macaronikid.com

Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
The Dover Holiday Parade made a triumphant return on Sunday, with plans already in the works for an even bigger parade in 2023. Cochecho Friends took on the responsibility of putting together the parade with the help of a cadre of volunteers that put in an 8 hour day on Sunday to make the parade a reality. Dover City Councilman Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, along with Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends, led the effort.
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Yes, Halloween is over, heck even Thanksgiving has passed, but that doesn't mean that one haunted attraction in Nashua, New Hampshire, is done for the year. Fright Kingdom, brings you haunts throughout the year. Earlier this year, they celebrated halfway to Halloween, then of course they celebrated the entire spooky season. However, they are not done celebrating quite yet. This weekend, Fright Kingdom is bringing you "The Fright Before Christmas."
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
The star of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick created quite a bit of Facebook chatter when he flew out of the local Beverly Airport in Beverly, Massachusetts, over the weekend. Apparently, Tom Cruise flew out of the regional North Shore Airport on Sunday, November 27, according to Celebrity Jets Facebook page. The page tracks private jets with celebrities as passengers, and posts them on social media.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Daily Voice

A 25-year-old driver from Massachusetts was arrested for going well over the speed limit while drunk in New Hampshire, authorities said. Freddy Morocho-Carchi, of Milford, MA, was arrested after State Troopers noticed a vehicle speeding on I-93 in Tilton, NH, around 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, New Hampshire State Police report. The Trooper monitoring traffic clocked Morocho-Carchi driving at 116 miles per hour.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

