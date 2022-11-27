Police: Toddler killed in Naugatuck laid to rest; police and FBI still searching for father

Investigators are still searching for a Naugatuck father suspected in the horrific killing of his 11-month-old daughter , who was laid to rest on Friday in a private ceremony, police said.

Police on Friday released a photo of Camilla Francisquini, a wide-eyed toddler shown laughing in a brightly colored walker with hot pink ribbons in her short dark hair.

Family members gathered to mourn the toddler on Friday, one week after she was found violently killed in a Naugatuck home.

“We ask that the public keep Camilla’s family in your hearts and prayers in the coming days as they continue to navigate an unimaginable loss,” the Naugatuck Police Department said in a statement following her funeral services.

Camilla was found dead by a family member inside a home on Millville Avenue in Naugatuck on Nov. 18. Her body had been dismembered, police said.

The toddler’s death was ruled a homicide and police have been searching tirelessly for her father, 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, who police say is their prime suspect in the brutal slaying.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Camilla’s cause of death was neck compressions and stab wounds, officials said.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant charging Francisquini with murder with special circumstances — the most serious charge a person can face in Connecticut, which comes with a mandatory life sentence if convicted — and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said Francisquini was allegedly involved in a dispute with Camilla’s mother in Waterbury after the killing, police said. The mother was not injured in the dispute.

Francisquini then took off a court-ordered GPS tracking device and destroyed his cell phone, police said.

In a statement Friday, police said they “will continue to seek justice for Camilla, and put forth every effort to apprehend her murderer.”

Police said Naugatuck detectives continue to “work around the clock” with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force to find Francisquini.

A man matching Francisquini’s description was seen on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven around 4 p.m. on Nov 18.

A gray Chevrolet Impala matching the description of the car he was last seen driving was located by police on Interstate 91 near Exit 8 in New Haven on Friday, police said. According to police, this was a family member’s car.

A witness reported seeing him flee into a wooded area near where the vehicle was located, police said.

Anyone with information about Francisquini’s whereabouts is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to any individual with information that leads to his capture and prosecution.