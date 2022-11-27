The Superteam That Would Beat LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Team In A 7-Game Series

LeBron James' all-time Lakers team is almost unbeatable, but Fadeaway World select their superteam that could beat the King's squad.

LeBron James is one of the all-time great players, and he is also one of the most outspoken sports stars in American history. The King always speaks his mind, whether he has an agenda or not, and is an interesting figure to follow whenever he is asked questions about basketball or life. No doubt, James is aware of social issues, but he provides the most exciting insight when discussing the game of basketball.

LeBron recently came up with his all-time great Lakers superteam and he had some very interesting choices , starting with legendary point guard Magic Johnson. He made some surprising inclusions, however, excluding legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in favor of dominant big man Shaquille O’Neal. Of course, Kobe Bryant was chosen alongside himself, because that is what LeBron does. Finally, he adds the NBA Logo to the team because Jerry West is the team’s starting shooting guard.

LeBron James’ team of Magic, West, Bryant, James, and Shaq is clearly hard to beat. After all, they cover both ends of the court at a superstar level and especially have the mentality to succeed. But in order to tackle James’ chosen superteam, we have to focus on equalling offense but adding athleticism and floor-spacing to truly make an impact. Here is Fadeaway World’s Team that has the best chance of taking down LeBron James’ all-time great Lakers superteam.

Fadeaway World’s All-Time Team: Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James’ All-Time Lakers Team: Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal

Fadeaway World’s All-Time team has a hot of elite offensive players, starting with Michael Jordan. The shooting guard leads the line with his elite mid-range scoring and he has a ton of help from the greatest shooter ever Stephen Curry and a top-10 shooter ever in Larry Bird. Having two marksmen gives Jordan the space to dominate in one-on-one situations or feed his shooters. The offense does not stop, because Kevin Durant is another top-10 shooter ever and Giannis Antetokounmpo provides versatility as a small-ball center.

LeBron’s All-Time Lakers squad is filled with legends, with a major snub in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar headlining his team. Considering he chose Shaquille O’Neal to dominate inside, it should not be a problem. Of course, there is beef between James and Kareem which is why a snub was expected. Kobe Bryant, Jerry West, and Magic Johnson are the elite backcourt trio that will give LeBron and Shaq enough offense and playmaking.

Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson

This matchup is between two very different superstar players. Stephen Curry is already an all-time great point guard because of his unrivaled shooting ability, averaging 42.8% from deep over his career, and ranks 1st in all-time threes made. Steph is an offensive machine who does not mind sharing the ball, although his offense will come first.

Meanwhile, Magic Johnson is the ultimate team player and it is no wonder why LeBron James chose him to handle the ball and make the decisions on the floor. Magic does a lot of other things well on the floor, including rebounding and also making plays to boost his team’s momentum. Magic and Curry are different players, but both will make a great impact on their sides.

Michael Jordan vs. Jerry West

This matchup will be extremely exciting because both players have unstoppable scoring abilities and a killer instinct that cannot be usurped. Jordan and West will play the same way in terms of being primary offensive players, but the difference comes in the way they will receive the ball from their point guards and how they go about their business. Of course, Mike is a better all-around player thanks to his size, athleticism, and unrivaled mid-range game. Expect Jordan to lead the series in PPG for both sides.

West and Magic will form an amazing duo with perfect chemistry in this series, while Jordan and Curry will approach every game as two individuals. The main difference is in styles of play, not due to particular deficiencies on the court. West will be a spot-up shooter more than Jordan and will benefit from playing alongside a pass-first player in Magic. Either way, Jordan vs West is one of the marquee matchups in this 7-game series.

Larry Bird vs. Kobe Bryant

Larry Bird is one of the most competitive athletes in basketball history, and he will come through in the clutch more often than not. The Boston Celtics legend will be a critical performer as a deep-range shooter, and will also crash the boards at an elite level. Bird does not have to force anything, and will actually be one of the most reliable performers for Team Fadeaway World.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant will be the man for the all-time Lakers. When surrounded by other stars, Kobe takes his game to another level and will aim to match Michael Jordan on every possession. Bryant will understand he must let West, Bird, and James come into their own while the big man must feed inside. But expect Kobe to have one of his best all-around series as he aims to win it all.

Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James

This matchup is simply too even on the stat sheet. Durant is the perfect complementary piece to Curry, Jordan, and Bird because he can play both on and off the ball. KD's ability to hit shots also comes into play, because he forces LeBron James to defend him tightly all game. KD is too deadly from the perimeter so James will force him to drive the ball early on in the game, which ends in the latter's favor.

Not to be outdone, LeBron's basketball I.Q. comes into play quickly and in a hurry when it looks like he is getting outplayed at moments throughout the series. James will live by attacking the rim although he will also find the likes of Bryant and West for jumpers. The King knows he can score the ball whenever he wants, but opts to control the pace of play exceptionally well. KD gets the points advantage in some games but LeBron always manages to even it up because of his triple-double abilities.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Shaquille O’Neal

Giannis is one of the most exciting players in the series because even if he lacks the girth of Shaquille O’Neal, he will make up for it with passing, rebounding, and speed on the break. There probably isn’t a better “small-ball” center than Giannis, because he can do it all and even handle the ball on the break. The Greek Freak will struggle defensively but will be a force when he gets Shaq on the run.

Is there a more exciting matchup in the series than the one between the two superstar big men? Shaquille O’Neal will be critical for his side in battling the smaller Giannis down low and will take the game to the dominant big man. O’Neal loved games against other superstar players, and there will be a legitimate battle in the paint when he bangs and dominates inside. Of course, O’Neal will also put up big numbers throughout the series.

Team Fadeaway World Advantages

Team FW has elite shot-making, even better than LeBron’s all-time Lakers superteam that is led by the Magic, Kobe, and West. Michael is the greatest scorer ever and Kevin Durant is one of the most elite perimeter superstars of all time. Finally, Stephen Curry provides floor-spacing that is undeniably great and will average 23 PPG in the series even against an all-time great point guard.

Team FW have 5 superstar players who can average 30 PPG in any series, and they will share the wealth in the series with Michael Jordan pulling the strings. Michael’s ability to control a game with Giannis pushing the break will be exciting to watch, especially since “small ball” will be the key to frustrating the opposition.

Team LeBron Advantages

Magic Johnson is arguably the greatest playmaker in NBA history, dominating the point guard position with ball handling and basketball IQ. Thanks to Magic’s presence, shot-making won’t be an issue with the amount of talent on the roster. LeBron’s squad has elite offense because they cover every aspect of the offensive game but their main form of attack will be in the paint. The reason? The presence of Shaquille O’Neal and even Kobe Bryant on the block.

The duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant will be a massive nuisance because they can score anytime they want and also allow the shooters to do damage from the outside. Of course, they are the two most dominant players at their positions in the post. Of course, James can match Magic when it comes to playmaking and the likes of West can space the floor. Team LeBron must feed the post to succeed.

Who Would Win This Matchup In A 7-Game Series?

This series will come down to which players can make the right plays at the right times, and also which team can get critical defensive stops. Other than Game 2, every game in the series will be close with a 5-point margin of victory on average.

Game 1 is a fast-paced game, resulting in both teams shooting close to 48% from the field. Michael Jordan sets the tone early, dropping 10 points in the first quarter and ending the game with 35 points and also 11 rebounds. But Team LeBron counters with efficient shooting as well, as Kobe and LeBron drop a combined 61 points on 48% shooting. Shaquille O’Neal also chips in 26 points, including a late put-back dunk to seal a 4-point victory in Game 1.

Game 2 goes to Team FW because Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant combine for a whopping 68 points on 45% shooting. The duo brings it on every level, from three, mid-range, and at the basket. The two scorers simply do not let up, dominating the scoring charts and blowing out Team LeBron. With Giannis finishing with 12 assists as a point-center, Team LeBron finds it difficult to slow down the stars when they got going and lose the game in a 110-90 blowout.

Team LeBron needs a response, and they get it through LeBron and West. The duo combines for 50 points, 12 rebounds, and 17 assists, keeping the pressure on Team FW throughout the game. The three-point shot is key, as Team LeBron’s shooting is what keeps them in the game when a blowout looked imminent. The game is tied with a minute left, but a Kobe Bryant three-pointer just rims out, giving LeBron James the chance to ice the game. He attacks in the last possession, finding Jerry West for a corner jumper at the buzzer to steal Game 3.

Game 4 goes to Team FW because there is no stopping the shooting by the perimeter players in Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, and Larry Bird. Kevin Durant has his best performance in the series, dropping 32 points on 6-12 from three and 6-6 from the free-throw line. Jordan and Bird contribute 23 and 22 each, and Giannis also has a solid double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. There was little that Team LeBron could do, although they have a lifeline in LeBron’s 30-point triple-double. The game finishes 115-100, with Shaq struggling with foul trouble for most of the game.

With the series tied 2-2, Team FW get out to a convincing 60-45 start at the end of the first half and have to survive a massive comeback by Team LeBron in the third quarter. Larry Bird notches a triple-double, Stephen curry drops his series-high 32 points, and Giannis finds Michael Jordan for a jumper with 30 seconds to give his team a 2-point lead with 10 seconds left. Kobe is double-teamed on the ensuing possession, and he kicks it to Shaq who is immediately fouled inside. He goes 1-2 from the line, and Jordan is subsequently fouled to ice the game with 2 free throws.

With their backs on the line, Team LeBron needs to force a Game 7 but cannot manage to do so. They have no answer for Michael Jordan, as the superstar drops 36 points and notches 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Bryant helps with 35 points of his own, but Team LeBron completely runs out of steam on the defensive end. Shaq does register 5 blocks in the game, but it isn’t enough. Team FW simply has too much firepower, with Jordan pulling the strings extremely well throughout the game. Bird has another strong game with 17 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists but Jordan is the man for nailing the game-winner in Game 5 and also scoring 36 in the closeout game. Due to that, MJ captures the Finals MVP for the series.

Final Result: Fadeaway World's Team vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Team 4-2

Finals MVP: Michael Jordan

