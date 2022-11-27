Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Puzzling Scientists for Nearly 50 Years: Mystery of Namibia’s Fairy Circles Finally Solved
Inexplicable circles are caused by plant water stress, not termites, according to research from Göttingen University. For almost 50 years, researchers have been perplexed by the origin of Namibia’s fairy circles. It came down to two primary hypotheses: either termites were responsible or plants somehow managed to organize themselves. Now, researchers from the University of Göttingen have shown that the grasses inside the fairy circles perished shortly after rainfall in the Namib Desert, but termite activity did not cause the bare patches.
