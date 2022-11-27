Read full article on original website
Jeremy Allen White Gaining 40 Pounds of Muscle for New Film: ‘The Bear’ Led to ‘Four A24 Scripts’ Landing on ‘My Desk’
Jeremy Allen White is already the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his beloved turn on FX’s “The Bear,” but that title should only intensify when White packs on pounds of muscle for A24’s “The Iron Claw.” White is starring as the wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed drama, which co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The actor told GQ magazine that he’s gaining 40 pounds of muscle for the role.
Meet the Texas Weirdo Mixing Kraftwerk with Doug Sahm to Create ‘Kraut-Country’
In his round X-ray specs and solar-system button-up, Garrett T. Capps looks like he’s just emerged from the farthest reaches of outer space. The San Antonio musician sounds like it, too. Since forming his band NASA Country in 2017, Capps has been working to introduce an unconventional new sound into country music, one that mixes the electronic, experimental hum of Kraftwerk with the cosmic hippie twang of Doug Sahm. Capps calls it “Kraut-country.”
BTS’ RM on His ‘Indigo’ Album, Duets With Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak, Military Service and Why Solo Careers Will Bolster the Band
RM is the second member of BTS to release a solo album this year, in what is expected to be a sequential rollout of individual efforts from all the members in the near term. The just-out album, “Indigo,” is substantially different from the J-Hope album that preceded it; while J-Hope’s eschewed collaborations, RM’s includes featured appearances on almost every track. Interestingly, one of the two songs that doesn’t include a feature is called “Lonely”… something RM is very much not, within the confines of this friend-filled record, as he shares the love with stars from America and South Korea alike.
YouTube Reveals Top 10 U.S. Songs Streamed in 2022
Disney’s “Encanto” has conjured more musical magic — notching two spots on YouTube’s Top 10 Songs list in the U.S. for 2022. Breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” performed by the “Encanto” cast, took the No. 1 spot overall on the YouTube year-end ranking. The animated movie’s “Surface Pressure,” performed by Jessica Darrow, landed at No. 3.
YouTube Releases 2022 Trending U.S. Videos, Creators: Technoblade, MrBeast Top Lists
The top-trending U.S. video on YouTube this year was late gaming creator Technoblade’s posthumous message to fans, while MrBeast scored as the YouTuber with the biggest subscriber gains in 2022. YouTube on Thursday announced its year-end top 10 trending videos, creators and songs in the U.S., as well as...
Brad William Henke, star of Orange is the New Black and Dexter, dies aged 56
NFL player turned TV star Brad William Henke has died at the age of 56.Henke was known for roles in series including Orange is the New Black, Dexter, and Justified.News of Henke’s death was confirmed in a statement released to media late on Thursday (1 December) by his manager, Matt DelPiano.“Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy,” read the statement. “A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community… and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”It was reported by Deadline that Henke died in his sleep, although no...
Listen to the Eerie Score for ‘The Callisto Protocol’
It’s a good time to be a fan of survival horror games. The genre has seen a resurgence in popularity for the last few years but with a slew of hotly anticipated titles just around the corner, a gory renaissance of terror is upon us. Leading that charge is The Callisto Protocol, a third-person survival horror game set hundreds of years in the future on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. Although technically a brand-new IP, the game’s pedigree has built layers of hype since its reveal. Developed by Striking Distance Studios and directed by industry veteran Glen Schofield, the game is a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series – a franchise co-created by Schofield himself and due for its own revival with a remake of the first game coming out in January of 2023.
