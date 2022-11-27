ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Marcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA

By Ollie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtnPc_0jP6CGWc00

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has said that he is ready to "step up" following his country's disappointing performance in 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday (25 November).

"I think everyone's ready and I'm raring to go. Training has been good for the lads that haven't had as many minutes", Rashford said at a press conference on Sunday (27 November).

England play Wales on Tuesday (29 November) in a crucial game to decide the fate of Group B.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jonathan David open to Premier League move after World Cup exit

Canada striker Jonathan David has admitted playing in the Premier League remains a dream of his, insisting he has grown as a player despite his country’s humbling World Cup experience.David followed a fine season last term with Ligue 1 side Lille with another impressive start to the current campaign, having scored nine league goals to date.Manchester United have long been linked with the 22-year-old, and sources have said the club are looking to strengthen their striker department after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last month. Other Premier League teams, including Arsenal, have been linked with David in the past.“I...
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United face competition for Joao Felix

What the papers sayThe Mail says Manchester United will have to take on Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain if they want to sign Joao Felix in January. The paper, which refers to the reporting of Spanish outlet Diario AS, notes Atletico Madrid are willing to part ways with the Portugal forward, 23, for about £86million.A battle is brewing in Saudi Arabia for departed United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Nassr have been reported as approaching the five-time Ballon d’Or winner but the Express, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano, reports their rivals Al Hilal are also willing to spend big to secure the...
The Guardian

Chess: John Nunn wins world 65+ title in vintage year for England seniors

John Nunn, the former top-10 player and author of several instructional books, recovered the form of his best years at age 67 last week when the grandmaster from Bude in Conrwall won the world 65+ senior championship in Assisi, Italy. Nunn scored nine out of 11, and won all his six games with White, including a vital win in what had seemed a drawn final round queen and knight v queen and bishop ending.
The Independent

Brazil vs Cameroon prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

Cameroon look to pull off another monumental upset at the World Cup when they play the favourites Brazil.Looking to escape Group G after their dramatic comeback against Serbia to secure a draw, the Indomitable Lions must win here, while the Selecao will want another win to retain top spot, as Serbia and Switzerland play in the other game.“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.“I try to give them the best conditions to...
The Independent

Is Brazil vs Cameroon on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Brazil face Cameroon looking to continue their impressive start to the World Cup in Qatar and secure a third win from as many games.Tite may well rotate his squad but momentum is key for the knock-out stage of the tournament, as France may well discover after suffering defeat to Tunisa despite remaining group winners.“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.“I try to give them the best conditions to compete at the highest...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

South Korea vs Portugal live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Portugal have already booked their place in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, but they go up against a desperate and dangerous South Korea as Group H comes to a head.Cristiano Ronaldo and co emerged 3-2 winners against Ghana in Portugal’s first game, before seeing off Uruguay 2-0 to claim pole position for top spot in the pool.Meanwhile, South Korea played out a goalless draw with Uruguay, then fought back from two goals down against Ghana only to lose 3-2.Therefore, to progress, Son Heung-min and his teammates must beat Portugal by a two-goal margin and hope Ghana...
The Independent

Is Ghana vs Uruguay on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

One win could mean a spot in the last 16 for both Uruguay and Ghana on Friday - though only the latter have that guaranteed.It’s possible the South Americans win and still go out, if South Korea also beat already-qualified Portugal and maintain a better goal difference than Darwin Nunez and co.Ghana have been very impressive in spells at the World Cup, considering they are effectively a new team with plenty of inexperienced players at international level.The likes of Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew have been very influential, while Inaki Williams has led the line well despite still waiting...
The Independent

South Korea vs Portugal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

The group stage of the Qatar World Cup is wrapping up, and there are still places in the last 16 to play for.While Portugal’s slim win against Ghana and more impressive victory over Uruguay have sealed Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates a spot in the knockout rounds, South Korea need three points and a bit of luck.Son Heung-min and co go up against Portugal in Group H here, following an opening draw with Uruguay and an agonising loss to Ghana.To progress, South Korea must beat Portugal by a two-goal margin and hope Ghana draw with Uruguay.Here’s all you need...
The Independent

The Independent

951K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy