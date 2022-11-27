ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 7

Dee
4d ago

Here we go. They love you when win and drag you through the mud when you lose. LSU had a fantastic season. It just didn't work our.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

SEC Championship Odds: LSU vs. Georgia prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022

The LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will match up in the SEC Championship game on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with an LSU-Georgia prediction and pick. LSU has returned to form under new head coach Brian Kelly, going 9-3 in the regular season, and 6-2 […] The post SEC Championship Odds: LSU vs. Georgia prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU women overcome slow start against visiting Southeastern

LSU has spent most games this season fighting to score 100 points. Southeastern Louisiana made the Tigers fight to avoid an embarrassing upset, from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The No. 11 Tigers finally prevailed 63-55 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center but not until the Lions had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
stmarynow.com

Louisiana's Tiger Brigade takes part in Warfighter exercise

PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, sent more than 100 soldiers to participate in Warfighter Exercise 23-2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 25-Nov. 15. Warfighter exercises are designed to test division level elements who are spread out across the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

Something for almost everybody, 6 days a week!

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Today, Gerald Gruenig took the Acadiana Eats Kitchen segment to KK Cafe’s kitchen in Youngsville. KK’s featured several items including a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, fried chicken, a breakfast burrito, and of course, Gerald Gruenig couldn’t leave without a slice of cheese cake.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
AMITE CITY, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy