ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: Holiday Sweets & Treats Returns with Hot Cocoa and Beer for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

By Alicia
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

The Crystal Palace Expands Cocktail Menu as Alcohol Rules Continue to Loosen at Magic Kingdom

The Crystal Palace has expanded its cocktail menu as the hard liquor restrictions around the Magic Kingdom continue to be loosened. The Magic Kingdom used to be infamously dry, following Walt Disney’s wishes. “No liquor, no beer, nothing,” was the decree he made for Disneyland. Magic Kingdom followed the same rules until 2012, when Be Our Guest opened with beer and wine on the dinner menu. In 2016, alcohol was added to the lunch and dinner menus at four more table-service restaurants. It’s become standard for table-service restaurants to offer beer and wine at the Magic Kingdom, but the addition of cocktails began this fall.
WDW News Today

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023

Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
WDW News Today

New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios

On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast at the Universal Orlando Resort

The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast has returned for the holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort. This character dining experience is held in Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous in Seuss Landing, so it requires a ticket for Islands of Adventure as well as a separately ticketed reservation. Let’s get ready to dine on some Green Eggs and Ham and meet the Grinch!
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort Gingerbread House Ornaments Available

Do you buy special new ornaments for your Christmas tree each year? Walt Disney World has a new series of gingerbread house ornaments perfect for a Disney-themed tree that match their limited edition gingerbread house pins. This week, we found a gingerbread house ornament for Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and another for Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WDW News Today

Anaheim Ducks Day Returning to Disney California Adventure in January 2023

Anaheim Ducks Day is returning to Disney California Adventure on January 12, 2023. Disneyland Resort announced the return via Twitter and promised more details to come soon. See the official announcement below. The Walt Disney Company was the original owner and founder of the Anaheim Ducks NHL club. In 2020,...
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

Floral Peach Spirit Jersey Now Available at Walt Disney World

Even though winter may be just around the corner, this cozy floral peach Spirit Jersey with flowers and butterflies will uplift your spirits until spring arrives. Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults – Peach – $89.99. This beautiful soft pink spirit jersey is a medium-weight fabric made...
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Residents Ticket Offer

Disneyland Resort is bringing back their special three-day ticket offer for Southern California residents. For a limited time, Southern California residents can get a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket for as little as $73 per person, per day. This special offer is available now for visits from January 9,...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Fantasmic! Dining Package Debuts at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Fantasmic! returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the beginning of this month, but the dining packages didn’t return until today. Naturally, our first stop was the Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant. Here’s what’s included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:. An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course to Open in December After Lengthy Refurbishment

This past spring, we reported that Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course would be closed for a lengthy refurbishment. At the time, it was unclear when the popular course would reopen – only sometime later this year. Disney has announced that the Magnolia Golf Course will reopen as a 14-hole course on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy