REVIEW: Holiday Sweets & Treats Returns with Hot Cocoa and Beer for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Full Lineup for Disney on Broadway Concert Series & Dining Packages Coming to 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return beginning January 13, and Disney has released a full lineup for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series. Jan. 13, 15, 16, 19, 20 – Kara Lindsay (“Newsies”) & Kevin Massey (“Tarzan”) Jan. 14, 17, 18,...
The Crystal Palace Expands Cocktail Menu as Alcohol Rules Continue to Loosen at Magic Kingdom
The Crystal Palace has expanded its cocktail menu as the hard liquor restrictions around the Magic Kingdom continue to be loosened. The Magic Kingdom used to be infamously dry, following Walt Disney’s wishes. “No liquor, no beer, nothing,” was the decree he made for Disneyland. Magic Kingdom followed the same rules until 2012, when Be Our Guest opened with beer and wine on the dinner menu. In 2016, alcohol was added to the lunch and dinner menus at four more table-service restaurants. It’s become standard for table-service restaurants to offer beer and wine at the Magic Kingdom, but the addition of cocktails began this fall.
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
REVIEW: Beef Brisket, Korean Barbecue, Buffalo Chicken, and Plant-Based Waffle Bowls at Fairfax Fare in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Four new waffle bowls are now available at Fairfax Fare in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Braised brisket tossed in barbecue sauce topped with pickled jalapeños, red onion, and corn chips served on house-made queso sauce and mashed potatoes in a waffle bowl. The brisket in here is so sweet;...
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023
Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios
On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
RUMOR: Staffing Points to Reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad Before Christmas 2022
Recent staffing changes indicate that Disney is aiming to reopen the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom before this Christmas, December 25. The Railroad has been closed since October 2018, when it was shut down in order to reroute the tracks for the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run.
REVIEW: The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast at the Universal Orlando Resort
The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast has returned for the holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort. This character dining experience is held in Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous in Seuss Landing, so it requires a ticket for Islands of Adventure as well as a separately ticketed reservation. Let’s get ready to dine on some Green Eggs and Ham and meet the Grinch!
New Glow in the Dark ‘Avatar’ Spirit Jersey, Bucket Hat, & MagicBand at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
“Avatar: The Way of Water” will finally hit theaters later this month and fans looking for something to wear to the premiere are in luck. A new collection of “Avatar” merchandise is available in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. “Avatar”...
New Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort Gingerbread House Ornaments Available
Do you buy special new ornaments for your Christmas tree each year? Walt Disney World has a new series of gingerbread house ornaments perfect for a Disney-themed tree that match their limited edition gingerbread house pins. This week, we found a gingerbread house ornament for Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and another for Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort.
Anaheim Ducks Day Returning to Disney California Adventure in January 2023
Anaheim Ducks Day is returning to Disney California Adventure on January 12, 2023. Disneyland Resort announced the return via Twitter and promised more details to come soon. See the official announcement below. The Walt Disney Company was the original owner and founder of the Anaheim Ducks NHL club. In 2020,...
FIRST LOOK at ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant in Action at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Disney has shared a video with the first look at the “Hey, Disney!” Amazon assistant, which is finally being installed at the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels. The first hotel to receive the devices is Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. What do you think about having Amazon devices...
Plush ‘Merry Menagerie’ Penguin and Bear Puppets Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Guests once again have the opportunity to re-create “Merry Menagerie” — the roaming holiday puppet show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — in their own homes. Plush puppets of the baby penguin and polar bear from the show are available for purchase in Riverside Depot. These...
Floral Peach Spirit Jersey Now Available at Walt Disney World
Even though winter may be just around the corner, this cozy floral peach Spirit Jersey with flowers and butterflies will uplift your spirits until spring arrives. Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults – Peach – $89.99. This beautiful soft pink spirit jersey is a medium-weight fabric made...
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, part of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, has been scheduled for refurbishment starting in early January 2023. The attraction will close for refurbishment on January 9, 2023. At this time, the Disneyland Resort calendar only goes through January 10, so the length of the closure is unknown.
Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Residents Ticket Offer
Disneyland Resort is bringing back their special three-day ticket offer for Southern California residents. For a limited time, Southern California residents can get a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket for as little as $73 per person, per day. This special offer is available now for visits from January 9,...
New Plaid Hat Mickey Ear Headband Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Get ready to don your winter apparel with this cold weather-inspired plaid hat Mickey ear headband. The weather may be warm in Florida, but you can look snow-ready in these festive ears. Mickey Plaid Hat Ear Headband – $34.99. These warm and fuzzy ears feature a red and black...
Universal’s Great Movie Escape Added to Directional Signage at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Ahead of its opening later this month, Universal’s Great Movie Escape has been added to directional signage in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Universal’s Great Movie Escape is taking over the building that used to house The Groove. An arrow for the escape room experience can now be seen on...
REVIEW: Fantasmic! Dining Package Debuts at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
Fantasmic! returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the beginning of this month, but the dining packages didn’t return until today. Naturally, our first stop was the Sci-Fi Dine-in Theater Restaurant. Here’s what’s included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:. An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select...
Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course to Open in December After Lengthy Refurbishment
This past spring, we reported that Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course would be closed for a lengthy refurbishment. At the time, it was unclear when the popular course would reopen – only sometime later this year. Disney has announced that the Magnolia Golf Course will reopen as a 14-hole course on Monday, December 12, 2022.
