REVIEW: Holiday Sweets & Treats Returns with Hot Cocoa and Beer for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The Crystal Palace has expanded its cocktail menu as the hard liquor restrictions around the Magic Kingdom continue to be loosened. The Magic Kingdom used to be infamously dry, following Walt Disney’s wishes. “No liquor, no beer, nothing,” was the decree he made for Disneyland. Magic Kingdom followed the same rules until 2012, when Be Our Guest opened with beer and wine on the dinner menu. In 2016, alcohol was added to the lunch and dinner menus at four more table-service restaurants. It’s become standard for table-service restaurants to offer beer and wine at the Magic Kingdom, but the addition of cocktails began this fall.

1 DAY AGO