Read full article on original website
Related
Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin
This week on Binge or Bin, we dive into Netflix’s new Addams Family adaptation Wednesday, horror comedy The Kingdom, and two hidden TV gems. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Mubi, Now TV, Netflix, and more.How does Jenna Ortega’s take compare with Christina Ricci’s portrayal of the iconic character? Does the long-awaited third season of Lars von Trier’s comedy of paranormal errors live up to expectation?Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.
SFGate
Ariana Godoy’s Hit Webnovel ‘Sigue Mi Voz’ Gets Movie Adaptation from Wattpad Webtoon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Following the worldwide success of Netflix’s Spanish-language YA romance “A través de mi ventana,” Wattpad Webtoon Studios has announced the film adaptation of “Sigue mi voz,” author and influencer Adriana Godoy’s more recent Wattpad webnovel hit. Directed and written by Inés Pintor and...
SFGate
Jeremy Allen White Gaining 40 Pounds of Muscle for New Film: ‘The Bear’ Led to ‘Four A24 Scripts’ Landing on ‘My Desk’
Jeremy Allen White is already the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his beloved turn on FX’s “The Bear,” but that title should only intensify when White packs on pounds of muscle for A24’s “The Iron Claw.” White is starring as the wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed drama, which co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The actor told GQ magazine that he’s gaining 40 pounds of muscle for the role.
SFGate
YouTube Releases 2022 Trending U.S. Videos, Creators: Technoblade, MrBeast Top Lists
The top-trending U.S. video on YouTube this year was late gaming creator Technoblade’s posthumous message to fans, while MrBeast scored as the YouTuber with the biggest subscriber gains in 2022. YouTube on Thursday announced its year-end top 10 trending videos, creators and songs in the U.S., as well as...
Get a Roku Express streaming device for 40% off on Amazon
This little box keeps everyone entertained over the holidays.
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’: Watch First Trailer of 1960s-Set Slapstick Comedy
Producers Rohit Shetty Productionz, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment have released the first trailer for keenly-anticipated comedy film “Cirkus.” Featuring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film also has cameos by Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. It is directed by Rohit Shetty. “Cirkus,” set in the 1960s, is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy of Errors,” which has been adapted several times for Indian screens, notably in 1963 by Manu Sen as Bengali film-language “Bhranti Bilas,”...
'Our America: Lowballed,' documentary exploring inequality in home appraisals, premieres in Bay Area
The documentary film is the culmination of work by ABC7 News reporter Julian Glover, and it focuses on the systemic inequities in the home appraisal process for people of color.
SFGate
BTS Leader RM Pushes Against the Weight of Fame, Looks Towards a Bright Future on ‘Indigo’
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. RM, the leader of BTS, seems to know this truth all too well. As the seven-member group skyrocketed to the world stage, the 28-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer found himself becoming not only as his band’s de facto spokesperson due to his English fluency, but also an ambassador for his home country of South Korea and Asians across the diaspora. Though praised for his moving speeches at the United Nations General Assembly (thrice!) and the White House, he’s spoken about the mounting pressures of having to represent the opinions of others.
Comments / 0