (Connecticut: 40.0%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 24

ALSO READ: Cities Where Wages Will Rise the Most by 2060

Delaware: Wilmington

> Median household income: $45,139 (Delaware: $69,110)

> Poverty rate: 24.9% (Delaware: 11.4%)

> Median home value: $173,500 (Delaware: $258,300)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 9.8% (Delaware: 5.8%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 28.8% (Delaware: 32.7%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 3

Florida: University (Hillsborough County)

> Median household income: $29,380 (Florida: $57,703)

> Poverty rate: 35.9% (Florida: 13.3%)

> Median home value: $91,900 (Florida: $232,000)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 9.0% (Florida: 5.4%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 20.4% (Florida: 30.5%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 158

Georgia: Statesboro

> Median household income: $32,790 (Georgia: $61,224)

> Poverty rate: 37.7% (Georgia: 14.3%)

> Median home value: $115,100 (Georgia: $190,200)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 13.3% (Georgia: 5.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 24.9% (Georgia: 32.2%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 45

Hawaii: Hilo

> Median household income: $65,727 (Hawaii: $83,173)

> Poverty rate: 17.0% (Hawaii: 9.3%)

> Median home value: $341,500 (Hawaii: $636,400)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.2% (Hawaii: 4.3%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 33.9% (Hawaii: 33.6%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 10

Idaho: Rexburg

> Median household income: $33,278 (Idaho: $58,915)

> Poverty rate: 33.9% (Idaho: 11.9%)

> Median home value: $221,700 (Idaho: $235,600)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.3% (Idaho: 4.2%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 43.4% (Idaho: 28.7%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 13

ALSO READ: Best (and Worst) States to Find a Job in 2022

Illinois: East St. Louis

> Median household income: $24,009 (Illinois: $68,428)

> Poverty rate: 30.6% (Illinois: 12.0%)

> Median home value: $53,900 (Illinois: $202,100)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 13.1% (Illinois: 5.9%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 12.3% (Illinois: 35.5%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 91

Indiana: Gary

> Median household income: $31,315 (Indiana: $58,235)

> Poverty rate: 33.1% (Indiana: 12.9%)

> Median home value: $68,400 (Indiana: $148,900)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 12.7% (Indiana: 4.7%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 13.5% (Indiana: 27.2%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 40

Iowa: Clinton

> Median household income: $46,066 (Iowa: $61,836)

> Poverty rate: 18.4% (Iowa: 11.1%)

> Median home value: $100,800 (Iowa: $153,900)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.2% (Iowa: 3.9%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 18.7% (Iowa: 29.3%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 18

Kansas: Kansas City

> Median household income: $46,424 (Kansas: $61,091)

> Poverty rate: 19.2% (Kansas: 11.4%)

> Median home value: $101,300 (Kansas: $157,600)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.6% (Kansas: 4.0%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 17.9% (Kansas: 33.9%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 15

Kentucky: Richmond

> Median household income: $39,329 (Kentucky: $52,238)

> Poverty rate: 27.0% (Kentucky: 16.6%)

> Median home value: $148,900 (Kentucky: $147,100)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.7% (Kentucky: 5.3%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 32.1% (Kentucky: 25.0%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 15

ALSO READ: The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Louisiana: Monroe

> Median household income: $31,926 (Louisiana: $50,800)

> Poverty rate: 36.0% (Louisiana: 18.6%)

> Median home value: $150,000 (Louisiana: $168,100)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.9% (Louisiana: 6.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 25.8% (Louisiana: 24.9%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 18

Maine: Lewiston

> Median household income: $42,969 (Maine: $59,489)

> Poverty rate: 16.6% (Maine: 11.1%)

> Median home value: $150,100 (Maine: $198,000)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (Maine: 4.0%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 20.2% (Maine: 32.5%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 4

Maryland: Hagerstown

> Median household income: $41,905 (Maryland: $87,063)

> Poverty rate: 24.6% (Maryland: 9.0%)

> Median home value: $160,000 (Maryland: $325,400)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.3% (Maryland: 5.1%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 17.8% (Maryland: 40.9%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 54

Massachusetts: Springfield

> Median household income: $41,571 (Massachusetts: $84,385)

> Poverty rate: 25.5% (Massachusetts: 9.8%)

> Median home value: $162,900 (Massachusetts: $398,800)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.8% (Massachusetts: 5.1%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 19.0% (Massachusetts: 44.5%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 64

Michigan: Flint

> Median household income: $30,383 (Michigan: $59,234)

> Poverty rate: 37.3% (Michigan: 13.7%)

> Median home value: $31,700 (Michigan: $162,600)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 19.5% (Michigan: 6.0%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 12.3% (Michigan: 30.0%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 45

ALSO READ: States Where People Pay the Highest Bills

Minnesota: Winona

> Median household income: $48,653 (Minnesota: $73,382)

> Poverty rate: 19.1% (Minnesota: 9.3%)

> Median home value: $153,500 (Minnesota: $235,700)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.5% (Minnesota: 3.8%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 33.8% (Minnesota: 36.8%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 42

Mississippi: Greenville

> Median household income: $29,013 (Mississippi: $46,511)

> Poverty rate: 34.6% (Mississippi: 19.6%)

> Median home value: $79,900 (Mississippi: $125,500)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 11.3% (Mississippi: 7.1%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 19.8% (Mississippi: 22.8%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 14

Missouri: Springfield

> Median household income: $37,491 (Missouri: $57,290)

> Poverty rate: 21.7% (Missouri: 13.0%)

> Median home value: $122,200 (Missouri: $163,600)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.2% (Missouri: 4.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 28.7% (Missouri: 29.9%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 28

Montana: Butte-Silver Bow

> Median household income: $49,659 (Montana: $56,539)

> Poverty rate: 16.0% (Montana: 12.8%)

> Median home value: $156,400 (Montana: $244,900)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.3% (Montana: 4.1%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 27.7% (Montana: 33.1%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

Nebraska: Fremont

> Median household income: $54,291 (Nebraska: $63,015)

> Poverty rate: 12.3% (Nebraska: 10.4%)

> Median home value: $140,400 (Nebraska: $164,000)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.6% (Nebraska: 3.4%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 19.1% (Nebraska: 32.5%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

ALSO READ: The Best and Worst State Economies, According to New Prosperity Index

Nevada: Winchester

> Median household income: $39,368 (Nevada: $62,043)

> Poverty rate: 21.5% (Nevada: 12.8%)

> Median home value: $172,300 (Nevada: $290,200)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.2% (Nevada: 6.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 17.7% (Nevada: 25.5%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 14

New Hampshire: Manchester

> Median household income: $62,087 (New Hampshire: $77,923)

> Poverty rate: 13.1% (New Hampshire: 7.4%)

> Median home value: $241,600 (New Hampshire: $272,300)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.2% (New Hampshire: 3.7%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 30.8% (New Hampshire: 37.6%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 5

New Jersey: Camden

> Median household income: $28,623 (New Jersey: $85,245)

> Poverty rate: 33.6% (New Jersey: 9.7%)

> Median home value: $82,500 (New Jersey: $343,500)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 13.9% (New Jersey: 5.8%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 10.0% (New Jersey: 40.7%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 39

New Mexico: South Valley

> Median household income: $41,537 (New Mexico: $51,243)

> Poverty rate: 20.5% (New Mexico: 18.6%)

> Median home value: $153,400 (New Mexico: $175,700)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.4% (New Mexico: 6.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 14.2% (New Mexico: 28.1%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 11

New York: Jamestown

> Median household income: $34,767 (New York: $71,117)

> Poverty rate: 28.5% (New York: 13.6%)

> Median home value: $66,400 (New York: $325,000)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.8% (New York: 5.7%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 19.3% (New York: 37.5%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 63

ALSO READ: Cities Where Wages Will Rise the Most by 2060

North Carolina: Asheboro

> Median household income: $37,171 (North Carolina: $56,642)

> Poverty rate: 19.4% (North Carolina: 14.0%)

> Median home value: $119,700 (North Carolina: $182,100)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.1% (North Carolina: 5.3%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 18.0% (North Carolina: 32.0%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 40

North Dakota: Grand Forks

> Median household income: $50,194 (North Dakota: $65,315)

> Poverty rate: 17.9% (North Dakota: 10.5%)

> Median home value: $209,800 (North Dakota: $199,900)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.3% (North Dakota: 3.0%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 37.8% (North Dakota: 30.7%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

Ohio: Warren

> Median household income: $27,108 (Ohio: $58,116)

> Poverty rate: 34.4% (Ohio: 13.6%)

> Median home value: $66,100 (Ohio: $151,400)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.8% (Ohio: 5.3%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 15.1% (Ohio: 28.9%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 61

Oklahoma: Stillwater

> Median household income: $34,906 (Oklahoma: $53,840)

> Poverty rate: 33.0% (Oklahoma: 15.3%)

> Median home value: $185,300 (Oklahoma: $142,400)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.0% (Oklahoma: 5.0%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 49.2% (Oklahoma: 26.1%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 16

Oregon: Grants Pass

> Median household income: $46,580 (Oregon: $65,667)

> Poverty rate: 15.9% (Oregon: 12.4%)

> Median home value: $260,400 (Oregon: $336,700)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.9% (Oregon: 5.4%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 16.6% (Oregon: 34.4%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 23

ALSO READ: Best (and Worst) States to Find a Job in 2022

Pennsylvania: Chester

> Median household income: $32,867 (Pennsylvania: $63,627)

> Poverty rate: 30.4% (Pennsylvania: 12.0%)

> Median home value: $70,300 (Pennsylvania: $187,500)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 14.3% (Pennsylvania: 5.3%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 13.5% (Pennsylvania: 32.3%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 23

Rhode Island: Woonsocket

> Median household income: $44,310 (Rhode Island: $70,305)

> Poverty rate: 21.0% (Rhode Island: 11.6%)

> Median home value: $191,500 (Rhode Island: $276,600)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.0% (Rhode Island: 5.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 17.8% (Rhode Island: 35.0%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 6

South Carolina: Anderson

> Median household income: $33,569 (South Carolina: $54,864)

> Poverty rate: 22.9% (South Carolina: 14.7%)

> Median home value: $138,000 (South Carolina: $170,100)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.6% (South Carolina: 5.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 23.1% (South Carolina: 29.0%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 19

South Dakota: Rapid City

> Median household income: $53,760 (South Dakota: $59,896)

> Poverty rate: 16.2% (South Dakota: 12.8%)

> Median home value: $194,100 (South Dakota: $174,600)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.4% (South Dakota: 3.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 33.5% (South Dakota: 29.3%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 3

Tennessee: Morristown

> Median household income: $33,511 (Tennessee: $54,833)

> Poverty rate: 27.0% (Tennessee: 14.6%)

> Median home value: $119,500 (Tennessee: $177,600)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 9.0% (Tennessee: 5.3%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 15.1% (Tennessee: 28.2%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 28

ALSO READ: The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Texas: Huntsville

> Median household income: $31,020 (Texas: $63,826)

> Poverty rate: 29.5% (Texas: 14.2%)

> Median home value: $168,800 (Texas: $187,200)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.7% (Texas: 5.3%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 18.8% (Texas: 30.7%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 126

Utah: Logan

> Median household income: $43,056 (Utah: $74,197)

> Poverty rate: 26.2% (Utah: 9.1%)

> Median home value: $216,200 (Utah: $305,400)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 3.4% (Utah: 3.6%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 37.0% (Utah: 34.7%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 38

Vermont: Burlington*

> Median household income: $55,461 (Vermont: $63,477)

> Poverty rate: 25.0% (Vermont: 10.8%)

> Median home value: $312,200 (Vermont: $230,900)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.2% (Vermont: 3.8%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 54.0% (Vermont: 39.7%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 1

*Because Burlington is the only eligible city in Vermont, it is on this list by default.

Virginia: Danville

> Median household income: $37,147 (Virginia: $76,398)

> Poverty rate: 23.0% (Virginia: 10.0%)

> Median home value: $95,500 (Virginia: $282,800)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.1% (Virginia: 4.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 18.4% (Virginia: 39.5%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 43

Washington: Pullman

> Median household income: $32,073 (Washington: $77,006)

> Poverty rate: 35.4% (Washington: 10.2%)

> Median home value: $287,700 (Washington: $366,800)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 10.2% (Washington: 4.8%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 62.6% (Washington: 36.7%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 47

ALSO READ: States Where People Pay the Highest Bills

West Virginia: Huntington

> Median household income: $33,012 (West Virginia: $48,037)

> Poverty rate: 32.1% (West Virginia: 17.1%)

> Median home value: $100,300 (West Virginia: $123,200)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.4% (West Virginia: 6.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 29.3% (West Virginia: 21.3%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 5

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

> Median household income: $43,125 (Wisconsin: $63,293)

> Poverty rate: 24.6% (Wisconsin: 11.0%)

> Median home value: $128,300 (Wisconsin: $189,200)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.3% (Wisconsin: 3.5%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 24.6% (Wisconsin: 30.8%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 34

Wyoming: Laramie

> Median household income: $47,463 (Wyoming: $65,304)

> Poverty rate: 23.9% (Wyoming: 10.8%)

> Median home value: $225,400 (Wyoming: $228,000)

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.3% (Wyoming: 4.3%)

> Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher: 55.8% (Wyoming: 28.2%)

> No. of cities considered in ranking: 4

Methodology

To identify the poorest city in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year median household income estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey - the most recent data available at the city level. Cities - defined as any place with sufficient data with populations of at least 25,000 - were ranked on median household income.

We also reviewed data on poverty, median home value, unemployment, and adults 25 years and older with a bachelor’s degree using five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .