3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month. You can hang...
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
WMUR.com
Reviewing New Hampshire's November 2022 temperatures and how they relate to historic winter snowfall trends
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A trend has emerged in New Hampshire over the past few decades that appears to show a correlation between warmer or colder Novembers and how that might hold clues about the winter ahead. In years when temperatures in November are 1.5 degrees colder than normal in...
macaronikid.com
WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022
Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
Dover, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade 2022: Pictures and Video
The Dover Holiday Parade made a triumphant return on Sunday, with plans already in the works for an even bigger parade in 2023. Cochecho Friends took on the responsibility of putting together the parade with the help of a cadre of volunteers that put in an 8 hour day on Sunday to make the parade a reality. Dover City Councilman Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, along with Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends, led the effort.
Saint Nick’s Trees in York, Maine, is Perfect for Getting Your Christmas Tree as a Family or Date Night
The day after Thanksgiving, my wife and I decided to get our Christmas tree, a tradition as old as time. It was raining this year, so many people were Black Friday shopping, but not necessarily at tree farms. New(ish) to the area, I decided to give "Saint Nick's Trees" in York, Maine, a try, and I am so happy I did.
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
N.H. couple recovers thrown away wedding rings after digging through transfer station trash
Love will make you do crazy things. Like digging through mounds of trash after accidentally throwing out your wedding rings. The husband and wife originally removed the rings in order to clean them, accidentally tossing them out in a napkin. The Windham general services director says the husband and workers...
Fright Kingdom in Nashua, NH, is Bringing Krampus to Town This Weekend
Yes, Halloween is over, heck even Thanksgiving has passed, but that doesn't mean that one haunted attraction in Nashua, New Hampshire, is done for the year. Fright Kingdom, brings you haunts throughout the year. Earlier this year, they celebrated halfway to Halloween, then of course they celebrated the entire spooky season. However, they are not done celebrating quite yet. This weekend, Fright Kingdom is bringing you "The Fright Before Christmas."
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
Woah! At Night This Hannaford in Maine Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
Earn Your Maine Stripes by Eating at These Mainer-Approved Restaurants
There's a laundry list of things that make Maine great -- the people. The wildlife. The nature. The coastal views. The lighthouses. The almost infinite amount of craft breweries. Moxie. Needhams. Whoopie Pies. And, of course, the cornucopia of delicious food created at various restaurants throughout the state. Whether you're...
New Hampshire and Maine Wine Lovers, There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023
Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine, because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick off 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter. From the Vine to Wine in Portsmouth is part of the Commonwealth Wine School based in...
Did You See Top Gun Star Tom Cruise? He Was Spotted in Beverly, Massachusetts
The star of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick created quite a bit of Facebook chatter when he flew out of the local Beverly Airport in Beverly, Massachusetts, over the weekend. Apparently, Tom Cruise flew out of the regional North Shore Airport on Sunday, November 27, according to Celebrity Jets Facebook page. The page tracks private jets with celebrities as passengers, and posts them on social media.
WMUR.com
Harbor seal found along river in Exeter now being treated for injuries
EXETER, N.H. — A harbor seal spottedearlier this week in Exeter is now being treated for injuries. The Seacoast Science Center picked up the young pup Wednesday after growing concerns about a wound on her underside. She was found along the Squamscott River. She is now on the mend...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Granite Staters Share Memories of the Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire
Paul and Yoko. Axl and Slash. Rineman and Fox Run. Beefs that will live in infamy. A few weeks back, while reminiscing about the old Newington Mall. your wonderful memories, yours truly referred to The Mall at Fox Run as “once great” and “shrinking,” which was met with a prompt (but polite) e-mail from the Fox Run folks sharing that the mall is still cranking along.
Drunk Driver From Milford Clocked Going 116 MPH In New Hampshire: Police
A 25-year-old driver from Massachusetts was arrested for going well over the speed limit while drunk in New Hampshire, authorities said. Freddy Morocho-Carchi, of Milford, MA, was arrested after State Troopers noticed a vehicle speeding on I-93 in Tilton, NH, around 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, New Hampshire State Police report. The Trooper monitoring traffic clocked Morocho-Carchi driving at 116 miles per hour.
Strawbery Banke’s Puddle Dock Pond, Opening Day, Tickets, and More in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
"It's the most wonderful time of the year", aka skating at the Puddle Dock Pond at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Every year, the Puddle Dock Pond brings families and friends together, as well as community members who normally would never know each other. I have met many community...
Portsmouth, NH’s Neighborhood Holiday Lights Contest Returns For 2022
The Neighborhood Holiday Lights Contest will return to Portsmouth for the 2022 holiday season. Back for a third Christmas, the contest organized by the Citywide Neighborhood Committee first started during Halloween in 2020 and has proven to be a popular new holiday tradition. Registration for displays is open now through...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
