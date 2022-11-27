It’s a good time to be a fan of survival horror games. The genre has seen a resurgence in popularity for the last few years but with a slew of hotly anticipated titles just around the corner, a gory renaissance of terror is upon us. Leading that charge is The Callisto Protocol, a third-person survival horror game set hundreds of years in the future on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. Although technically a brand-new IP, the game’s pedigree has built layers of hype since its reveal. Developed by Striking Distance Studios and directed by industry veteran Glen Schofield, the game is a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series – a franchise co-created by Schofield himself and due for its own revival with a remake of the first game coming out in January of 2023.

