Marcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has said that he is ready to "step up" following his country's disappointing performance in 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday (25 November).

"I think everyone's ready and I'm raring to go. Training has been good for the lads that haven't had as many minutes", Rashford said at a press conference on Sunday (27 November).

England play Wales on Tuesday (29 November) in a crucial game to decide the fate of Group B.

